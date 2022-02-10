Log in
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Schedules 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results Release and Conference Call

02/10/2022 | 08:06am EST
ALHAMBRA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET that same day.

Participant Dial-in Numbers

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free):

(877) 407-9753

International (Toll):

(201) 493-6739

To access the call, please dial in approximately five minutes before start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "IR Calendar" page of the Company's website (https://www.apollomed.net/investors/news-events/ir-calendar) after issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast
The call will also be available via online webcast at: https://themediaframe.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=MTFgZWQ9.

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.
ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
(626) 943-6491 investors@apollomed.net

Carolyne Sohn, The Equity Group
(415) 568-2255
csohn@equityny.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apollo-medical-holdings-inc-schedules-2021-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-financial-results-release-and-conference-call-301479206.html

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
