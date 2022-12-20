Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to Participate in 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Advanced search
    AMEH   US03763A2078

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMEH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
29.45 USD   -5.43%
12/20/2022 | 08:06am EST
ALHAMBRA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that leadership is presenting at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET.

Apollo Medical Holdings leadership is to participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

"Being part of the JPM healthcare community for the second year in a row is very exciting to us as a growing team and organization. We're grateful for this opportunity to share our performance and vision with this key investor community and like-minded peers," said Brandon Sim, Co-CEO of ApolloMed. "Our team at ApolloMed is committed to enabling our providers to deliver high quality value-based healthcare to patients and build long-term value for our shareholders."

Leadership will also be participating in one-on-one meetings at this conference, which is taking place January 9-12, 2023, at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. The Company's presentation will be made available via live webcast and in archive following the conclusion of the events at the "Events" page of the Company's website: https://www.apollomed.net/news-media/events.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations
(626) 943-6491 
investors@apollomed.net

Carolyne Sohn, The Equity Group
(408) 538-4577
csohn@equityny.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apollo-medical-holdings-inc-to-participate-in-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301706598.html

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
