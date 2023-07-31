TRANSCRIPT

2023 First Quarter Financial Results

Conference Call Transcript

May 8, 2023

Speakers:

  • Carolyne Sohn, The Equity Group
  • Brandon Sim, Co-Chief Executive Officer, ApolloMed
  • Chan Basho, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Financial Officer, ApolloMed

Carolyne Sohn:

Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us.

The press release announcing Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.'s results for

the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, is available at the Investors

section of the Company's website at www.apollomed.net. To provide

some additional background on its results, the Company has made a

supplemental deck available on its website. A replay of this broadcast will

also be made available at ApolloMed's website after the conclusion of this

call.

For those of you following along with the accompanying supplement,

there is an overview of the Company on slide 3.

On today's call, the Company's Co-Chief Executive Officer Brandon Sim

will discuss first quarter 2023 highlights and the latest operational

developments. Chief Financial Officer Chan Basho will follow with a

review of ApolloMed's results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Brandon will conclude the remarks with an update on the Company's

outlook and long-term growth strategy before opening the floor for

questions.

With that, I'll turn the call over to ApolloMed's Co-Chief Executive Officer

Brandon Sim. Please go ahead, Brandon.

Brandon Sim:

Thank you, Carolyne. And good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining

us today.

We began 2023 with a strong first quarter as we continue to rapidly scale

our leading value-based care enablement and delivery platform while

maintaining our long history of outstanding clinical outcomes, great

healthcare experiences for our members, and sustained profitability. I will

first summarize our key quarterly financial results and reporting

improvements, and then provide updates on operations.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, we reported total revenue of

$337.2 million, a 28% increase from the prior-year quarter, and $29.8

million in adjusted EBITDA. We are also introducing segment-based

reporting, details of which are included on slide 7 of our earnings

supplement. As our business continues to grow, we felt it was important

for us to provide greater clarity into each segment's revenue growth and

operating profitability, which are the metrics by which we also evaluate

our businesses excluding non-operator factors. We believe this

information will allow investors to better evaluate changes in the

operating results of our business segments outside of non-operational

factors that affect net income, thus providing insight into both operations

and other factors impacting our reported results. Beginning with the first

quarter ended March 31, 2023, we are reporting our financial results

based on the following three business segments: Care Enablement, Care

Partners, and Care Delivery.

Brandon Sim:

Our Care Enablement segment is an integrated, end-to-end clinical

administrative platform, powered by our proprietary technology suite,

which provides operational, clinical, financial, technology, management,

and strategic services to providers and payers. Revenue for this segment is

primarily comprised of management and software fees, charged as a

percentage of gross revenue or on a per-member-per-month basis.

Our Care Partners segment is focused on building and managing high-

quality and high-performance provider networks by partnering with,

empowering, and investing in strong provider partners with a shared vision

for coordinated care delivery. By leveraging our unique care enablement

platform and ability to recruit, empower, and incentivize physicians, we

are able to organize partnered providers into successful risk-bearing

organizations which take on varying levels of risk based on total cost of

care across membership in all lines of business, including Medicare,

Medicaid, commercial, and exchange. Revenue for this segment is

primarily comprised of capitation and risk pool settlements and incentives.

Finally, our Care Delivery segment seeks to provide high-quality and

accessible healthcare services through a patient-centric care delivery

organization. It consists of outpatient clinics providing primary care, multi-

specialty care including cardiology and women's health, and urgent care,

as well as ancillary services such as ambulatory surgical centers,

diagnostic, laboratory, and imaging services, and hospitalists. Revenue is

primarily earned based on fee-for-service reimbursements, capitation, and

performance-based incentives.

Moving next to operations, we continue to execute on our operational

goals of one, growing our membership in core and new geographies, two,

moving members along the risk ladder towards global risk value-based

contracts, and three, enabling our providers to deliver excellent patient

outcomes in order to manage that risk effectively.

On the first goal, we've seen strong and steady progress. As Chan will

detail later, we grew our Care Partners business by over 30% from the

prior-year quarter, due to organic membership growth and a more

favorable payer mix in our risk-bearing business. We also continued to

make inroads in our newer Nevada and Texas geographies following our

acquisition of Valley Oaks Medical Group last October. Since that time, we

have increased unique members seen by 120%. And we are very excited

about the ongoing growth in those regions as we continue to provide

excellent care to members of those communities.

Brandon Sim:

We believe that this growth will be sustainable for the years to come as

we execute on our second operational target in moving towards taking

global risk on total cost of care for our patients. Last week, we closed on

the acquisition of For Your Benefit, or FYB, along with receiving

regulatory approval for the change in control of FYB's full-service

Restricted Knox-Keene licensed health plan, which will allow us to take

global risk for the professional and institutional cost of care for members

in the plan. This is a significant opportunity for us to deploy our care

coordination and management capabilities more effectively and enhances

our demonstrated ability to decrease total cost of care while improving

quality and patient outcomes. We expect that this will drive both revenue

and EBITDA growth over the next several years. As guided to in the past,

we plan to assume additional risk in a prudent, measured fashion over the

next several years, but we strongly believe that the infrastructure,

technology, and operations we have developed position us strongly to

succeed in this transition.

Finally, on our third goal, we continue to see MLR trends to be favorable

versus both prior period and in line quarter over quarter. This is the result

of improvements we've made in medical costs in our existing markets as

well as new ones we've added over the past year.

In addition to executing on our three stated goals above, we also strongly

believe in investing in the care delivery ecosystem at large. While we have

built what we believe to be a world-class platform for managing global risk

in a multi-payer setting across all patient types, we also know that there

are others building innovative and exciting solutions in the value-based

care delivery ecosystem. To that end, in recent months, we have made

small venture investments in areas we feel will enhance our ability to

empower providers in the delivery of value-based care. We led the pre-

seed funding for Third Way Health, a company looking to transform the

front office for care delivery organizations, and also invested in two other

companies, one focused on providing care to high-risk Medicare members

and another focused on delivering technology-enabled services and

infrastructure for value-based care providers and organizations. We are

excited by the progress we have made so far in working with these

innovators and look forward to continuing those partnerships.

I also have two more operational updates to share. Recently, we were

unable to come to mutually agreeable terms for the renewal of a

management services contract with Lasalle Medical Associates, one of our

clients in our Care Enablement business with approximately 370,000

members. That contract will thus terminate by the end of August of this

year. In 2022, Lasalle contributed $21.4 million in net revenue on an

annualized basis for the Care Enablement business. I want to emphasize

that the impact of Lasalle only impacts our Care Enablement segment, and

that impact is under 2% of our total revenues for 2022. There will be no

effect on our risk-bearing Care Partners segment. We expect to partially

offset losses in revenue from this contract as we continually add new

clients to our Care Enablement business.

Brandon Sim:

We are also taking this opportunity to streamline our operations and

organizational structure, which have grown significantly over the course of

the past several years. While this was necessary to support the growth of

the Company, we currently have over 1,500 employees across our

organization. We will be focusing on performance management, especially

within our operating departments, in order to ensure that the profitability

and margins in our Care Enablement segment remain on track against our

expectations. We are confident that we will be able to continue delivering

high-quality healthcare experiences and driving positive outcomes for our

members with a leaner operating structure that will position the Company

for greater success.

Given the strength of our first quarter and despite the recent

development, we are reiterating our full-year 2023 guidance on both the

top and bottom line, which is listed in full on slide 10 of our supplement.

We aim to continue growing membership in our core California markets

while scaling rapidly in our newer markets, making progress on moving

patient cohorts towards global risk, and managing towards excellent

clinical and financial outcomes. We are excited by our progress so far on

these fronts and believe we are well-positioned going forward into the

rest of 2023.

Before I turn it over to Chan, I wanted to congratulate him on his official

appointment as Chief Financial Officer of ApolloMed, effective last Friday.

He will continue in his role as Chief Strategy Officer, and we are very

pleased to have his leadership in the areas of finance, operations, strategy,

and corporate development. Bringing his over 20 years of experience in

these areas at various other healthcare companies, Chan has made

invaluable contributions over the past year, and I'm thrilled to continue

building with him in the years ahead.

With that, I'll turn it over to Chan.

Chan Basho:

Thank you, Brandon. I want to thank you for the support and greatly value

the opportunity.

As we highlighted, we continued to deliver strong results, reporting total

revenue of $337.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, a 28% increase

from $263.3 million in the prior-year quarter. This was primarily driven by

increased revenue within our Care Partners segment. I'll quickly highlight

our per segment results and offer brief commentary on each.

First, our Care Enablement segment reported revenue of $30.6 million for

the quarter, an increase of 4.0% from $29.4 million in the prior-year

period. Segment operating income decreased 49.3% to $5.7 million for the

