TRANSCRIPT
2023 First Quarter Financial Results
Conference Call Transcript
May 8, 2023
Speakers:
- Carolyne Sohn, The Equity Group
- Brandon Sim, Co-Chief Executive Officer, ApolloMed
- Chan Basho, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Financial Officer, ApolloMed
Operator:
Greetings. Welcome to Apollo Medical Holdings' first quarter 2023
financial results. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A
question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. {operator
instructions} I will now turn the conference over to Carolyne Sohn, Vice
President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Carolyne Sohn:
Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us.
The press release announcing Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.'s results for
the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, is available at the Investors
section of the Company's website at www.apollomed.net. To provide
some additional background on its results, the Company has made a
supplemental deck available on its website. A replay of this broadcast will
also be made available at ApolloMed's website after the conclusion of this
call.
Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that this
conference call and any accompanying information discussed herein
contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such
as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "future", "plan", "outlook", and "will"
and include, among other things, statements regarding the Company's
guidance for the year ending December 31, 2023, continued growth,
ability to decrease cost of care while improving quality and outcomes,
ability to deliver sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth as well as long-
term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, ability to
offset anticipated losses in the Care Enablement segment, ability to
successfully implement operational streamlining, and successful
implementation of strategic growth plans, acquisition strategy, and merger
integration efforts.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its
forward-looking statements are reasonable as of today, those statements
are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to
Page 1 of 15
TRANSCRIPT
differ dramatically from those projected. There can be no assurance that
those expectations will prove to be correct. Information about the risks
associated with investing in ApolloMed is included in its filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, which we encourage you to review
before making an investment decision.
Carolyne Sohn:
The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-
looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changes
in market conditions, or otherwise, except as required by law. Regarding
the disclaimer language, I would also like to refer you to slide 2 of the
conference call presentation for further information.
For those of you following along with the accompanying supplement,
there is an overview of the Company on slide 3.
On today's call, the Company's Co-Chief Executive Officer Brandon Sim
will discuss first quarter 2023 highlights and the latest operational
developments. Chief Financial Officer Chan Basho will follow with a
review of ApolloMed's results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Brandon will conclude the remarks with an update on the Company's
outlook and long-term growth strategy before opening the floor for
questions.
With that, I'll turn the call over to ApolloMed's Co-Chief Executive Officer
Brandon Sim. Please go ahead, Brandon.
Brandon Sim:
Thank you, Carolyne. And good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining
us today.
We began 2023 with a strong first quarter as we continue to rapidly scale
our leading value-based care enablement and delivery platform while
maintaining our long history of outstanding clinical outcomes, great
healthcare experiences for our members, and sustained profitability. I will
first summarize our key quarterly financial results and reporting
improvements, and then provide updates on operations.
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, we reported total revenue of
$337.2 million, a 28% increase from the prior-year quarter, and $29.8
million in adjusted EBITDA. We are also introducing segment-based
reporting, details of which are included on slide 7 of our earnings
supplement. As our business continues to grow, we felt it was important
for us to provide greater clarity into each segment's revenue growth and
operating profitability, which are the metrics by which we also evaluate
our businesses excluding non-operator factors. We believe this
information will allow investors to better evaluate changes in the
operating results of our business segments outside of non-operational
factors that affect net income, thus providing insight into both operations
and other factors impacting our reported results. Beginning with the first
Page 2 of 15
TRANSCRIPT
quarter ended March 31, 2023, we are reporting our financial results
based on the following three business segments: Care Enablement, Care
Partners, and Care Delivery.
Brandon Sim:
Our Care Enablement segment is an integrated, end-to-end clinical
administrative platform, powered by our proprietary technology suite,
which provides operational, clinical, financial, technology, management,
and strategic services to providers and payers. Revenue for this segment is
primarily comprised of management and software fees, charged as a
percentage of gross revenue or on a per-member-per-month basis.
Our Care Partners segment is focused on building and managing high-
quality and high-performance provider networks by partnering with,
empowering, and investing in strong provider partners with a shared vision
for coordinated care delivery. By leveraging our unique care enablement
platform and ability to recruit, empower, and incentivize physicians, we
are able to organize partnered providers into successful risk-bearing
organizations which take on varying levels of risk based on total cost of
care across membership in all lines of business, including Medicare,
Medicaid, commercial, and exchange. Revenue for this segment is
primarily comprised of capitation and risk pool settlements and incentives.
Finally, our Care Delivery segment seeks to provide high-quality and
accessible healthcare services through a patient-centric care delivery
organization. It consists of outpatient clinics providing primary care, multi-
specialty care including cardiology and women's health, and urgent care,
as well as ancillary services such as ambulatory surgical centers,
diagnostic, laboratory, and imaging services, and hospitalists. Revenue is
primarily earned based on fee-for-service reimbursements, capitation, and
performance-based incentives.
Moving next to operations, we continue to execute on our operational
goals of one, growing our membership in core and new geographies, two,
moving members along the risk ladder towards global risk value-based
contracts, and three, enabling our providers to deliver excellent patient
outcomes in order to manage that risk effectively.
On the first goal, we've seen strong and steady progress. As Chan will
detail later, we grew our Care Partners business by over 30% from the
prior-year quarter, due to organic membership growth and a more
favorable payer mix in our risk-bearing business. We also continued to
make inroads in our newer Nevada and Texas geographies following our
acquisition of Valley Oaks Medical Group last October. Since that time, we
have increased unique members seen by 120%. And we are very excited
about the ongoing growth in those regions as we continue to provide
excellent care to members of those communities.
Page 3 of 15
TRANSCRIPT
Brandon Sim:
We believe that this growth will be sustainable for the years to come as
we execute on our second operational target in moving towards taking
global risk on total cost of care for our patients. Last week, we closed on
the acquisition of For Your Benefit, or FYB, along with receiving
regulatory approval for the change in control of FYB's full-service
Restricted Knox-Keene licensed health plan, which will allow us to take
global risk for the professional and institutional cost of care for members
in the plan. This is a significant opportunity for us to deploy our care
coordination and management capabilities more effectively and enhances
our demonstrated ability to decrease total cost of care while improving
quality and patient outcomes. We expect that this will drive both revenue
and EBITDA growth over the next several years. As guided to in the past,
we plan to assume additional risk in a prudent, measured fashion over the
next several years, but we strongly believe that the infrastructure,
technology, and operations we have developed position us strongly to
succeed in this transition.
Finally, on our third goal, we continue to see MLR trends to be favorable
versus both prior period and in line quarter over quarter. This is the result
of improvements we've made in medical costs in our existing markets as
well as new ones we've added over the past year.
In addition to executing on our three stated goals above, we also strongly
believe in investing in the care delivery ecosystem at large. While we have
built what we believe to be a world-class platform for managing global risk
in a multi-payer setting across all patient types, we also know that there
are others building innovative and exciting solutions in the value-based
care delivery ecosystem. To that end, in recent months, we have made
small venture investments in areas we feel will enhance our ability to
empower providers in the delivery of value-based care. We led the pre-
seed funding for Third Way Health, a company looking to transform the
front office for care delivery organizations, and also invested in two other
companies, one focused on providing care to high-risk Medicare members
and another focused on delivering technology-enabled services and
infrastructure for value-based care providers and organizations. We are
excited by the progress we have made so far in working with these
innovators and look forward to continuing those partnerships.
I also have two more operational updates to share. Recently, we were
unable to come to mutually agreeable terms for the renewal of a
management services contract with Lasalle Medical Associates, one of our
clients in our Care Enablement business with approximately 370,000
members. That contract will thus terminate by the end of August of this
year. In 2022, Lasalle contributed $21.4 million in net revenue on an
annualized basis for the Care Enablement business. I want to emphasize
that the impact of Lasalle only impacts our Care Enablement segment, and
that impact is under 2% of our total revenues for 2022. There will be no
effect on our risk-bearing Care Partners segment. We expect to partially
Page 4 of 15
TRANSCRIPT
offset losses in revenue from this contract as we continually add new
clients to our Care Enablement business.
Brandon Sim:
We are also taking this opportunity to streamline our operations and
organizational structure, which have grown significantly over the course of
the past several years. While this was necessary to support the growth of
the Company, we currently have over 1,500 employees across our
organization. We will be focusing on performance management, especially
within our operating departments, in order to ensure that the profitability
and margins in our Care Enablement segment remain on track against our
expectations. We are confident that we will be able to continue delivering
high-quality healthcare experiences and driving positive outcomes for our
members with a leaner operating structure that will position the Company
for greater success.
Given the strength of our first quarter and despite the recent
development, we are reiterating our full-year 2023 guidance on both the
top and bottom line, which is listed in full on slide 10 of our supplement.
We aim to continue growing membership in our core California markets
while scaling rapidly in our newer markets, making progress on moving
patient cohorts towards global risk, and managing towards excellent
clinical and financial outcomes. We are excited by our progress so far on
these fronts and believe we are well-positioned going forward into the
rest of 2023.
Before I turn it over to Chan, I wanted to congratulate him on his official
appointment as Chief Financial Officer of ApolloMed, effective last Friday.
He will continue in his role as Chief Strategy Officer, and we are very
pleased to have his leadership in the areas of finance, operations, strategy,
and corporate development. Bringing his over 20 years of experience in
these areas at various other healthcare companies, Chan has made
invaluable contributions over the past year, and I'm thrilled to continue
building with him in the years ahead.
With that, I'll turn it over to Chan.
Chan Basho:
Thank you, Brandon. I want to thank you for the support and greatly value
the opportunity.
As we highlighted, we continued to deliver strong results, reporting total
revenue of $337.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, a 28% increase
from $263.3 million in the prior-year quarter. This was primarily driven by
increased revenue within our Care Partners segment. I'll quickly highlight
our per segment results and offer brief commentary on each.
First, our Care Enablement segment reported revenue of $30.6 million for
the quarter, an increase of 4.0% from $29.4 million in the prior-year
period. Segment operating income decreased 49.3% to $5.7 million for the
Page 5 of 15
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 17:43:02 UTC.