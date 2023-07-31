TRANSCRIPT

Brandon Sim: We believe that this growth will be sustainable for the years to come as

we execute on our second operational target in moving towards taking

global risk on total cost of care for our patients. Last week, we closed on

the acquisition of For Your Benefit, or FYB, along with receiving

regulatory approval for the change in control of FYB's full-service

Restricted Knox-Keene licensed health plan, which will allow us to take

global risk for the professional and institutional cost of care for members

in the plan. This is a significant opportunity for us to deploy our care

coordination and management capabilities more effectively and enhances

our demonstrated ability to decrease total cost of care while improving

quality and patient outcomes. We expect that this will drive both revenue

and EBITDA growth over the next several years. As guided to in the past,

we plan to assume additional risk in a prudent, measured fashion over the

next several years, but we strongly believe that the infrastructure,

technology, and operations we have developed position us strongly to

succeed in this transition.

Finally, on our third goal, we continue to see MLR trends to be favorable

versus both prior period and in line quarter over quarter. This is the result

of improvements we've made in medical costs in our existing markets as

well as new ones we've added over the past year.

In addition to executing on our three stated goals above, we also strongly

believe in investing in the care delivery ecosystem at large. While we have

built what we believe to be a world-class platform for managing global risk

in a multi-payer setting across all patient types, we also know that there

are others building innovative and exciting solutions in the value-based

care delivery ecosystem. To that end, in recent months, we have made

small venture investments in areas we feel will enhance our ability to

empower providers in the delivery of value-based care. We led the pre-

seed funding for Third Way Health, a company looking to transform the

front office for care delivery organizations, and also invested in two other

companies, one focused on providing care to high-risk Medicare members

and another focused on delivering technology-enabled services and

infrastructure for value-based care providers and organizations. We are

excited by the progress we have made so far in working with these

innovators and look forward to continuing those partnerships.

I also have two more operational updates to share. Recently, we were

unable to come to mutually agreeable terms for the renewal of a

management services contract with Lasalle Medical Associates, one of our

clients in our Care Enablement business with approximately 370,000

members. That contract will thus terminate by the end of August of this

year. In 2022, Lasalle contributed $21.4 million in net revenue on an

annualized basis for the Care Enablement business. I want to emphasize

that the impact of Lasalle only impacts our Care Enablement segment, and

that impact is under 2% of our total revenues for 2022. There will be no