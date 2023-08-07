Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is a healthcare company. The Company provides care coordination services to each constituent of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The Company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, physician and specialist extenders, and hospitalists. The Company operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to participate successfully in value-based care arrangements. To implement a patient-centered, physician-centric experience, the Company also have other integrated and synergistic operations, including management service organizations (MSOs) that provide management and other services to its affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), outpatient clinics, and hospitalists that coordinate the care of patients in hospitals.