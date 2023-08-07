Equities AMEH US03763A2078
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-08-07 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|38.06 USD
|+1.04%
|+3.90%
|+28.62%
|Aug. 07
|Earnings Flash (AMEH) APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS Reports Q2 Revenue $348.2M, vs. Street Est of $342M
|MT
|Aug. 07
|Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
Transcript : Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 07, 2023
Today at 05:30 pm
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Hello and welcome to the Apollo Medical Holdings' Second Quarter 2...
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is a healthcare company. The Company provides care coordination services to each constituent of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The Company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, physician and specialist extenders, and hospitalists. The Company operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to participate successfully in value-based care arrangements. To implement a patient-centered, physician-centric experience, the Company also have other integrated and synergistic operations, including management service organizations (MSOs) that provide management and other services to its affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), outpatient clinics, and hospitalists that coordinate the care of patients in hospitals.
2023-11-01 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Analysts' Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
38.06USD
Average target price
52.00USD
Spread / Average Target
+36.63%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Healthcare Facilities & Services
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+28.62%
|1 770 M $
|-4.57%
|1 772 M $
|+19.97%
|1 787 M $
|0.00%
|1 911 M $
|+19.49%
|1 595 M $
|-6.90%
|1 587 M $
|-43.27%
|1 519 M $
|-22.79%
|1 454 M $
|+14.35%
|1 454 M $
|-9.68%
|1 365 M $