Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.
Equities
AMEH
US03763A2078
Healthcare Facilities & Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|29.39 USD
|+0.17%
|-5.83%
|-0.68%
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Apollo Medical Holdings...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is a healthcare company. The Company provides care coordination services to each constituent of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its segments include Care Enablement, Care Partners, and Care Delivery. The Care Enablement segment is an integrated, end-to-end clinical and administrative platform, powered by its technology suite, which provides operational, clinical, financial, technology, management, and strategic services. The Care Partners segment is focused on building and managing provider networks by partnering with provider partners for coordinated care delivery. The Care Delivery segment is a data-driven care delivery organization focused on delivering accessible care to all patients. Its care delivery organization includes primary care, multi-specialty care, and ancillary care services.
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
D+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
29.39USD
Average target price
49.67USD
Spread / Average Target
+68.99%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-0.68%
|1 387 M $
|-24.62%
|91 473 M $
|-2.85%
|61 830 M $
|+18.77%
|24 071 M $
|-12.11%
|17 790 M $
|-15.06%
|15 054 M $
|-24.46%
|10 514 M $
|+3.01%
|10 085 M $
|-7.64%
|8 998 M $
|+13.62%
|8 741 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. - Nasdaq
- News
- Transcript : Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2023