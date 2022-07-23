Apollo Micro : Annual General Meeting

Mr. Datla Venkatesh, Practicing Company Secretary (ACS: 36504 CP: 14074) appointed as the Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the E- voting process in accordance with the provisions of the Companies act 2013 & rules made there under and provide the consolidated report on the votes cast during the AGM and through remote

The Board considered and approved the Board's report along with its annexure thereof for the financial year

Board recommended a dividend @ 2.5% i.e. Rs 0.25/- per equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each for the Financial year

This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the company, in their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, 23rd July, 2022 at the registered office of the Company (Directors joined through Audio Video Conference mode) have considered and approved, inter alia, the following items together with other agenda items:

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd July, 2022 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

7. The Board considered and approved, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing 25th Annual General Meeting, the reappointment of ST Mohite & Co., Chartered Accountants as the statutory auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years i.e. from the conclusion of this 25th Annual General Meeting going till the Annual General Meeting for the FY 2026-27 going to be held in the year 2027. Further, the details as required to be disclosed in terms of SEBI Regulations are given in "Annexure A" as enclosed to this letter.

The Board Meeting Commenced at 03: 00 PM (IST) and concluded at 03:55 P.M (IST)

