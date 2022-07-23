Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Apollo Micro Systems Limited
  News
  Summary
    540879   INE713T01010

APOLLO MICRO SYSTEMS LIMITED

(540879)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
135.95 INR   -2.51%
135.95 INR   -2.51%
APOLLO MICRO : Annual General Meeting
PU
05/28Apollo Micro Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/28Apollo Micro Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Apollo Micro : Annual General Meeting

07/23/2022 | 08:04am EDT
Date: 23rd July, 2022

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

PhirozeJeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 540879

Symbol: APOLLO

ISIN: INE713T01010

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd July, 2022 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the company, in their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, 23rd July, 2022 at the registered office of the Company (Directors joined through Audio Video Conference mode) have considered and approved, inter alia, the following items together with other agenda items:

  1. Board recommended a dividend @ 2.5% i.e. Rs 0.25/- per equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each for the Financial year 2021-22, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing 25thAnnual General Meeting of the Company.
  2. The Board considered and approved the Board's report along with its annexure thereof for the financial year 2021-22.
  3. The Board considered and approved the Notice of 25thAnnual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 10th September, 2022 at 12:30 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM").
  4. The Company has fixed Friday, 2nd September, 2022 as the "Record Date' for determining entitlement of members to dividend for the financial year 2021-22, if approved at the AGM.
  5. The Board considered and approved the Cut- off date as Friday, 2nd September, 2022 for remote e-voting and voting during AGM for the purpose of 25th AGM of the company and the persons whose names are recorded in the Register of members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the depositories as on Friday, 2nd September, 2022 ("the cut-off date") shall be entitled to vote in respect of the shares held by availing the facility of remote e- voting or voting during the AGM.
  6. Mr. Datla Venkatesh, Practicing Company Secretary (ACS: 36504 CP: 14074) appointed as the Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the E- voting process in accordance with the provisions of the Companies act 2013 & rules made there under and provide the consolidated report on the votes cast during the AGM and through remote e-voting "in favor" or "against" the resolutions stated in the notice sent to the members for the 25th Annual General Meeting.

7. The Board considered and approved, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing 25th Annual General Meeting, the reappointment of ST Mohite & Co., Chartered Accountants as the statutory auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years i.e. from the conclusion of this 25th Annual General Meeting going till the Annual General Meeting for the FY 2026-27 going to be held in the year 2027. Further, the details as required to be disclosed in terms of SEBI Regulations are given in "Annexure A" as enclosed to this letter.

The Board Meeting Commenced at 03: 00 PM (IST) and concluded at 03:55 P.M (IST)

We Request you to kindly take on record the information and disseminate the same.

Thanking You

Yours Faithfully

For Apollo Micro Systems Limited

Vitta Chaitanya Siva Shankar

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: As mentioned above.

ANNEXURE - A

DETAILS OF THE STATUTORY AUDITORS THAT ARE GOING TO BE REAPPOINTED

Sl No

Particulars

Requisite Information

1.

reason

for

change

viz.

The first term of office of M/s. ST Mohite & Co.,,

appointment, resignation,

Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors is valid

removal,

death

or

upto the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the

otherwise

Company. The Board of Directors of the Company at

their meeting held on today has approved the

reappointment of M/s. ST Mohite & Co., as the

statutory Auditors for a second term of 5 (Five) years

commencing from the conclusion of ensuing i.e. 25th

Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the

Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027,

subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing

AGM.

2.

date

of

appointment/

At the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the

cessation(as applicable) &

Company

term of appointment

3.

brief profile

Qualification : B.Com, Chartered Accountant (FCA),

Company Secretary (inter)

Experience:

47 years post-CA Qualification

experience in Audit, Accounting, Taxation,

secretarial, Corporate legal matters including

attending Arbitration matters, Advises in company

law, Income tax and legal matters, Handled

assignment of arbitration matter of representative

client.

Disclaimer

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 12:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021 2 031 M - -
Net income 2021 103 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 165 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 0,27%
Capitalization 2 823 M 35,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,9%
Karunakar Reddy Baddam Managing Director & Executive Director
Sudarshan Chiluveru Chief Financial Officer
Raghupathy Goud Theegala Chairman
Venkata Siva Prasad Chandrapati Director & Technical Director
Chaitanya Siva Vitta Secretary & Compliance Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOLLO MICRO SYSTEMS LIMITED-17.46%35
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.26%139 720
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.20%104 666
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.24%70 238
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION4.04%60 080
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.09%43 422