Apollo Micro : Annual General Meeting

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd July, 2022 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the company, in their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, 23rd July, 2022 at the registered office of the Company (Directors joined through Audio Video Conference mode) have considered and approved, inter alia, the following items together with other agenda items:
Board recommended a dividend @ 2.5% i.e. Rs 0.25/- per equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each for the Financial year 2021-22, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing 25thAnnual General Meeting of the Company.
The Board considered and approved the Board's report along with its annexure thereof for the financial year 2021-22.
The Board considered and approved the Notice of 25thAnnual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 10th September, 2022 at 12:30 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM").
The Company has fixed Friday, 2nd September, 2022 as the "Record Date' for determining entitlement of members to dividend for the financial year 2021-22, if approved at the AGM.
The Board considered and approved the Cut- off date as Friday, 2nd September, 2022 for remote e-voting and voting during AGM for the purpose of 25th AGM of the company and the persons whose names are recorded in the Register of members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the depositories as on Friday, 2nd September, 2022 ("the cut-off date") shall be entitled to vote in respect of the shares held by availing the facility of remote e- voting or voting during the AGM.
Mr. Datla Venkatesh, Practicing Company Secretary (ACS: 36504 CP: 14074) appointed as the Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the E- voting process in accordance with the provisions of the Companies act 2013 & rules made there under and provide the consolidated report on the votes cast during the AGM and through remote e-voting "in favor" or "against" the resolutions stated in the notice sent to the members for the 25th Annual General Meeting.
7. The Board considered and approved, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing 25th Annual General Meeting, the reappointment of ST Mohite & Co., Chartered Accountants as the statutory auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years i.e. from the conclusion of this 25th Annual General Meeting going till the Annual General Meeting for the FY 2026-27 going to be held in the year 2027. Further, the details as required to be disclosed in terms of SEBI Regulations are given in "Annexure A" as enclosed to this letter.
The Board Meeting Commenced at 03: 00 PM (IST) and concluded at 03:55 P.M (IST)
We Request you to kindly take on record the information and disseminate the same.
Thanking You
Yours Faithfully
For Apollo Micro Systems Limited
Vitta Chaitanya Siva Shankar
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Encl: As mentioned above.
ANNEXURE - A
DETAILS OF THE STATUTORY AUDITORS THAT ARE GOING TO BE REAPPOINTED
Sl No
Particulars
Requisite Information
1.
reason
for
change
viz.
The first term of office of M/s. ST Mohite & Co.,,
appointment, resignation,
Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors is valid
removal,
death
or
upto the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the
otherwise
Company. The Board of Directors of the Company at
their meeting held on today has approved the
reappointment of M/s. ST Mohite & Co., as the
statutory Auditors for a second term of 5 (Five) years
commencing from the conclusion of ensuing i.e. 25th
Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the
Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027,
subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing
