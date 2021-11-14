Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Apollo Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AON   AU000000AON7

APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED

(AON)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/12
0.098 AUD   -2.00%
05:59pAPOLLO MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - AON
PU
11/11Notification regarding unquoted securities - AON
PU
11/10Further Zinc-Lead Discovery Confirmed at Kroussou
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apollo Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - AON

11/14/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday November 15, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AON

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

86,250,000

15/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

96125222924

1.3

ASX issuer code

AON

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

03-Nov-2021 09:27

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

AON

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

4,875,000 unlisted incentive options exercisable at $0.12 each on or before 30 June 2023 to be notified separately. A further 3,750,000 fully paid ordinary shares are to be issued.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

AON : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

15/11/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

86,250,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.08000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Apollo Minerals Limited published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED
05:59pAPOLLO MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - AON
PU
11/11Notification regarding unquoted securities - AON
PU
11/10Further Zinc-Lead Discovery Confirmed at Kroussou
PU
11/03Apollo Minerals to Raise Over $5 Million in Placement
MT
11/03Apollo Minerals Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 7.2 million in funding
CI
10/06APOLLO MINERALS : Expands Shallow Mineralization at Dikaki Prospect in Gabon
MT
10/05Apollo Minerals Limited Reports Additional Results Receive from the Drilling Program At..
CI
09/27Apollo Minerals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/01APOLLO MINERALS : Discovers High-Grade Intercepts at Gabon's Kroussou Project
MT
08/31Apollo Minerals Limited Continuers Strong Drill Results At Kroussou - Developing Major ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2021 -1,17 M -0,85 M -0,85 M
Net cash 2021 3,04 M 2,23 M 2,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 -26,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37,9 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 213x
EV / Sales 2021 1 062x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Apollo Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dylan Browne Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian Peter Middlemas Chairman
Robert Arthur Behets Non-Executive Director
Ajay Kumar Kejriwal Non-Executive Director
Hugo Schumann Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED78.18%28
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED0.69%10 828
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-8.98%10 035
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.25.78%7 569
HECLA MINING COMPANY-0.93%3 455
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD22.53%2 165