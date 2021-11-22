Log in
    AON   AU000000AON7

APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED

(AON)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/22
0.092 AUD   0.00%
05:59pAPOLLO MINERALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AON
PU
11/14APOLLO MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - AON
PU
11/11Notification regarding unquoted securities - AON
PU
Apollo Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AON

11/22/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

only

Entity name

APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday November 23, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

use

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

code

Security description

New class - code

Unlisted incentive options exercisable at $0.12

to be confirmed

each on or before 30 June 2023.

personalFor

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

4,875,000 15/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

96125222924

1.3

ASX issuer code

AON

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

23/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Issue of 4,875,000 unlisted incentive options exercisable at $0.12 each on or before 30 June 2023.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX

in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted incentive options exercisable at $0.12 each on or

before 30 June 2023.

+Security type

ISIN code

use

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

15/11/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Unlisted incentive options exercisable at $0.12 each on or before 30 June 2023.

Standard terms and conditions of options included in Notice of Meeting: https://app.sharelinktechnologies.com/announce

ment/asx/325570a85f2bd599dec01d5ebff35a06

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.12000000

30/6/2023

For

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option Other

Description

AON: Fully Paid Ordinary Shares.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issue of 4,875,000 unlisted incentive options exercisable at $0.12 each on or before 30 June 2023 was included in Appendix 3B announced on 3 November 2021. Appendix 3G lodged to allow capital structure to be updated.

only

Issue details

Number of +securities

4,875,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

use

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

A 6% fee has agreed to be paid in options based on $6.5m raised by financial advisers.

Purpose of the issue

To pay for services rendered

Additional Details

Forpersonal

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Apollo Minerals Limited published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
