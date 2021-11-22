Apollo Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AON

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
only
Entity name
APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Tuesday November 23, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
use
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Security description
Unlisted incentive options exercisable at $0.12
each on or before 30 June 2023.
personalFor
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Total number of +securities to be
issued/transferred Issue date
4,875,000 15/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.3
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
23/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other
Please specify
Issue of 4,875,000 unlisted incentive options exercisable at $0.12 each on or before 30 June 2023.
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX
in an Appendix 3B
only
New +securities
+Security description
Unlisted incentive options exercisable at $0.12 each on or
+Security type
ISIN code
use
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
|
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
|
Yes
Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
|
Unlisted incentive options exercisable at $0.12 each on or before 30 June 2023.
Standard terms and conditions of options included in Notice of Meeting: https://app.sharelinktechnologies.com/announce
|
+Security currency
Exercise price
|
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.12000000
30/6/2023
For
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option Other
Description
AON: Fully Paid Ordinary Shares.
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Issue of 4,875,000 unlisted incentive options exercisable at $0.12 each on or before 30 June 2023 was included in Appendix 3B announced on 3 November 2021. Appendix 3G lodged to allow capital structure to be updated.
only
Issue details
Number of +securities
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
|
No
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
|
To pay for services rendered
Forpersonal
