Further Zinc-Lead Discovery Confirmed at Kroussou

DRILLING RESULTS

Niamabimbou Discovery

The Niamabimbou Prospect ("Niamabimbou") is one of eighteen identified prospects at the province-scale Kroussou project ("Kroussou"). Niamabimbou is situated 16km to the south of the Dikaki Prospect ("Dikaki") where drilling has confirmed shallow high-gradezinc-lead mineralisation (see ASX Announcement dated 6 October 2021).

Results of the first six holes from the maiden drill program at Niamabimbou have successfully demonstrated shallow, thick mineralisation (average depth to mineralisation of less than 7m from surface) with significant intercepts including (Figure 1):

19.9m @ 1.6% Zn+Pb from 8.0m (NBDD006), including 5.7m @ 3.0% Zn+Pb from 22.2m ; and

; and 19.9m @ 1.6% Zn+Pb from 13.5m (NBDD004), including 4.5m @ 2.8% Zn+Pb from 27.4m .

Figure 3: Niamabimbou Prospect geology within the 80km of Kroussou Project.

The completed drilling program represents the first ever drilling at Niamabimbou. The results confirm the presence of mineralisation with a similar geometry to that seen at Dikaki.

All significant intersections within the new drill holes, along with the details of the collar position, drill hole orientation and depth, are summarised in Appendix 1.

Mineralisation is open along a 9km trend throughout Niamabimbou, comprising three distinct sections of prospective trend as displayed in Figure 4.

Assay results from an additional 34 holes completed at Niamabimbou are pending and will be reported when received.