Apollo Pipes : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
11/12/2022 | 04:32am EST
November 12, 2022
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub.: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 12, 2022
Ref.: Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations") read with SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 ("Relevant Circular")
In terms of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations and the relevant circular, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., Saturday, November 12, 2022, which commenced at 01:30 P.M. and concluded at 01:45 P.M., inter alia, considered and approved
Un-auditedFinancial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which had been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and took note of the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the said results.
Re-appointment(subject to the approval of members of the Company) of Ms. Neeru Abrol (DIN: 01279485) and Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain (DIN: 08063400) as Independent Director(s), of the Company w.e.f. January 30, 2023 for a period of five years.
Enclosed are the following documents in respect of the items transacted in the meeting:
The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. (Annexure- A)
Limited Review Report on the above referred Un-audited Financial Results, issued by M/s VAPS and Company, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors. (Annexure- B)
Stock Exchange Release for the financials. (Annexure- C)
Earnings Presentation on the financials. (Annexure- D)
5. Details of the above appointees as required under the Listing regulations and SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015. (Annexure- E)
This disclosure along with the enclosures shall be made available on the website of the Company viz.www.apollopies.com.
2
