  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Apollo Pipes Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    531761   INE126J01016

APOLLO PIPES LIMITED

(531761)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
484.55 INR   +2.30%
04:32aApollo Pipes : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
09/27Transcript : Apollo Pipes Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
09/19Apollo Pipes Limited(BSE:531761) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apollo Pipes : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

11/12/2022 | 04:32am EST
November 12, 2022

The National Stock Exchange of India

Department of Corporate Services/Listing

Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

SCRIP Code: 531761

NSE Symbol: APOLLOPIPE

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 12, 2022

Ref.: Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations") read with SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 ("Relevant Circular")

  1. In terms of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations and the relevant circular, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., Saturday, November 12, 2022, which commenced at 01:30 P.M. and concluded at 01:45 P.M., inter alia, considered and approved
    1. Un-auditedFinancial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which had been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and took note of the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the said results.
    2. Re-appointment(subject to the approval of members of the Company) of Ms. Neeru Abrol (DIN: 01279485) and Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain (DIN: 08063400) as Independent Director(s), of the Company w.e.f. January 30, 2023 for a period of five years.
  1. Enclosed are the following documents in respect of the items transacted in the meeting:
  1. The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. (Annexure- A)
  2. Limited Review Report on the above referred Un-audited Financial Results, issued by M/s VAPS and Company, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors. (Annexure- B)
  3. Stock Exchange Release for the financials. (Annexure- C)
  4. Earnings Presentation on the financials. (Annexure- D)

5. Details of the above appointees as required under the Listing regulations and SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015. (Annexure- E)

  1. This disclosure along with the enclosures shall be made available on the website of the Company viz. www.apollopies.com.

Kindly take the same on your records.

Yours Truly

For Apollo Pipes Limited

(Ankit Sharma)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: A/a

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Apollo Pipes Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 09:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 630 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2023 504 M 6,26 M 6,26 M
Net cash 2023 134 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,9x
Yield 2023 0,28%
Capitalization 19 056 M 237 M 237 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 834
Free-Float 41,1%
