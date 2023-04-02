Advanced search
    APLP   IL0010821143

APOLLO POWER LTD

(APLP)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-29
16.92 ILS   -2.20%
Apollo Power : INVESTORS PRESENTATION-March 2023

04/02/2023 | 01:09am EDT
INVESTORS PRESENTATION

M a r c h 2 0 2 3

This presentation regards the business activity of Apollo Power Ltd. (TASE:APLP) (the "Company"). For the sake of clarity, this presentation does not constitute a proposal to purchase the Company's securities or an invitation to receive such oﬀers, and it is intended solely for the provision of information to investors.

This presentation was made for a convenient and concise presentation, and is not exhaustive and does not pretend to encompass the full data about the company and its activities and/or all the information that may be relevant for making any decision regarding investment in the Company's securities and in general, and is not a substitute for independent data collection and analysis and/or to review the reports that the Company publishes and will publish to the public. In addition, the information under this presentation does not constitute a substitute for investment advice by a licensed investment advisor who takes into consideration the data and the special needs of each person and/or investor. The presentation includes data, estimates, forecasts and projections of the Company concerning its operation, which fall under the category of forward-looking information, as deﬁned in the Securities Law, 5728-1968, the realization of which is uncertain and is mostly beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking information is based on Company's management's estimates, which are based, inter alia, on information known to the management when preparing this presentation. There is no certainty that such data and/or estimates and/or forecasts and/or projections may realize, in whole or in part, and they may diﬀer from those included in the presentation, due to, inter alia, their dependency on external factors beyond the Company's control, such as changes in the business and competitive landscape or the realization of any risk factor which aﬀects the Company. In this regard, the presentation includes reference to the Company's estimate with regard to the manufacturing plant in Mevo Carmel (slides 12-13), the negotiations being conducted with Amazon (slide 17), the expectation for a continued increase in the annual sales (slide 28), the sales potential relative to production capabilities (based inter-alia on current selling prices and the current raw material price environment) (slide 29), and the Company's goals (slide 30). Thus, readers of this presentation are warned that the actual results and achievements of the Company in the future may be substantially diﬀerent from those presented in the forward-looking information under this presentation. Moreover, the presentation may include data obtained from external sources, which were not independently veriﬁed by the Company. Furthermore, the presentation may include information which hasn't been included in the Company's periodic and immediate reports, and/or displayed and processed diﬀerently from the way it appears in the presentation (see in this context, slide 13, which includes the expected number of new employees at full capacity of the manufacturing plant in Mevo Carmel, and slide 29 regarding the sales potential relative to the production capabilities).

For the sake of clarity, the presentation is not in lieu of the immediate and periodic reports published by the Company, and in any case of a contradiction between information in this presentation and information released to the public, information released to the public in aforementioned reporting will prevail. The forecasts and estimates in this presentation are based on information available to the Company at the time of its preparation, and the Company does not undertake to update and/or change any such forecast and/ or estimate to reﬂect events and/or circumstances occurring after the date of preparation of this presentation.

Agenda:

Company overview

Technology

Apollo-Carmel

Business developments

Financial reports

Future goals

Summary

1

Company Overview

Established

Growing

Ground-breaking

Global Partnerships

in 2014

Company

technology

and business

Traded on the Tel-Aviv

~120 team members

Developing and

Amazon, Audi, Hyundai

Stock Exchange,

Annual growth in all

manufacturing of

VW - First commercial

developed a unique

parameters

ﬂexible, highly eﬃcient,

order of 33 M Euro for

technology for

300% income

durable and low cost

after market product

producing ﬂexible

increase in 2022

solar cells.

solar ﬁlm

Developing

self-production abilities

by establishing a

ﬂexible solar panel

factory, Israel's ﬁrst and

the world's largest -

190MWp/y

Vote of Conﬁdence by the Stock Market

During 2022 the company raised Approx 104M NIS

2

Technology

3

Disclaimer

Apollo Power Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2023 05:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2,00 M 0,56 M 0,56 M
Net income 2021 -34,4 M -9,58 M -9,58 M
Net Debt 2021 22,3 M 6,22 M 6,22 M
P/E ratio 2021 -26,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 663 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2020 756x
EV / Sales 2021 499x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart APOLLO POWER LTD
Duration : Period :
Apollo Power Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO POWER LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oded Rozenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Esther Westreich Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yom-Tov Samia Chairman
Eran Maimon Director & Chief Technology Officer
Ramon J. Albalak Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOLLO POWER LTD-49.23%185
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-20.64%28 703
TONGWEI CO.,LTD0.86%25 501
FIRST SOLAR, INC.45.20%23 187
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.28.68%22 682
JINKO SOLAR CO., LTD.-4.91%20 279
