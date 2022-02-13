REFILE-Israel's Apollo Power says Amazon to try out its solar energy sidewalk

JERUSALEM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Israel's Apollo Power
said on Sunday that Amazon will try out its
lightweight and flexible solar energy technology on a rooftop
and sidewalk at a logistics site in France.
The 750,000 euro ($851,175) order comes as Amazon looks to
power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025. Part of
that push, Apollo said, is to install solar energy systems on
other large buildings at Amazon that are unable to support more
commonly used solar panels.
Apollo's flexible solar energy films are made for surfaces
such as on aircraft or cars and will also be tested in space,
the company says.
The 50-square-metre sidewalk on the approach to the French
warehouses will generate solar power while people walk and bike
on it, Apollo said.
Apollo said in a regulatory filing it expects the project to
be completed by the end of the year, though there was no
guarantee it will succeed or that Apollo's system will be
installed at other Amazon sites.
Apollo said it is already collaborating with Audi and
Volkswagen for bringing solar technology to automobiles.
Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment.
($1 = 0.8811 euros)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)