    APLP   IL0010821143

APOLLO POWER LTD

(APLP)
REFILE-Israel's Apollo Power says Amazon to try out its solar energy sidewalk

02/13/2022 | 07:15am EST
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Israel's Apollo Power said on Sunday that Amazon will try out its lightweight and flexible solar energy technology on a rooftop and sidewalk at a logistics site in France.

The 750,000 euro ($851,175) order comes as Amazon looks to power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025. Part of that push, Apollo said, is to install solar energy systems on other large buildings at Amazon that are unable to support more commonly used solar panels.

Apollo's flexible solar energy films are made for surfaces such as on aircraft or cars and will also be tested in space, the company says.

The 50-square-metre sidewalk on the approach to the French warehouses will generate solar power while people walk and bike on it, Apollo said.

Apollo said in a regulatory filing it expects the project to be completed by the end of the year, though there was no guarantee it will succeed or that Apollo's system will be installed at other Amazon sites.

Apollo said it is already collaborating with Audi and Volkswagen for bringing solar technology to automobiles.

Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment.

($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -3.59% 3065.87 Delayed Quote.-8.05%
APOLLO POWER LTD -2.60% 24.02 End-of-day quote.-3.73%
Financials
Sales 2020 0,53 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
Net income 2020 -14,1 M -4,37 M -4,37 M
Net cash 2020 7,03 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
P/E ratio 2020 -25,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 941 M 291 M 291 M
EV / Sales 2019 1 790x
EV / Sales 2020 756x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 47,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oded Rozenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Esther Westreich Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yom-Tov Samia Chairman
Eran Maimon Director & Chief Technology Officer
Ramon J. Albalak Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOLLO POWER LTD-3.73%291
TONGWEI CO., LTD.-15.70%26 843
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-20.36%19 655
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.09%18 870
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-28.39%18 384
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED4.39%15 733