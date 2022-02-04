Log in
    AFT   US0376361079

APOLLO SENIOR FLOATING RATE FUND INC.

(AFT)
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares February 2022 Monthly Distribution of $0.080 Per Share

02/04/2022
NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: AFT) - Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) today announced the declaration of its distribution for the month of February 2022 of $0.080 per common share, payable on the date noted below.

The following dates apply to the declared distribution:

Ex-Date: February 16, 2022
Record Date: February 17, 2022
Payment Date: February 28, 2022
Per Share Amount: $0.080

Apollo Contact Information:

Product Literature
877-864-4834

Investors
Elizabeth Besen
Investor Relations Manager
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
212-822-0625
ebesen@apollo.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to the Fund’s expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward- looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to our dependence on certain key personnel, our ability to raise new Private Equity or Capital Markets funds, market conditions, generally, our ability to manage our rapid growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status, the variability of our revenue, net income and cash flow, our use of leverage to finance our businesses and investments by our funds and litigation risks, among others.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22,7 M - -
Net income 2020 3,60 M - -
Net Debt 2020 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 62,4x
Yield 2020 6,39%
Capitalization 254 M 254 M -
EV / Sales 2019 12,3x
EV / Sales 2020 15,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart APOLLO SENIOR FLOATING RATE FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO SENIOR FLOATING RATE FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,31 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Joseph Anthony Moroney President, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Frank F. Marra Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Barry Joseph Cohen Chairman
Isabelle R. Gold Chief Compliance Officer
Todd J. Slotkin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOLLO SENIOR FLOATING RATE FUND INC.1.24%254
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION4.39%10 413
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.6.02%6 326
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.07%4 654
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.95%3 248
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.2.46%2 690