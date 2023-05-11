Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AFT   US0376361079

APOLLO SENIOR FLOATING RATE FUND INC.

(AFT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-11 pm EDT
12.43 USD   -0.08%
04:16pApollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares May 2023 Monthly Distribution of $0.118 Per Share
GL
04/10Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Sets April Distribution at $0.113 a Share, Payable April 28 to Holders of Record April 21
MT
04/10Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares April 2023 Monthly Distribution of $0.113 Per Share
GL
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares May 2023 Monthly Distribution of $0.118 Per Share

05/11/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: AFT) - Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) today announced the declaration of its distribution for the month of May 2023 of $0.118 per common share, payable on the date noted below.

The following dates apply to the declared distribution:

Ex-Date: May 22, 2023
Record Date: May 23, 2023
Payment Date: May 31, 2023
Per Share Amount: $0.118

Apollo Contact Information:

Product Literature
877-864-4834

Investors
Elizabeth Besen
Investor Relations Manager
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
212-822-0625
ebesen@apollo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to the Fund’s expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to our dependence on certain key personnel, our ability to raise new Private Equity or Capital Markets funds, market conditions, generally, our ability to manage our rapid growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status, the variability of our revenue, net income and cash flow, our use of leverage to finance our businesses and investments by our funds and litigation risks, among others.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -18,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,6x
Yield 2022 8,87%
Capitalization 194 M 194 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart APOLLO SENIOR FLOATING RATE FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO SENIOR FLOATING RATE FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,44
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Joseph Anthony Moroney President, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Kenneth Seifert Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Barry Joseph Cohen Chairman
Isabelle R. Gold Chief Compliance Officer
Todd J. Slotkin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOLLO SENIOR FLOATING RATE FUND INC.0.81%194
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.30%9 971
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.9.43%5 363
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.92%3 955
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.93%3 922
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND15.29%3 909
