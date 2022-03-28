Apollo Silver : Certificate of Qualifications

TECHNICAL REPORT - CALICO SILVER PROJECT MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

CERTIFICATE OF QUALIFICATIONS

I, Derek J. Loveday, P.Geo., do hereby certify that:

1. I am currently employed as a Project Manager by Stantec Services Inc., 2890 East Cottonwood Parkway Suite 300, Salt Lake City UT 84121-7283.

2. I graduated with a Bachelor of Science Honors Degree in Geology from Rhodes University, Grahamstown, South Africa in 1992.

3. I am a licensed Professional Geoscientist in the Province of Alberta, Canada, #159394. I am registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) as a Geological Scientist #400022/03.

4. I have worked as a geologist for a total of thirty years since my graduation from university, both for mining and exploration companies and as a consultant specializing in resource evaluation for precious metals and industrial minerals. I have many years of experience with exploring and modelling stratiform polymetallic precious and base metals deposits located in the United States and Mexico.

5. I have read the definition of "Qualified Person" set out in National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and certify that by reason of my education, affiliation with a professional association (as defined in NI 43-101), and past relevant work experience, I meet the requirements to be a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.