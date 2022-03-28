Log in
    APGO   CA03770A1093

APOLLO SILVER CORP.

(APGO)
Apollo Silver : Certificate of Qualifications

03/28/2022 | 04:54pm EDT
TECHNICAL REPORT - CALICO SILVER PROJECT MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

CERTIFICATE OF QUALIFICATIONS

I, Derek J. Loveday, P.Geo., do hereby certify that:

  • 1. I am currently employed as a Project Manager by Stantec Services Inc., 2890 East Cottonwood Parkway Suite 300, Salt Lake City UT 84121-7283.

  • 2. I graduated with a Bachelor of Science Honors Degree in Geology from Rhodes University, Grahamstown, South Africa in 1992.

  • 3. I am a licensed Professional Geoscientist in the Province of Alberta, Canada, #159394. I am registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) as a Geological Scientist #400022/03.

  • 4. I have worked as a geologist for a total of thirty years since my graduation from university, both for mining and exploration companies and as a consultant specializing in resource evaluation for precious metals and industrial minerals. I have many years of experience with exploring and modelling stratiform polymetallic precious and base metals deposits located in the United States and Mexico.

  • 5. I have read the definition of "Qualified Person" set out in National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and certify that by reason of my education, affiliation with a professional association (as defined in NI 43-101), and past relevant work experience, I meet the requirements to be a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

  • 6. I am responsible for the preparation of all sections of the report titled "N.I. 43-101 Technical Report for the Mineral Resource Estimate of the Calico Silver Project, San Bernardino County California, USA" (the "Technical Report") dated March 28, 2022,

  • Effective Date January 28, 2022.

  • 7. I have read NI 43-101 and Form 43-101F1, and the Technical Report has been prepared in compliance with that instrument and form.

  • 8. I have had no prior involvement with the Property that is the subject of this Report.

  • 9. I have personally visited the Property on December 13, 2021, through December 14, 2021.

  • 10. At the effective date of the Technical Report, to the best of my knowledge, information, and belief, the Technical Report contains all scientific and technical information that is required to be disclosed to make the Technical Report not misleading.

  • 11. I am not aware of any material fact or material change with respect to the subject matter of the Technical Report that is not reflected in the Report, the omission to disclose which makes the Report misleading.

  • 12. I am independent of the issuer applying all of the tests in Section 1.5 of NI 43-101.

Dated March 28, 2022

_________________________________ Derek J. Loveday, P.Geo.

Project Manager

Page | ii

Disclaimer

Apollo Gold Corp. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 20:52:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
