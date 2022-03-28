Apollo Silver : Letter of Consent

LETTER OF CONSENT

March 28, 2022

To: British Columbia Securities Commission Alberta Securities Commission

TSX Venture Exchange

Dear Sirs/Madams:

RE: Apollo Silver Corporation Technical Report Calico Silver Project, San Bernadino County, California

I, Derek Loveday, P. Geo., consent to the public filing of the Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Mineral Resource Estimate of the Calico Silver Project, San Bernardino County, California, USA" dated March 28, 2022 with an effective date of January 28, 2022 (the "Technical Report"), by Apollo Silver Corporation.

I also consent to the use of extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report in the press releases dated February 09, 2022, March 24, and March 28, 2022.

I certify that I have read the press releases dated February 09, 2022, March 24, 2022, and March 28, 2022 issued by Apollo Silver Corporation, and that they fairly and accurately represent the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Sincerely,

"ORIGINAL SIGNED AND SEALED BY AUTHOR"

Derek Loveday, P. Geo. [APEGA Member #159394]