    APGO   CA03770A1093

APOLLO SILVER CORP.

(APGO)
03/28 03:59:59 pm EDT
0.59 CAD    --.--%
APOLLO SILVER : Letter of Consent
PU
04:54pAPOLLO SILVER : Certificate of Qualifications
PU
Apollo Files N.I. 43-101 Technical Report for the Calico Silver Project Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate
GL
Apollo Silver : Letter of Consent

03/28/2022 | 04:54pm EDT
LETTER OF CONSENT

March 28, 2022

To: British Columbia Securities Commission Alberta Securities Commission

TSX Venture Exchange

Dear Sirs/Madams:

RE: Apollo Silver Corporation Technical Report Calico Silver Project, San Bernadino County, California

I, Derek Loveday, P. Geo., consent to the public filing of the Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Mineral Resource Estimate of the Calico Silver Project, San Bernardino County, California, USA" dated March 28, 2022 with an effective date of January 28, 2022 (the "Technical Report"), by Apollo Silver Corporation.

I also consent to the use of extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report in the press releases dated February 09, 2022, March 24, and March 28, 2022.

I certify that I have read the press releases dated February 09, 2022, March 24, 2022, and March 28, 2022 issued by Apollo Silver Corporation, and that they fairly and accurately represent the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Sincerely,

"ORIGINAL SIGNED AND SEALED BY AUTHOR"

Derek Loveday, P. Geo. [APEGA Member #159394]

Disclaimer

Apollo Gold Corp. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 20:52:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
