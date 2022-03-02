Log in
    APSG   KYG0411R1065

APOLLO STRATEGIC GROWTH CAPITAL

(APSG)
American Express Global Business Travel, the World's Leading B2B Travel Platform, to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/02/2022 | 10:16am EST
American Express Global Business Travel (“Amex GBT” or the “Company”), the world’s leading B2B travel platform, today announced that the Company will be virtually attending the following upcoming conferences.

Wolfe Research’s FinTech Forum
Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
1x1 Meetings Only

Morgan Stanley’s Tech, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022
1x1 Meetings Only

Deutsche Bank’s Media, Internet and Telecom Conference
Date: Monday, March 14, 2022
Presentation Time: 10:20 AM ET / 7:20 AM PT
Location: San Francisco, CA

A live webcast of the Deutsche Bank event will be made available on the Amex GBT investor relations website at https://investors.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com/home/default.aspx.

In December, Amex GBT entered into a business combination agreement with Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG) in a transaction that would result in Amex GBT being listed on the NYSE. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel is the world’s leading B2B travel platform, providing software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings & events for companies of all sizes. We have built the most valuable marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value and experiences. With travel professionals in more than 140 countries, our customers and travelers enjoy the powerful backing of American Express Global Business Travel.

Visit amexglobalbusinesstravel.com for more information about GBT. Follow @amexgbt on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
