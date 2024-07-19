Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a)

of the Investment Company Act of 1940

On July 18, 2024, Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (individually, a "Fund" or, together, the "Funds") each paid a distribution on its common stock to shareholders in the per share amounts listed below. Under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the following table provides an estimate of the source of the July 18, 2024 distribution made by each Fund.

Fund Ticker Distributions Paid Per Share ($) Net Investment Income Per Share ($) Return of Capital Per Share ($) AFT $0.2463 $0.1852 $0.0611 AIF $0.2862 $0.2051 $0.0811

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. Such estimates are being provided only for information purposes as required under Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules promulgated thereunder. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Funds' investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Funds' investment experience during its entire fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Shareholders should not use the information provided herein to prepare their tax returns. The Funds do not provide tax advice.

It is important to note that differences exist between the Funds' daily internal accounting records, the Funds' financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, and recordkeeping practices required under income tax regulations. Therefore, the characterization of Fund distributions for federal income tax purposes may be different from GAAP characterization presented above. The determination of what portion of each year's

distributions constitutes-ordinary income, qualifying dividend income, short or long-term capital gains or return of capital is reported to shareholders on Form 1099 DIV, which is mailed every year in late January.