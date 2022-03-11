Log in
APOLLO TACTICAL INCOME FUND INC.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares March 2022 Monthly Distribution of $0.085 Per Share

03/11/2022 | 04:16pm EST
NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: AIF) - Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) today announced the declaration of its distribution for the month of March 2022 of $0.085 per common share, payable on the date noted below.

The following dates apply to the declared distribution:

Ex-Date: March 22, 2022
Record Date: March 23, 2022
Payment Date: March 31, 2022
Per Share Amount: $0.085

Apollo Contact Information:

Product Literature
877-864-4834

Investors
Elizabeth Besen
Investor Relations Manager
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
212-822-0625
ebesen@apollo.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to the Fund’s expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to our dependence on certain key personnel, our ability to raise new Private Equity or Capital Markets funds, market conditions, generally, our ability to manage our rapid growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status, the variability of our revenue, net income and cash flow, our use of leverage to finance our businesses and investments by our funds and litigation risks, among others.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20,6 M - -
Net income 2021 18,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 6,51%
Capitalization 207 M 207 M -
EV / Sales 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales 2021 15,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart APOLLO TACTICAL INCOME FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO TACTICAL INCOME FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Anthony Moroney President & Chief Investment Officer
Frank F. Marra Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Barry Joseph Cohen Chairman
Isabelle R. Gold Chief Compliance Officer
Glenn N. Marchak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOLLO TACTICAL INCOME FUND INC.-6.53%207
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-3.30%9 812
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.10.03%6 550
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.20%4 486
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-4.28%3 150
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-2.33%2 556