  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIF   US0376381036

APOLLO TACTICAL INCOME FUND INC.

(AIF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-11 pm EDT
12.33 USD   -0.16%
04:16pApollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares May 2023 Monthly Distribution of $0.122 Per Share
GL
04/10Apollo Tactical Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.122 Per Share; Payable April 28
MT
04/10Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares April 2023 Monthly Distribution of $0.122 Per Share
GL
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares May 2023 Monthly Distribution of $0.122 Per Share

05/11/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: AIF) - Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) today announced the declaration of its distribution for the month of May 2023 of $0.122 per common share, payable on the date noted below.

The following dates apply to the declared distribution:

Ex-Date: May 22, 2023
Record Date: May 23, 2023
Payment Date: May 31, 2023
Per Share Amount: $0.122

Apollo Contact Information:

Product Literature
877-864-4834

Investors
Elizabeth Besen
Investor Relations Manager
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
212-822-0625
ebesen@apollo.com 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to the Fund’s expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to our dependence on certain key personnel, our ability to raise new Private Equity or Capital Markets funds, market conditions, generally, our ability to manage our rapid growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status, the variability of our revenue, net income and cash flow, our use of leverage to finance our businesses and investments by our funds and litigation risks, among others.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -21,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 100 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,01x
Yield 2022 9,70%
Capitalization 179 M 179 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart APOLLO TACTICAL INCOME FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO TACTICAL INCOME FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Anthony Moroney President & Chief Investment Officer
Kenneth Seifert Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Barry Joseph Cohen Chairman
Isabelle R. Gold Chief Compliance Officer
Glenn N. Marchak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOLLO TACTICAL INCOME FUND INC.1.90%179
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.30%9 971
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.9.43%5 363
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.92%3 955
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.93%3 922
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND15.29%3 909
