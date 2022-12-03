Apollo Tyres : General updates

ATL/ SEC-21 December 3, 2022 The Secretary, The Secretary, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., BSE Ltd. Exchange Plaza, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400001. Mumbai - 400 051 Dear Sir/ Madam,

Subject: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is with reference to our letter dated February 3, 2022 related to an Order issued by Competition Commission of India ('CCI') concerning anti-competitive practices by a few tyre manufacturing companies, including Apollo Tyres Ltd. The Company had filed an appeal against the aforesaid order before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi ("NCLAT").

We wish to inform you that the NCLAT through its judgement has disposed off the appeals by remanding back the case to CCI for review. The Copy of the judgement is made available on December 2, 2022 at the NCLAT website.

