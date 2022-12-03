Advanced search
Apollo Tyres : General updates

12/03/2022 | 12:26am EST
ATL/ SEC-21

December 3, 2022

The Secretary,

The Secretary,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

BSE Ltd.

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400001.

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Subject: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is with reference to our letter dated February 3, 2022 related to an Order issued by Competition Commission of India ('CCI') concerning anti-competitive practices by a few tyre manufacturing companies, including Apollo Tyres Ltd. The Company had filed an appeal against the aforesaid order before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi ("NCLAT").

We wish to inform you that the NCLAT through its judgement has disposed off the appeals by remanding back the case to CCI for review. The Copy of the judgement is made available on December 2, 2022 at the NCLAT website.

The above intimation is for your information and records.

Thanking you

Yours Faithfully,

For Apollo Tyres Ltd.

SEEMA THAPAR

Digitally signed by SEEMA THAPAR

Date: 2022.12.03 08:44:31 +05'30'

(Seema Thapar)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Registered Office: Apollo Tyres Ltd. 3rd Floor, Areekal Mansion, Panampilly Nagar, Kochi 682036, India

CIN: L25111KL1972PLC002449, Tel No. + 91 484 4012046, Fax No. +91 484 4012048, Email:info.apollo@apollotyres.com

Apollo Tyres Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
