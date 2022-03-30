Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Apollo Tyres Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APOLLOTYRE   INE438A01022

APOLLO TYRES LIMITED

(APOLLOTYRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India conducts antitrust raids on tyre companies Ceat, Apollo, Continental-sources

03/30/2022 | 03:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An employee works inside the warehouse at the Apollo Super Zone showroom in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's antitrust body on Wednesday raided the offices of tyre companies including India's Ceat, Apollo Tyres and Germany's Continental AG in an alleged case of competition law violations, four sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The raids were being conducted by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) officers across multiple cities, the sources said.

Apollo and Continental did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while calls and messages to Ceat spokespersons went unanswered.

One of the sources said the case relates to an antitrust probe into use of unfair trade practices and rigging bids while supplying tyres for public transport vehicles in the northern state of Haryana.

Reuters reported in 2020 the CCI was conducting an investigation following a complaint from the Haryana state government.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

By Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO TYRES LIMITED -1.24% 187.2 Delayed Quote.-13.35%
CEAT LIMITED -0.11% 932.3 End-of-day quote.-23.22%
CONTINENTAL AG -3.84% 69.4 Delayed Quote.-22.45%
All news about APOLLO TYRES LIMITED
03:52aIndia conducts antitrust raids on tyre companies Ceat, Apollo, Continental-sources
RE
02/16CCI Imposes Penalty Of INR 17.88 Billion On Five Tyre Manufacturers For Cartelisation
AQ
02/08Apollo Tyres and Manchester United launch the second edition of 'United We Play' in Ind..
AQ
02/07Apollo Tyres partners Tata Power to deploy EV charging stations; The move marks the two..
AQ
02/07Nomura Adjusts Apollo Tyres' Price Target to 292 Indian Rupees From 301 Indian Rupees, ..
MT
02/04Tata Power partners with Apollo Tyres to deploy EV charging stations at its Commercial ..
AQ
02/04Apollo Tyres Q3 revenue up 10%; 9M revenue up 24%; Cost control measures and pricing ac..
AQ
02/03Indian shares end three-day rally as IT, financial stocks weigh
RE
02/03TRANSCRIPT : Apollo Tyres Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2022
CI
02/03Apollo Tyres Partners with Tata Power to Set Up EV Charging Stations
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APOLLO TYRES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 208 B 2 750 M 2 750 M
Net income 2022 6 966 M 92,1 M 92,1 M
Net Debt 2022 48 984 M 648 M 648 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 121 B 1 595 M 1 595 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 18 734
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart APOLLO TYRES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Apollo Tyres Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO TYRES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 189,90 INR
Average target price 264,40 INR
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neeraj Singh Kanwar Vice Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Onkar Singh Kanwar Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Sunam Sarkar President, Director & Chief Business Officer
Gaurav Kumar Chief Financial Officer
Daniele Lorenzetti Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APOLLO TYRES LIMITED-13.35%1 595
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-17.85%5 570
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-9.44%5 370
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.-40.30%4 630
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-4.16%3 907
MRF LIMITED-10.87%3 663