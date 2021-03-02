Apolo III Acquisition Corp: Termination of Definitive Agreement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - Apolo III Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: AIII.P) ("Apolo" or the "Corporation") announces that the definitive agreement entered into with Ruckify Inc. ("Ruckify") dated December 21, 2020 in respect of a proposed transaction between Apolo and Ruckify has been terminated. Apolo will continue to pursue and evaluate other businesses and assets with a view to completing a transaction and will make further announcements with respect to these efforts as soon as practically possible.

