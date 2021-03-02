Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Apolo III Acquisition Corp.    AIII.P   CA0376601070

APOLO III ACQUISITION CORP.

(AIII.P)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apolo III Acquisition Corp: Termination of Definitive Agreement

03/02/2021 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - Apolo III Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: AIII.P) ("Apolo" or the "Corporation") announces that the definitive agreement entered into with Ruckify Inc. ("Ruckify") dated December 21, 2020 in respect of a proposed transaction between Apolo and Ruckify has been terminated. Apolo will continue to pursue and evaluate other businesses and assets with a view to completing a transaction and will make further announcements with respect to these efforts as soon as practically possible.

For further information please contact:

Apolo III Acquisition Corp.
Jeff Hergott, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 416.361.4783
Email: jhergott@wildlaw.ca

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the Corporation's future plans and intentions, and the resumption of trading in its common shares. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75850


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about APOLO III ACQUISITION CORP.
12:00pAPOLO III ACQUISITION CORP : Termination of Definitive Agreement
NE
01/18Apolo III Acquisition Corp. Announces Update on Qualifying Transaction with R..
NE
2020APOLO III ACQUISITION  : Ruckify Closes $6.9 Million Private Placement Offering ..
AQ
2020Apolo III And Ruckify Enter into Binding Letter of Intent to Complete Qualify..
NE
2020APOLO III ACQUISITION  : IIROC Trading Halt - AIII.P
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,09 M -0,07 M -0,07 M
Net cash 2019 0,49 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,70x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 0,18 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart APOLO III ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Apolo III Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vincent Gasparro Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Michael Galego Dacosta Independent Director
Ryan Roebuck Independent Director
Jeff Hergott Secretary
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ