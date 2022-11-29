Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Apontis Pharma AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPH   DE000A3CMGM5

APONTIS PHARMA AG

(APPH)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  06:24 2022-11-28 am EST
9.640 EUR   +7.35%
01:32aApontis Pharma : Number of announced market launches increases to ten Single Pills – Portfolio grows by two in-licensing deals
EQ
11/10APONTIS PHARMA confirms 2022 forecast after successful nine-month period – Strong Single Pill pipeline to achieve medium-term targets
EQ
09/20APONTIS PHARMA announces cooperation to launch new Single Pill in Germany
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

APONTIS PHARMA: Number of announced market launches increases to ten Single Pills – Portfolio grows by two in-licensing deals

11/29/2022 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
APONTIS PHARMA: Number of announced market launches increases to ten Single Pills – Portfolio grows by two in-licensing deals

29.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

APONTIS PHARMA: Number of announced market launches increases to ten Single Pills – Portfolio grows by two in-licensing deals
 

  • Continuous expansion of the Single Pill portfolio to meet the target of at least 20 Single Pills by 2026 – currently ten Single Pills in the portfolio
  • Two new drugs with potential peak sales of EUR 4.0 million
  • Market launch in Germany planned for the second half of 2024


Monheim am Rhein, 29 November 2022. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, continues to keep up the pace for the ongoing expansion of its portfolio to at least 20 Single Pills by 2026 with the in-licensing of two new Single Pills. The launch of the two drugs in Germany is scheduled for the second half of 2024. This means APONTIS PHARMA has announced the medium term launch of a total of ten Single Pills thus far that will gradually complement its current range of Single Pills. The company currently has ten approved Single Pills, three of which were commercialized in 2022 alone.

The two new in-licensing products are Single Pills that are used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure). APONTIS PHARMA is relying on its proven approach of combining several active ingredients in a Single Pill. The two new Single Pills open up additional targeted treatment options for the growing number of hypertension patients in Germany. APONTIS PHARMA anticipates total potential peak sales of EUR 4.0 million.

The advantage of combining several active ingredients in a Single Pill is quite obvious: The reduction to one drug increases patients’ adherence to take the medication for a more efficient therapy. The success of Single Pill therapy is confirmed by the retrospective START study conducted in 2019. It concludes that medications are taken more reliably when the daily dosage form is limited to one pill. The efficiency of Single Pills is also confirmed by the prospective SECURE study funded by the European Union. Its outstandingly positive results were presented at the end of August 2022 at the European Cardiology Congress in Barcelona and published simultaneously in the renowned New England Journal of Medicine.

Karlheinz Gast, Chief Executive Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG: “The two in-licensing deals continue APONTIS PHARMA’s success story. We are thus a big step closer to our goal of having at least 20 Single Pills in our portfolio by 2026. In order to achieve this, we will continue to drive the gradual expansion of the Single Pill range. The three products launched on the market in 2022 will also contribute to this. With the Single Pills Tonotec Lipid, AmloAtor and RosuASS, the APONTIS PHARMA portfolio has grown to include ten Single Pills. They demonstrate our efforts to offer the growing number of cardiovascular patients more efficient and cost-saving therapies as quickly as possible. We are thus also consistently pursuing the path towards realizing our vision of ‘Establishing the Single Pill as the Gold Standard. For a better life. Every day.’ in the future.”

About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes, and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe’s leading pharmaceutical and chemical regions. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.

APONTIS PHARMA AG

Investor Relations
ir@apontis-pharma.de
T: +49 2173 89 55 4900
F: +49 2173 89 55 1521
Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10
40789 Monheim am Rhein
Germany
apontis-pharma.com

APONTIS PHARMA Press Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
ir@apontis-pharma.de
T: +49 89 125 09 0330


29.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: APONTIS PHARMA AG
Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10
40789 Monheim
Germany
E-mail: ir@apontis-pharma.de
Internet: https://apontis-pharma.de/
ISIN: DE000A3CMGM5
WKN: A3CMGM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
EQS News ID: 1497417

 
End of News EQS News Service

1497417  29.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1497417&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about APONTIS PHARMA AG
01:32aApontis Pharma : Number of announced market launches increases to ten Single Pills –..
EQ
11/10APONTIS PHARMA confirms 2022 forecast after successful nine-month period – Strong..
EQ
09/20APONTIS PHARMA announces cooperation to launch new Single Pill in Germany
EQ
09/01Apontis Pharma : SECURE study and START study add-on analysis confirm superior efficacy of..
EQ
08/11APONTIS PHARMA expands profitable positioning in first half of 2022 – full-year f..
EQ
08/11Apontis Pharma AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2022
CI
08/11Apontis Pharma AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/19APONTIS PHARMA and Midas Pharma agree on further development partnership for the market..
EQ
07/19Apontis Pharma AG and Midas Pharma GmbH Agrees on Development Partnership for the Marke..
CI
07/06APONTIS PHARMA rolls out new Single Pill for secondary prophylaxis
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 55,9 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
Net income 2022 2,67 M 2,77 M 2,77 M
Net cash 2022 27,4 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81,9 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 100%
Chart APONTIS PHARMA AG
Duration : Period :
Apontis Pharma AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,64 €
Average target price 27,67 €
Spread / Average Target 187%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karlheinz Gast Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Zimmermann Chief Financial Officer
Edin Hadzic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olaf Randerath Head-Medical Affairs
Olaf Elbracht Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APONTIS PHARMA AG-48.72%85
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.66%463 391
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY32.23%347 052
ABBVIE INC.17.01%282 189
PFIZER, INC.-16.05%276 231
MERCK & CO., INC.41.51%272 555