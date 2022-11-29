EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

APONTIS PHARMA: Number of announced market launches increases to ten Single Pills – Portfolio grows by two in-licensing deals



29.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Continuous expansion of the Single Pill portfolio to meet the target of at least 20 Single Pills by 2026 – currently ten Single Pills in the portfolio

Two new drugs with potential peak sales of EUR 4.0 million

Market launch in Germany planned for the second half of 2024



Monheim am Rhein, 29 November 2022. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, continues to keep up the pace for the ongoing expansion of its portfolio to at least 20 Single Pills by 2026 with the in-licensing of two new Single Pills. The launch of the two drugs in Germany is scheduled for the second half of 2024. This means APONTIS PHARMA has announced the medium term launch of a total of ten Single Pills thus far that will gradually complement its current range of Single Pills. The company currently has ten approved Single Pills, three of which were commercialized in 2022 alone.

The two new in-licensing products are Single Pills that are used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure). APONTIS PHARMA is relying on its proven approach of combining several active ingredients in a Single Pill. The two new Single Pills open up additional targeted treatment options for the growing number of hypertension patients in Germany. APONTIS PHARMA anticipates total potential peak sales of EUR 4.0 million.

The advantage of combining several active ingredients in a Single Pill is quite obvious: The reduction to one drug increases patients’ adherence to take the medication for a more efficient therapy. The success of Single Pill therapy is confirmed by the retrospective START study conducted in 2019. It concludes that medications are taken more reliably when the daily dosage form is limited to one pill. The efficiency of Single Pills is also confirmed by the prospective SECURE study funded by the European Union. Its outstandingly positive results were presented at the end of August 2022 at the European Cardiology Congress in Barcelona and published simultaneously in the renowned New England Journal of Medicine.



Karlheinz Gast, Chief Executive Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG: “The two in-licensing deals continue APONTIS PHARMA’s success story. We are thus a big step closer to our goal of having at least 20 Single Pills in our portfolio by 2026. In order to achieve this, we will continue to drive the gradual expansion of the Single Pill range. The three products launched on the market in 2022 will also contribute to this. With the Single Pills Tonotec Lipid, AmloAtor and RosuASS, the APONTIS PHARMA portfolio has grown to include ten Single Pills. They demonstrate our efforts to offer the growing number of cardiovascular patients more efficient and cost-saving therapies as quickly as possible. We are thus also consistently pursuing the path towards realizing our vision of ‘Establishing the Single Pill as the Gold Standard. For a better life. Every day.’ in the future.”



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes, and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe’s leading pharmaceutical and chemical regions. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.



