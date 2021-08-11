DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

APONTIS PHARMA builds on strong position and profitability in first half of 2021 - preliminary figures and forecast confirmed



11.08.2021 / 07:30

Single Pills revenues +83% to EUR 14.0 million as a key growth driver

Total revenues grow strongly by 36% to EUR 24.0 million, contrary to the general market development

EBITDA (adjusted) increases significantly by EUR 4.3 million to EUR 2.8 million with only disproportionately low cost development

Targeted investments in Single Pills and market expansion planned



Monheim am Rhein, 11 August 2021. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, has expanded its unique positioning, revenue growth and market leadership in the Single Pills segment in a successful first half of 2021 and is thus directly on track to meet the forecast for the current financial year communicated in connection with the IPO.

APONTIS PHARMA grew in the 6-month period of 2021 against the general market trend in the pharmaceutical industry by posting a 36% increase in revenue to EUR 24.0 million. Single Pill revenues were the main growth drivers with a significant increase of 83% to EUR 14.0 million and increased the share of Single Pills in total revenues to 58% (H1 2020: 43%). Cost of materials increased significantly slower than the revenues volume. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA adjusted), which are mainly adjusted for IPO costs, improved at Group level by EUR 4.3 million to EUR 2.8 million (H1 2020: negative).

APONTIS PHARMA has a solid asset and financial position with an equity ratio of 72%, liquid assets of EUR 30.5 million and liabilities of EUR 7.6 million.

For financial year 2021, the Management Board continues to expect revenues of EUR 48.5 million and EBITDA adjusted of EUR 5.5 million.



Karlheinz Gast, CEO of APONTIS PHARMA AG: "Our focus on Single Pills has enabled us to achieve significant progress. Our financial results in the first half of the year underscore that going public in the spring of 2021 was the right move to further strengthen and expand our position as 'The Single Pill Company' in the best possible way with the proceeds from the issuance of new shares. We are convinced that upcoming launches of innovative Single Pills from the near-term development pipeline will contribute to the target. Having already paid back our debt, we intend to use further proceeds raised in the IPO for targeted investments, in particular in the development of new Single Pills, the acceleration of development and licensing of the current near-term product pipeline as well as the expansion of marketing and sales activities to gain further market share."



Unaudited Group figures H1 2021

in EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 ? Single Pill revenues 14.0 7.7 83.2% Total revenues 24.0 17.7 35.9% EBITDA adjusted 2.8 -1.4 4.3 EBITDA margin adjusted (in %) 11.8 -8.1 n/a

APONTIS PHARMA AG's 2021 half-year report is available on the company's website at ir.apontis-pharma.de.



Webcast/Phone Conference:

CEO Karlheinz Gast and CPO Thomas Milz will explain the results of the first half of 2021 in a webcast presentation today, 11 August 2021, 14.00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English.

Please register in time to participate at:

APONTIS PHARMA Half Year Report 2021 - Webcast/Teleconference.

The accompanying presentation will also be available on the company's website prior to the start.



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three patent-free active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases as well as diabetes and respiratory diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. Driven by the more effective therapeutic success demonstrated in the START study, APONTIS PHARMA's focus has been on Single Pills since October 2020. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.



