Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Apontis Pharma AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPH   DE000A3CMGM5

APONTIS PHARMA AG

(APPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : APONTIS PHARMA announces market launch of new Single Pill

10/26/2021 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Product Launch APONTIS PHARMA announces market launch of new Single Pill 2021-10-26 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

APONTIS PHARMA announces market launch of new Single Pill . Market launch in Germany planned for Q2 2022 . Dynamically growing patient group of around 100,000 people in Germany . Doubling of the addressable patient group expected by the end of 2024 Monheim am Rhein, 26 October 2021. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, today announced the signing of a new in-licensing agreement for a new Single Pill. The market launch in Germany is planned for Q2 2022.

The medication is to be used as secondary prophylaxis for patients who have already suffered a first cardiovascular event (e.g., stroke or myocardial infarct). The objective is to increase adherence by combining two active ingredients in just one tablet and thus achieve a more efficient therapy for patients. Compared to conventional therapies, Single Pills reduce event rates and hospitalizations. The mortality rate decreased by up to 49% compared to loose combinations. The total cost of treatment is thus reduced by more than 30%.

APONTIS PHARMA is also pursuing this proven approach with its latest product and is offering a large and steadily increasing number of patients treatment perspective that meets their needs. At the time of market launch of the Single Pill, the Company anticipates that there will be around 100,000 people in Germany who are currently taking this loose combination. By the end of 2024, APONTIS PHARMA expects this patient group to roughly double. This opens up a promising market environment for APONTIS PHARMA and the new Single Pill.

"For numerous patients who have already suffered a first cardiovascular event, we can offer a more efficient form of secondary prophylaxis with our new Single Pill. We identified their needs early on and, as early as Q2 2022, will be supplying a dynamically growing group of patients who previously had to rely on a loose combination of active ingredients. The latest in-licensing agreement is therefore a steady continuation of our product strategy. Consequently, we expect to launch 4 new Single Pills in 2022, which will bring us a big step closer to our 2026 target of 20 Single Pills," says Karlheinz Gast, Chief Executive Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG.

The success of the Single Pill therapy strategy was proven by the START study conducted in 2019. It showed that patients benefited from a Single Pill compared to a multi-pill regime with the same substances. Instead of taking several individual preparations, treatment with the combination of substances in a Single Pill, which combines up to three active substances, promises a much higher adherence to therapy. Consequently, medications are taken more reliably when the dosage form is limited to one pill. About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three patent-free active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de. APONTIS PHARMA AG

Investor Relations ir@apontis-pharma.de T: +49 2173 89 55 4900 F: +49 2173 89 55 1521 Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10 40789 Monheim am Rhein Germany apontis-pharma.de

APONTIS PHARMA Press Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE Sven Pauly Sara Pinto ir@apontis-pharma.de T: +49 89 125 09 0330

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-26 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      APONTIS PHARMA AG 
              Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10 
              40789 Monheim 
              Germany 
E-mail:       info@apontis-pharma.de 
Internet:     https://apontis-pharma.de/ 
ISIN:         DE000A3CMGM5 
WKN:          A3CMGM 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale) 
EQS News ID:  1243355 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1243355 2021-10-26

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243355&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

All news about APONTIS PHARMA AG
01:32aPRESS RELEASE : APONTIS PHARMA announces market launch of new Single Pill
DJ
01:32aAPONTIS PHARMA : announces market launch of new Single Pill
EQ
09/14APONTIS PHARMA : To Launch New Single Pill For Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia
MT
09/14APONTIS PHARMA : announces launch of new Single Pill for more efficient treatment of hyper..
EQ
09/14PRESS RELEASE : APONTIS PHARMA announces launch of new Single Pill for more efficient trea..
DJ
09/14Apontis Pharma AG Announces Launch of New Single Pill for More Efficient Treatment of H..
CI
08/11APONTIS PHARMA : builds on strong position and profitability in first half of 2021 - preli..
EQ
08/11PRESS RELEASE : APONTIS PHARMA builds on strong position and profitability in first half o..
DJ
07/28APONTIS PHARMA : reports accelerated growth in first half of 2021 - Single Pill revenues +..
EQ
07/28PRESS RELEASE : APONTIS PHARMA reports accelerated growth in first half of 2021 - Single P..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 49,3 M 57,1 M 57,1 M
Net income 2021 1,55 M 1,80 M 1,80 M
Net cash 2021 27,5 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 127x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 200 M 232 M 232 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 195
Free-Float 100%
Chart APONTIS PHARMA AG
Duration : Period :
Apontis Pharma AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 23,50 €
Average target price 36,50 €
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karlheinz Gast Chief Executive Officer
Edin Hadzic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olaf Randerath Head-Medical Affairs
Olaf Elbracht Member-Supervisory Board
Christopher Friedel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APONTIS PHARMA AG0.00%232
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.26%430 990
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.15%337 974
NOVO NORDISK A/S58.77%242 392
PFIZER, INC.17.25%241 985
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY45.14%220 979