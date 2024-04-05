APONTIS PHARMA AG raises forecast after entering five-year distribution and marketing agreement with Novartis for two asthma medications

EQS-Ad-hoc: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Monheim / Rhein, 5 April 2024. APONTIS PHARMA AG (“APONTIS PHARMA” or the “Company”, Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5) has entered into a five-year agreement with Novartis Pharma GmbH to take over the distribution and marketing of two medications in the asthma indication for Germany. The Company expects a sales contribution of around EUR 9 million and an earnings contribution of up to EUR 1.5 million for the 2024 financial year. APONTIS PHARMA is therefore raising its forecast for 2024 and now expects an increase in sales to EUR 50.7 million (previously: EUR 41.7 million) and a positive EBITDA of EUR 3.3 million (previously: positive EBITDA of EUR 1.8 million).
