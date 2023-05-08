EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

APONTIS PHARMA: Keeping up high pace in expansion of Single Pill portfolio - New development partnership with Zentiva Group for another Single Pill with EU-wide intellectual property rights



Market launch planned for 2027/2028 with medium-term sales potential of more than EUR 7.0 million p.a. in Germany alone

15 Single Pills announced for market launch in the medium term, including six Single Pills with EU-wide intellectual property rights (IP)

Announced target of at least 20 Single Pills by 2026 expected to be comfortably exceeded



Monheim am Rhein, 8 May 2023. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, is keeping up the high pace in expanding its Single Pill portfolio. In a further partnership with the Czech company Zentiva Group, one of the largest European generics manufacturers, a Single Pill is to be developed with a combination of two leading active ingredients for the treatment of high blood pressure (arterial hypertension). APONTIS PHARMA will hold the EU-wide intellectual property (IP) rights to this new combination product.

For the German market alone, APONTIS PHARMA anticipates an annual sales potential of more than EUR 7.0 million in the medium term. In Germany, around 290,000 people are currently taking a loose combination of the two classes of active ingredients contained in the new Single Pill.

The market launch of this new Single Pill with EU-wide IP rights is planned for 2027/2028 in Germany, with five further Single Pills with EU-wide IP rights scheduled for market launch in 2026/2027 according to current planning. APONTIS PHARMA is thus currently pursuing the development of six Single Pills with EU-wide property rights.

In total, APONTIS PHARMA has announced the medium-term market launch of 15 Single Pills, which will successively complement the existing Single Pill portfolio. At least three additional Single Pills are expected to be launched in 2023. Currently, APONTIS PHARMA has ten approved Single Pills. In view of the accelerated portfolio expansion through contract developments and in-licensing, APONTIS PHARMA is confident to comfortably exceed the announced target of at least 20 Single Pills by 2026.



Karlheinz Gast, Chief Executive Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG: “We are very pleased to broaden our constructive partnership with Zentiva Group by jointly developing a Single Pill with EU-wide IP rights. In the pre-development phase, we had been impressed by Zentiva's capabilities in research and development as well as the commitment to Single Pills of the people involved. The developments of Single Pills with our partners show that by combining competencies we achieve a win-win-win situation on our way to establishing Single Pill therapy as the gold standard in the treatment of patients with cardiovascular diseases.”



Martin Albert, Chief Scientific Officer of Zentiva: “We are very happy to expand our well-established partnership with APONTIS PHARMA. Zentiva’s R&D is ideally positioned to support the development of value-added medicines such as innovative Single Pills. We strongly believe that such products can have a strong and positive impact on patients and provide very valuable treatment options to healthcare providers.”



About Zentiva Group:

Zentiva is a producer of high-quality and affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,800 people and a network of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, and Ankleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines in Europe to better support people’s daily healthcare needs. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on.



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form administered once a day. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes, and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS PHARMA successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe’s leading pharmaceutical and chemical regions. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 25,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.



