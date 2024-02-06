EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Restructure of Company

APONTIS PHARMA successfully completes performance and efficiency improvement program



06.02.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

New go-to-market approach comes into action earlier than planned on 1 March 2024

Headcount reduced from 185 to 110 employees

Expenses at EUR 5.6 million at lower end of planning – no further burdens in financial year 2024

Savings – based on a full 12-month period – amount to around EUR 6.5 million compared to 2023



Monheim am Rhein, 6 February 2024 – APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5) has successfully completed the performance and efficiency improvement program announced in summer 2023. The planned measures were implemented faster than expected. At the same time, expenses incurred were lower than planned. For the current financial year 2024, no further burdens are expected. The Company therefore views itself as being back on track to grow profitably once again and expand its leading position in the growing market for Single Pill combinations.



Bruno Wohlschlegel, Chief Executive Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG: “At the end of the past year, we presented a comprehensive program to improve performance and efficiency, based on a thorough analysis of the weaknesses identified in the situation at the time. We are very pleased that we can announce the successful implementation of the agreed measures already at the beginning of the current year. By realigning our go-to-market approach to increase our operational strength while at the same time reducing the number of positions no longer required, we have set the course for growth and profitability in the future.”



New go-to-market approach for Single Pill combinations

Following APONTIS PHARMA's strong focus on establishing the Single Pill concept and the successful inclusion of Single Pill therapies in national and international treatment guidelines in Europe, the focus of future activities will be on individual Single Pill combinations and their specific applications. Physicians and stakeholders in the healthcare sector will be addressed, taking into account their specific requirements for innovative therapies. The scalable new go-to-market model includes the realignment of sales forces and a strengthening of medical and market access. The focus on physicians with high prescription potential enables full coverage of the relevant general practitioner target group with 50 sales representatives and a specialist sales force of 10 sales experts. Personal customer contact is supported and supplemented by comprehensive dialog marketing. The new go-to-market model will start on 1 March 2024, one month earlier than planned.



Expenses for performance and efficiency improvement program lower than planned – implementation completed ahead of expectations

The implementation of the performance and efficiency improvement program at EUR 5.6 million is at the lower end of the expenses planned for the 2023 financial year. By reaching an agreement with almost all employees at present, the necessary reduction in headcount from 185 to 110 employees could be negotiated. The corresponding savings will become noticeable in the course of the 2024 financial year; no further burdens are expected. Overall, the Company expects savings of around EUR 6.5 million over a full 12-month period, which is exactly in line with the original projection.



Bruno Wohlschlegel continued: “Following the implementation of the comprehensive performance and efficiency improvement program, APONTIS PHARMA is a new company. Without the commitment and willingness of our employees to support the necessary changes, these changes would not have been possible. The entire team is highly motivated to work in the new organizational structure. We expect the new go-to-market strategy for our Single Pill combinations to yield visible successes in the near future. Our upcoming product innovations will also benefit from this – we are expected to launch our 15th Single Pill combination on the German market in March 2024.”



Webcast/teleconference:

CEO Bruno Wohlschlegel, CPO Thomas Milz, and CFO Thomas Zimmermann will explain the progress made in implementing the performance and efficiency improvement program in a webcast presentation today, 6 February 2024, at 10:00 CET. The presentation will be held in English.

Please register in advance to participate at:

APONTIS PHARMA Update Call Performance and Efficiency Program.



Figures for financial year 2023:

APONTIS PHARMA will publish the figures for the 2023 financial year on 28 March 2024.



Additional information:

Information on upcoming events can be found at https://apontis-pharma.de/en/financial-calendar and the latest analyst assessments at https://apontis-pharma.de/en/share-price.



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form administered once a day. Single Pill therapies have been scientifically proven to significantly increase adherence and thus improve the treatment prognosis and quality of life of patients, while reducing complications, mortality and treatment costs. Consequently, Single Pills are the preferred treatment option in numerous international treatment guidelines, including in the EU and Germany. APONTIS PHARMA has been developing, promoting, and distributing a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products since 2013, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.



