Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Apontis Pharma AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPH   DE000A3CMGM5

APONTIS PHARMA AG

(APPH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:35:16 2023-05-05 am EDT
7.030 EUR   +1.88%
09:37aDd : APONTIS PHARMA AG: Thomas Milz, buy
EQ
09:37aDd : APONTIS PHARMA AG: Silke Reineke, buy
EQ
05/02APONTIS PHARMA AG adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2023
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Silke Reineke, buy

05/05/2023 | 09:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.05.2023 / 15:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Silke
Last name(s): Reineke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Karlheinz
Last name(s): Gast
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
APONTIS PHARMA AG

b) LEI
894500ETO1J6MR8PDF91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CMGM5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.3250 EUR 36625.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.3250 EUR 36625.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


05.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: APONTIS PHARMA AG
Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10
40789 Monheim
Germany
Internet: https://apontis-pharma.de/

 
End of News EQS News Service

82983  05.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1626021&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about APONTIS PHARMA AG
09:37aDd : APONTIS PHARMA AG: Thomas Milz, buy
EQ
09:37aDd : APONTIS PHARMA AG: Silke Reineke, buy
EQ
05/02APONTIS PHARMA AG adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2023
EQ
04/27APONTIS PHARMA with first in-licensing of a Single Pill with two active ingredients for..
EQ
04/12Apontis Pharma : New development partnership with Midas Pharma – Expansion of Single..
EQ
03/30Apontis Pharma AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/09Apontis Pharma With Successful Finan : Revenue and EBITDA forecast slightly exceeded accor..
EQ
02/14APONTIS PHARMA accelerates expansion of Single Pill portfolio with second of three in-l..
EQ
01/31Apontis Pharma In-Licenses Single Pill for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia Treatment
MT
01/31APONTIS PHARMA extends portfolio for the treatment of hypertension and hyperlipidemia b..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 42,4 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
Net income 2023 0,80 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
Net cash 2023 23,5 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 98,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 57,5 M 63,2 M 63,2 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart APONTIS PHARMA AG
Duration : Period :
Apontis Pharma AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APONTIS PHARMA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,90 €
Average target price 25,67 €
Spread / Average Target 272%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karlheinz Gast Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Zimmermann Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Wiedenfels Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olaf Randerath Head-Medical Affairs
Olaf Elbracht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APONTIS PHARMA AG-15.85%63
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.80%421 333
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY17.11%406 706
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.63%363 048
MERCK & CO., INC.5.79%297 849
ABBVIE INC.-8.82%259 964
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer