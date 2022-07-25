Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. APOO STRA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APSG   KYG0411R1065

APOO STRA

(APSG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:58 2022-07-25 pm EDT
5.555 USD   -2.71%
01:46pAPOLLO STRATEGIC GROWTH CAPITAL : Putting Clients on the Pathway to Reduced...
PU
07/21APOLLO STRATEGIC GROWTH CAPITAL : Powering Progress Through Travel – This Is...
PU
07/21APOLLO STRATEGIC GROWTH CAPITAL : Sustainability and Chat Solutions Unveiled at Business...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital : Putting Clients on the Pathway to Reduced...

07/25/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unveiled just six months ago, American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) Green Compass™ spotlights opportunities for companies to decarbonize travel - while continuing to travel for business. Now, the expanded Green Compass ecosystem of green consulting solutions lets clients see how a sustainable travel strategy can impact cost and traveler comfort.

Green travel - and, above all, lower carbon travel - is a global priority for our industry. Travel managers understand they need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions - but how do they get started?

The Global Business Consulting (GBC) team at Amex GBT developed Green Compass to help organizations take their first steps on the path to decarbonization while still traveling to achieve business goals.

Identify which decisions can drive carbon reductions

Debuted at the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Convention last November, GBC consultants have used Green Compass to help travel managers understand how changes to the travel program will impact their total carbon footprint. Want to know how much carbon you could save by shifting your accommodation program to greener hotels? GBC consultants can show you, using the Green Compass data insights tool.

Clients have described their Green Compass sessions as a wake-up call. "Clients love seeing how their decisions can drive decarbonization - but they're often surprised by the results," said Susan Austin, lead of GBC's sustainability practice line. "Green Compass makes companies aware of how difficult it can be to move the needle on emissions."

Carbon efficiency varies significantly between different aircraft - as shown in the clickable graphic below - so shifting to more efficient aircraft can look like a quick win. However, Green Compass analysis across different Amex GBT clients has shown that shifting 50% of air segments to more efficient aircraft would produce carbon savings as low as 3% and only as high as 14%.

[Link]

Find the balance between carbon savings, cost, and traveler comfort

GBC has now expanded the Green Compass ecosystem of green consulting solutions to help propel clients on their sustainability journey, from their first steps of completing an inventory and setting goals to embedding sustainability with actions for travelers and suppliers through change management and category-specific actions.

The expanded portfolio can help clients better understand the full implications of a more sustainable travel strategy. At the Business Travel Show Europe, GBC consultants showcased the prototype visualization engine that shows clients how changes to the travel program impact carbon emissions and cost and traveler experience.

The modeling is based on actual data from the client's travel program to give a granular view of the opportunities to reduce emissions; clients with science-based targets need this level of detail to make informed choices about decarbonizing their travel program.

"The Green Compass ecosystem gives clients the insight they need to achieve a balance between carbon savings, cost, and traveler experience that matches the needs and culture of their organization," concluded Susan.

Look out for news about the Green Compass™ ecosystem of green consulting solutions, unveiled at the Business Travel Show Europe.

Disclaimer

Global Business Travel Group Inc. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 17:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APOO STRA
01:46pAPOLLO STRATEGIC GROWTH CAPITAL : Putting Clients on the Pathway to Reduced...
PU
07/21APOLLO STRATEGIC GROWTH CAPITAL : Powering Progress Through Travel – This Is...
PU
07/21APOLLO STRATEGIC GROWTH CAPITAL : Sustainability and Chat Solutions Unveiled at Business....
PU
07/19APOLLO STRATEGIC GROWTH CAPITAL : Together, We Can Fuel Sustainable Air Travel
PU
06/29APOLLO STRATEGIC GROWTH CAPITAL : Amex GBT urges companies to join landmark sustainable av..
PU
06/24APOLLO STRATEGIC GROWTH CAPITAL : American Express Global Business Travel launches UK appr..
PU
06/14APOLLO STRATEGIC GROWTH CAPITAL : Additional Information of Global Business Travel Group, ..
PU
06/03APOLLO STRATEGIC GROWTH CAPITAL : INDEX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - F..
PU
05/27American Express Global Business Travel to Debut on NYSE Next Week
MT
05/27American Express Global Business Travel Becomes Publicly Traded Company
BU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 6,20 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5,64 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 163x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 755 M 755 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart APOO STRA
Duration : Period :
APOO STRA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOO STRA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution