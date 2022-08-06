Appen : Becoming a substantial holder

|
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of Relevant Interest
Registered Holder of securities
Person Entitled to be registered as holder
Class and number of Securities
Nature of Association
(Section 3, 4 and 6)
(Section 3)
(Section 4)
(Section 4)
(Section 3 and 4)
(Section 6)
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote
Northern Trust Company
n/a
Ordinary
39,764
Subsidiary of State Street
attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of
Corporation
securities as investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote
State Street Bank and Trust Co
n/a
Ordinary
606,995
Subsidiary of State Street
attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of
Corporation
securities as investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote
JPMorgan AG
n/a
Ordinary
19,489
Subsidiary of State Street
attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of
Corporation
securities as investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote
The Bank of New York Mellon
n/a
Ordinary
48,623
Subsidiary of State Street
attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of
Corporation
securities as investment manager or trustee
SSGA FUNDS MANAGEMENT, INC.
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote
State Street Bank and Trust Co
n/a
Ordinary
70,829
Subsidiary of State Street
attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of
Corporation
securities as investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote
Bank of New York Mellon
n/a
Ordinary
7,909
Subsidiary of State Street
attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of
Corporation
securities as investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote
State Street Bank and Trust Co
n/a
Ordinary
17,100
Subsidiary of State Street
attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of
Corporation
securities as investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote
Northern Trust Company
n/a
Ordinary
920
Subsidiary of State Street
attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of
Corporation
securities as investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote
State Street Bank and Trust Co
n/a
Ordinary
183,877
Subsidiary of State Street
attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of
Corporation
securities as investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote
JPMorgan AG
n/a
Ordinary
10,115
Subsidiary of State Street
attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of
Corporation
securities as investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA,
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote
Northern Trust Company
n/a
Ordinary
366,495
Subsidiary of State Street
LIMITED
attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of
Corporation
securities as investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA,
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote
State Street Bank and Trust Co
n/a
Ordinary
1,014,745
Subsidiary of State Street
LIMITED
attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of
Corporation
securities as investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA,
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote
JPMorgan AG
n/a
Ordinary
14,199
Subsidiary of State Street
LIMITED
attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of
Corporation
securities as investment manager or trustee
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
AWARE SUPER PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE OF THE
|
AWARE SUPER PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE OF THE
|
Ordinary
743,800
Subsidiary of State Street
AWARE SUPER
|
AWARE SUPER
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the
|
holder of securities subject to an obligation to return
|
under a securities lending agreement. State Street
|
Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and
|
retains a relevant interest
|
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
SEA1
|
SEA1
|
Ordinary
1,229
Subsidiary of State Street
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the
|
holder of securities subject to an obligation to return
|
under a securities lending agreement. State Street
|
Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and
|
retains a relevant interest
|
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENT
|
AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENT
|
Ordinary
271
Subsidiary of State Street
MANAGEMENT, INC.
|
MANAGEMENT, INC.
Corporation
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the
|
holder of securities subject to an obligation to return
|
under a securities lending agreement. State Street
|
Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and
|
retains a relevant interest
|
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
CALSTRS
|
CALSTRS
|
Ordinary
125,751
Subsidiary of State Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
holder of securities subject to an obligation to return
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
under a securities lending agreement. State Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
retains a relevant interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
|
For Lent securities:
|
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
|
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
|
Ordinary
|
|
28,596
|
Subsidiary of State Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
holder of securities subject to an obligation to return
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
under a securities lending agreement. State Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
retains a relevant interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
|
For Lent securities:
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES
|
Ordinary
|
|
19,528
|
Subsidiary of State Street
|
|
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the
|
CORPORATION
|
CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
For
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
holder of securities subject to an obligation to return
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
under a securities lending agreement. State Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
retains a relevant interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
|
For Lent securities:
|
INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO
|
INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO
|
Ordinary
|
|
129,441
|
Subsidiary of State Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
holder of securities subject to an obligation to return
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
under a securities lending agreement. State Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
retains a relevant interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
|
For Lent securities:
|
KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS
|
KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS
|
Ordinary
|
|
1,411
|
Subsidiary of State Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
holder of securities subject to an obligation to return
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
under a securities lending agreement. State Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
retains a relevant interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
|
For Lent securities:
|
KAISER PERMANENTE GROUP TRUST
|
KAISER PERMANENTE GROUP TRUST
|
Ordinary
|
|
4,960
|
Subsidiary of State Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
|
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
holder of securities subject to an obligation to return
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
under a securities lending agreement. State Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
retains a relevant interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
|
For Lent securities:
|
M FUND, INC.
|
M FUND, INC.
|
Ordinary
|
|
2,342
|
Subsidiary of State Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
|
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
holder of securities subject to an obligation to return
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
under a securities lending agreement. State Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
retains a relevant interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
|
For Lent securities:
|
OREGON STATE TREASURY
|
OREGON STATE TREASURY
|
Ordinary
|
|
4,382
|
Subsidiary of State Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
|
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
holder of securities subject to an obligation to return
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
under a securities lending agreement. State Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
retains a relevant interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|