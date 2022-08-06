Appen : Becoming a substantial holder 08/06/2022 | 05:34am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Annexure B, D & E Information Classification: Limited Access 603 page 1/2 15 July 2001 Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme APPEN LIMITED ACN/ARSN 138 878 298 only1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name State Street Corporation and subsidiaries named in Annexures to this form use ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holder became a substantial holder on 03/08/2022 2. Details of voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: personal Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary 6,448,913 6,448,913 5.22% 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Annexure A 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number interest securities registered as holder (8) of securities Annexure A For Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities Cash Non-Cash 5. Consideration The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: 603 page 1/2 15 July 2001 6. Associates The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association Annexure A 7. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: only Name Address Annexure C Signature use print name Alok Maheshwary Capacity: Authorised signatory Digitally signed by Alok Maheshwary sign here Alok Maheshwary Date: 2022.08.05 08:38:31 +05'30' date 05/08/2022 DIRECTIONS (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form. (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. (5) The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in. (6) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. (7) Include details of: personal (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". (9) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or For may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. Information Classification: Limited Access This is Annexure A referred to in Form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder Annexure A Alok Digitally signed by Alok Maheshwary Maheshwary Date: 2022.08.05 08:38:53 +05'30' ______________________________________ 05 Aug 2022 Alok Maheshwary Authorised Signatory Details of relevant interests Details of present registered holders Associates only Holder of relevant interest Nature of Relevant Interest Registered Holder of securities Person Entitled to be registered as holder Class and number of Securities Nature of Association (Section 3, 4 and 6) (Section 3) (Section 4) (Section 4) (Section 3 and 4) (Section 6) STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY Power to control the exercise of a right to vote Northern Trust Company n/a Ordinary 39,764 Subsidiary of State Street attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of Corporation securities as investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY Power to control the exercise of a right to vote State Street Bank and Trust Co n/a Ordinary 606,995 Subsidiary of State Street attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of Corporation securities as investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY Power to control the exercise of a right to vote JPMorgan AG n/a Ordinary 19,489 Subsidiary of State Street attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of Corporation securities as investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY Power to control the exercise of a right to vote The Bank of New York Mellon n/a Ordinary 48,623 Subsidiary of State Street attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of Corporation securities as investment manager or trustee SSGA FUNDS MANAGEMENT, INC. Power to control the exercise of a right to vote State Street Bank and Trust Co n/a Ordinary 70,829 Subsidiary of State Street attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of Corporation securities as investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote Bank of New York Mellon n/a Ordinary 7,909 Subsidiary of State Street attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of Corporation use securities as investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote State Street Bank and Trust Co n/a Ordinary 17,100 Subsidiary of State Street attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of Corporation securities as investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote Northern Trust Company n/a Ordinary 920 Subsidiary of State Street attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of Corporation securities as investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote State Street Bank and Trust Co n/a Ordinary 183,877 Subsidiary of State Street attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of Corporation securities as investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote JPMorgan AG n/a Ordinary 10,115 Subsidiary of State Street attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of Corporation securities as investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, Power to control the exercise of a right to vote Northern Trust Company n/a Ordinary 366,495 Subsidiary of State Street LIMITED attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of Corporation securities as investment manager or trustee personal STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, Power to control the exercise of a right to vote State Street Bank and Trust Co n/a Ordinary 1,014,745 Subsidiary of State Street LIMITED attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of Corporation securities as investment manager or trustee STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, Power to control the exercise of a right to vote JPMorgan AG n/a Ordinary 14,199 Subsidiary of State Street LIMITED attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of Corporation securities as investment manager or trustee STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: AWARE SUPER PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE OF THE AWARE SUPER PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE OF THE Ordinary 743,800 Subsidiary of State Street AWARE SUPER AWARE SUPER Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: SEA1 SEA1 Ordinary 1,229 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENT AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENT Ordinary 271 Subsidiary of State Street MANAGEMENT, INC. MANAGEMENT, INC. Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: CALSTRS CALSTRS Ordinary 125,751 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS Ordinary 28,596 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES Ordinary 19,528 Subsidiary of State Street Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the CORPORATION CORPORATION Corporation For holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO Ordinary 129,441 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS Ordinary 1,411 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: KAISER PERMANENTE GROUP TRUST KAISER PERMANENTE GROUP TRUST Ordinary 4,960 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: M FUND, INC. M FUND, INC. Ordinary 2,342 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: OREGON STATE TREASURY OREGON STATE TREASURY Ordinary 4,382 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest Information Classification: Limited Access STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: SSGA SSGA Ordinary 106,381 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: SSGA FUNDS SSGA FUNDS Ordinary 15,750 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return only under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: SSGA SPDR INDEX SHARE FUNDS SSGA SPDR INDEX SHARE FUNDS Ordinary 47,941 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS FUNDS STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS FUNDS Ordinary 6,255 Subsidiary of State Street MANAGEMENT LIMITED MANAGEMENT LIMITED Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS Ordinary 2,710,619 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest For personal use STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF Ordinary 97,696 Subsidiary of State Street CALIFORNIA Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: WA STATE INVESTMENT BOARD WA STATE INVESTMENT BOARD Ordinary 1,500 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest Information Classification: Limited Access This is Annexure B referred to in Form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder Annexure B Alok Digitally signed by Alok Maheshwary Maheshwary Date: 2022.08.05 08:40:02 +05'30' ______________________________________ 05 Aug 2022 Alok Maheshwary Authorised Signatory 5. Consideration only Holder of relevant interest Date of Acquisition Nature of transaction Consideration Class and number of Securities affected STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 20-May-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 40 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 7-Jul-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 458 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 6-Jul-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 40 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 7-Apr-22 Purchase 6.67 Ordinary 1,335 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 6-Jun-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 40 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 27-Jul-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 20 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 2-Aug-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 40 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 17-May-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 720 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 11-May-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 900 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 23-May-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 1,080 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 26-May-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 6,456 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 9-Jun-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 450 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 16-Jun-22 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 360 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 21-Jul-22 Purchase 6.37 Ordinary 797 use STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 21-Jun-22 Return of securities under a securities n/a Ordinary (50,000) loan from THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON - Refer Part A of Annexure E STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 21-Jun-22 Return of securities under a securities n/a Ordinary (50,000) loan by MIZUHO SECURITIES CO LTD - Refer Part B of Annexure E STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 19-May-22 Transfer of title of securities to secure a n/a Ordinary 1,316 securities loan from THE MACQUARIE GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 20-May-22 Transfer of title of securities to secure a n/a Ordinary 65 personal securities loan from THE MACQUARIE GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 23-May-22 Return of securities provided to secure a n/a Ordinary (13) securities loan to THE MACQUARIE GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 24-May-22 Return of securities provided to secure a n/a Ordinary (14) securities loan to THE MACQUARIE GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 25-May-22 Return of securities provided to secure a n/a Ordinary (1,354) securities loan to THE MACQUARIE GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 19-May-22 Transfer of title of securities to secure a n/a Ordinary 2,042 securities loan from THE MACQUARIE GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 20-May-22 Transfer of title of securities to secure a n/a Ordinary 47 securities loan from THE MACQUARIE GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 23-May-22 Transfer of title of securities to secure a n/a Ordinary 20 securities loan from THE MACQUARIE GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 24-May-22 Transfer of title of securities to secure a n/a Ordinary 3 securities loan from THE MACQUARIE For GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 25-May-22 Return of securities provided to secure a n/a Ordinary (2,111) securities loan to THE MACQUARIE GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 19-May-22 Transfer of title of securities to secure a n/a Ordinary 31,642 securities loan from THE MACQUARIE GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 20-May-22 Return of securities provided to secure a n/a Ordinary (112) securities loan to THE MACQUARIE GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 23-May-22 Return of securities provided to secure a n/a Ordinary (7) securities loan to THE MACQUARIE GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 24-May-22 Transfer of title of securities to secure a n/a Ordinary 12 securities loan from THE MACQUARIE GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 25-May-22 Return of securities provided to secure a n/a Ordinary (31,535) securities loan to THE MACQUARIE GROUP - Refer Part B of Annexure D Information Classification: Limited Access This is an excerpt of the original content. 