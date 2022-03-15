Appen : Notification regarding unquoted securities - APX

ASX +security code and description
APXAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
11/3/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
No
If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally:
Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank equally (non-ranking end date) known?
No
Provide the estimated non-ranking end period
Performance rights granted to employees have different vesting dates and vesting hurdles to those already granted under this ASX security code.
Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:
In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or
For any other reason
Performance rights granted to employees have different vesting dates and vesting hurdles to those already granted under this ASX security code.
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
156,250
Kevin Levine
Kevine Levine
175,387
Tom Sharkey
Tom Sharkey
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://appen.com/investors/corporate-governance/
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
No