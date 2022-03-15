Appen : Notification regarding unquoted securities - APX

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

APXAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

11/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

No

If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally:

Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank equally (non-ranking end date) known?

No

Provide the estimated non-ranking end period

Performance rights granted to employees have different vesting dates and vesting hurdles to those already granted under this ASX security code.

Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:

In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or

For any other reason

Performance rights granted to employees have different vesting dates and vesting hurdles to those already granted under this ASX security code.

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 156,250 Kevin Levine Kevine Levine 175,387 Tom Sharkey Tom Sharkey

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://appen.com/investors/corporate-governance/

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

No