  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Appen Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APX   AU000000APX3

APPEN LIMITED

(APX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appen : Notification regarding unquoted securities - APX

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

APPEN LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 15, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

APXAB

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

2,113,501

11/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

APPEN LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

60138878298

1.3

ASX issuer code

APX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/3/2022

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to

ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

APXAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

11/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

No

If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally:

Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank equally (non-ranking end date) known?

No

Provide the estimated non-ranking end period

Performance rights granted to employees have different vesting dates and vesting hurdles to those already granted under this ASX security code.

Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:

In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or

For any other reason

Performance rights granted to employees have different vesting dates and vesting hurdles to those already granted under this ASX security code.

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

156,250

Kevin Levine

Kevine Levine

175,387

Tom Sharkey

Tom Sharkey

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://appen.com/investors/corporate-governance/

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

No

Issue details

Number of +securities

2,113,501

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Appen Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
