March 14 (Reuters) - Australian software firm Appen said on Thursday that U.S.-based Innodata has withdrawn a non-binding indicative proposal for a buyout offer. (Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
