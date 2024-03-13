Appen Limited (Appen) is an Australia-based company. The Company is engaged in provision of data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). The Company operates through two segments: Global Services and New Markets. Global Services represents the services that the Company provides to its five United States technology customers (Global customers) using the customer's data annotation platforms and tools. New Markets comprises the Appen's data annotation platform and tools (Global Product), and the enterprise, government, and China business units. New Markets also includes Quadrant geolocation and Point-of-Interest (POI) data capabilities. Its Annotation Platform is the platform that both customers and internal teams use to design, run and manage data annotation tasks. The Company serves various industries including technology, automotive, financial services, healthcare, retail, and government agencies.