Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company; registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5.; company registration number: 01-10-046538), upon performing the requirements of Point 18.3 set forth in The General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd., Book Two, Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, the Company shall hereby disclose its Corporate Action Timetable for 2024 as follows:

Date

Event

9 January 2024

Disclosure of the submissions and draft resolutions regarding

the extraordinary general meeting

30 January 2024

Holding the extraordinary general meeting

Disclosure of the general meeting resolutions

27 March 2024

Disclosure of the annual ordinary general meeting invitation

5 April 2024

Disclosure of the submissions and draft resolutions regarding

the annual ordinary general meeting

Holding the annual ordinary general meeting

Disclosure of the general meeting resolutions

26 April 2024

Disclosure of the consolidated and individual annual

report (IFRS) of 2023

Disclosure of the Corporate Governance Report

30 September 2024

Disclosure of the consolidated and individual report

(IFRS) for the first half of 2024

All dates in the table are subject to change.

Appeninn Plc. will not hold a press conference on publication of the annual report. Dated as of 31 December 2023 in Budapest

Appeninn Plc

Board of Directors

