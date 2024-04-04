APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2023 STANDALONE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Table of contents
1.
General section
8
1.1
Presentation of the company
8
1.2
Basis of preparation of the balance sheet
9
2.
Accounting policy
10
2.1
Significant accounting policies
10
2.1.1.
Reporting currency and foreign currency balances
10
2.1.2.
Revenues
11
2.1.3.
Other income and expenditure
12
2.1.4.
Valuation of capital investments
13
2.1.5.
Investment property
14
2.1.6.
Financial instruments
14
2.1.7.
Financial liabilities
16
2.1.8.
Fair value
16
2.1.9.
Related parties
17
2.1.10. Income taxes
18
2.1.11. Leasing
19
2.1.12. Earnings per share (EPS)
21
2.1.13. Deposits paid by tenants
21
2.1.14. Off-balance sheet items
21
2.1.15. Treasury shares repurchased
21
2.1.16. Dividends
22
2.1.17. Result of financial operations
22
2.1.18. Events after year end
22
2.2
Changes in accounting policies
22
2.3
Significant accounting estimates and assumptions
25
2.3.1.
Classification of properties
26
2.3.2.
Fair value of investment property
26
2.3.3.
Impairment of participations
27
3.
Revenues
27
4.
Direct costs of letting a property
28
5.
Service charges from subsidiaries
29
6.
Administrative costs, service charges, wages and salaries
29
7.
Balance of other income and expenditure
30
8.
Profit (loss) on sale of subsidiaries, investments
30
9.
Fair value result on investment property
30
10.
Depreciation and amortisation
34
11.
Other expenditure and income on financial operations
34
12.
Balance of interest receivable and payable
34
13.
Income taxes
35
14.
Earnings per share
36
15.
Investment properties
37
16.
Tangible assets
38
17.
Participations and assets held for sale
39
18.
Trade receivables
40
19.
Other current receivables
41
20.
Receivables from related parties
42
21.
Short-term loans
42
22.
Accruals
43
23.
Cash and cash equivalents
43
24.
Share capital
44
25.
Treasury shares repurchased
44
26.
Reserves
45
27.
Retained earnings
45
28.
Deposits paid by tenants
47
29.
Lease commitments
47
30.
Own issued bonds
48
31.
Deferred tax liabilities
48
32.
Short-term loans
49
33.
Other current liabilities
49
34.
Current liabilities to related parties
50
35.
Trade payables
50
36.
Tax and duty obligations
50
37.
Accruals and deferred income
50
38.
Transactions with related parties
51
39.
Remuneration of key managers
51
40.
Financial instruments
51
41.
Risk management
52
41.1
Capital Markets
53
41.2
Credit risk
53
41.3
Market risk
54
41.4
Foreign exchange risk
54
41.5
Business risk
54
41.6
Liquidity risk
55
42.
Changes in liabilities related to financing activities
56
43.
Contingent liabilities
56
44.
Environmental impacts on the Company's activities
56
45.
Segment reports
57
46.
Events after the balance sheet date
57
47.
Information on the preparation of the standalone financial statements
57
48.
Audit of standalone financial statements, auditor's fees
58
49.
Authorisation of financial statements for issue
58
Statements
59
Statement of financial position
Notes
31.12.2023
31.12.2022
thousand
thousand
Assets
HUF
HUF
Investment properties
15
8.884.324
10.274.737
Fixed assets
16
10.492
11.052
Investments
17
8.153.554
6.209.014
Total non-current assets
17.048.370
16.494.803
Trade receivables
18
89.881
17.137
Other current receivables
19
154.627
62.451
Receivables from related parties
20
21.485.258
13.325.612
Short-term loans
21
-
60.565
Accruals
22
111.910
62.439
Assets held for sale
17
-
500.000
Cash and cash equivalents
23
6.324.324
12.304.042
Total current assets
28.166.000
26.332.246
Total assets
45.214.370
42.827.049
Equity and liabilities
Share capital
24
4.737.142
4.737.142
Treasury shares repurchased
25
(1.114)
(1.114)
Reserves
26
8.095.844
8.095.844
Retained earnings
27
7.263.787
7.420.955
Total equity
20.095.659
20.252.827
Deposits paid by tenants
28
206.986
218.592
Lease commitments
29
17.315
124.859
Bond debts
30
20.120.103
20.125.900
Deferred tax liabilities
31
-
506.059
Total long-term liabilities
20.344.404
20.975.410
Short-term bank loans and lease liabilities
32
102.099
103.603
Other current liabilities
33
262.535
30.762
Short-term related liabilities
34
4.057.423
1.269.294
Liabilities to suppliers
35
13.035
66.255
Income tax liabilities
49.975
46.881
Tax and duty obligations
36
66.485
74.222
Accruals
37
222.755
7.795
Total current liabilities
4.774.307
1.598.812
Total liabilities
25.118.711
22.574.222
Total equity and liabilities
45.214.370
42.827.049
The notes on pages 8 to 59 form an integral part of these standalone financial statements
Statement of Total
Notes
financial year
year ending
comprehensive income
for the
for the financial
ending
31.12.2022
31.12.2023
thousand HUF
thousand HUF
Income from the rental of immovable property
3
709.399
729.476
Direct costs
4
(63.891)
(70.077)
Gross margin
645.508
659.399
Service charges from subsidiaries
5
161.817
231.271
Administrative costs, service charges, wages and salaries
6
(310.611)
(362.845)
Other income/(expenses)
7
(28.962)
(14.566)
Profit (loss) on sale of subsidiaries, investments
8
-
11.032
Fair value result on investment property
9
(1.161.951)
965.947
Profit before tax, interest and depreciation
(694.199)
1.490.238
Depreciation and amortisation
10
(2.394)
(20.048)
Other (expense)/income from financial operations
11
(695.087)
349.777
Balance of interest receivable and (payable)
12
827.451
622.882
Leasing interest
12
(4.929)
(15.827)
Profit before tax
(569.158)
2.427.022
Income taxes
13
411.990
(234.387)
Result for the year
(157.168)
2.192.635
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
-
-
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR
(157.168)
2.192.635
The notes on pages 8 to 59 form an integral part of these standalone financial statements
Changes in equity
Notes
Share
Reserves
Treasury shares
Retained
Total
(data in thousands of HUF)
capital
earnings
equity
On 1 January 2022
26-29
4.737.142
8.095.844
(1.114)
5.228.320
18.060.192
Total comprehensive income for the year
Total comprehensive income for the year
29
2.192.635
2.192.635
Balance at 31 December 2022
26-29
4.737.142
8.095.844
(1.114)
7.420.955
20.252.827
On 1 January 2023
26-29
4.737.142
8.095.844
(1.114)
7.420.955
20.252.827
Total comprehensive income for the year
Total comprehensive income for the year
29
(157.168)
(157.168)
Balance at 31 December 2023
26-29
4.737.142
8.095.844
(1.114)
7.263.787
20.095.659
The notes on pages 8 to 59 form an integral part of these standalone financial statements
Cash flow statement
Notes
for the
for the financial
financial year
year ending
data in thousands of HUF
ending
31.12.2022
31.12.2023
Profit before tax
(569.158)
2.427.022
Transactions not involving the movement of money:
Fair value result on investment property
9
1.161.951
(965.947)
Depreciation
10
2.394
20.048
(Profit)/loss on sales of subsidiaries
8
-
(11.032)
Impairment of shareholding
17
513.989
108.627
Interest receivable
12
(1.600.062)
(1.322.882)
Interest expenditure
12
777.540
700.000
Change in receivables and other current assets
18-22
143.618
4.516
Changes in liabilities and accruals
32-37
430.833
36.727
Income tax paid
(90.975)
(22.612)
Net cash flow from operating activities
770.130
974.467
Acquisition of shares and loans
17
(2.225.847)
1.600.000
Sale of shares
17
500.000
-
Purchases of tangible fixed assets
16
(1.834)
(4.947)
Loans to related parties
20
(8.628.466)
5.791.556
Revenue from repayment of loans granted
21
60.565
367.846
Subleasing income
18
110.813
-
Interest received
12
1.600.062
1.322.882
Net cash flow from investing activities
(8.584.707)
9.077.337
Loans, leases, loan repayments
32
(109.048)
(64.187)
Obtaining loans, leases, loans
32
2.788.129
-
Leasing rates
12
(4.929)
(15.827)
Interest paid
12
(700.000)
(700.000)
Net cash flow from financing activities
1.974.152
(780.014)
Exchange rate impact
(139.293)
(78.685)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
23
(5.979.718)
9.193.104
Cash balances:
Cash at the beginning of the year
23
12.304.042
3.110.938
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
23
6.324.324
12.304.042
The notes on pages 8 to 59 form an integral part of these standalone financial statements
APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2023 STANDALONE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. General section
1.1 Presentation of the company
Appeninn Holding Asset Management Plc ("the Company") was established on 1 December 2009. On 7 December 2009, the Company was registered with the Court of Registration under Cg. 01-10-046538. On 19 May 2011, Rotux Zrt. (registration number 01-10-045553) was merged into Appeninn Plc.
The Group's registered office is 1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5.
Shareholders of the Company holding more than 5% on 31 December 2023:
Owner name
Number of shares
Shareholding(%)
Avellino Zrt.
11.369.141
24,000%
Sequor Holding Zrt.
11.297.291
23,840%
OTP Real Estate Investment Fund
2.410.372
5,090%
Own share
1.848
0,004%
Free float
22.292.767
47,066%
Total:
47.371.419
100.00%
Holders of more than 5% of the Company's shares on 31 December 2022:
Owner name
Number of shares
Shareholding(%)
Avellino Zrt.
11.369.141
24,000%
Sequor Holding Zrt.
11.297.291
23,840%
OTP Real Estate Investment Fund
2.410.372
5,090%
Own share
1.848
0,004%
Free float
22.292.767
47,066%
Total:
47.371.419
100.00%
Transformation into a regulated real estate investment company
The Company was registered as a Regulated Real Estate Investment Holding on 12 January 2024, with effect from 1 January 2024, by the Metropolitan Court of Budapest.
In the future, the Company will be exempt from paying corporate tax and local business tax as a Regulated Real Estate Investment Company.
APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2023 STANDALONE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1.2 Basis of preparation of the balance sheet
i) Acceptance and declaration of compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards
The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The standalone financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 4 April 2024. The standalone financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as published and incorporated by regulation in the Official Journal of the European Union (EU). IFRS are standards and interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC).
The figures given in the standalone financial statements of the Company are in thousands of forints. All amounts are rounded to the nearest thousand forints.
iii) Basis of preparation of the accounts
The standalone financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the standards and IFRIC interpretations in force for the year ending 31 December 2023.
The notes to the financial statements include disclosures required by the Hungarian Accounting Act.
The financial year is the same as the calendar year.
iv) Basis of assessment
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRSs requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses and the accounting policies used. Estimates and related assumptions are based on historical experience and a number of other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for estimating the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily determinable from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
Estimates and assumptions are regularly reviewed. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised, if the revision affects only the current year, and in the period of the revision and future periods if the revision affects both current and future years.
APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2023 STANDALONE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
2. Accounting policy
The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of the standalone financial statements are set out below. Accounting policies have been consistently applied to the periods covered by these standalone financial statements. The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of the financial statements are as follows:
2.1 Significant accounting policies
2.1.1. Reporting currency and foreign currency balances
Given the substance and circumstances of the underlying transactions, the functional currency of the Company is the Hungarian forint.
Foreign exchange transactions denominated in currencies other than HUF are initially recorded at the exchange rate prevailing on the date on which such transactions are executed. Foreign currency assets and liabilities are translated into forint at the exchange rate prevailing at the balance sheet date. The resulting exchange differences are recognised in the profit and loss account under financial income or financial expenses.
Financial statements are presented in Hungarian Forint (HUF), rounded to the nearest thousand, except where otherwise indicated.
The Company uses the exchange rate quoted by the Hungarian National Bank.
Transactions in foreign currencies are recorded in the functional currency, using the exchange rate between the reporting currency and the foreign currency at the date of the transaction for the amount in the foreign currency. In the statement of comprehensive income, exchange differences arising on the settlement of monetary items, on initial recognition during the period or arising from the use of exchange rates different from those used in the previous financial statements are recognised as income or expense in the period in which they arise. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the functional currency rate of exchange ruling at the end of the reporting period. Foreign currency items measured at fair value are translated at the exchange rate at the date when the fair value was determined.
10
