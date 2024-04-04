APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2023 STANDALONE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS APPENINN HOLDING PLC. STANDALONE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING ACCORDING TO STANDARDS 31 DECEMBER 2023. WITH A COMPARATIVE PERIOD ENDING ON 31 DECEMBER 2022 1

APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2023 STANDALONE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Table of contents 1. General section 8 1.1 Presentation of the company 8 1.2 Basis of preparation of the balance sheet 9 2. Accounting policy 10 2.1 Significant accounting policies 10 2.1.1. Reporting currency and foreign currency balances 10 2.1.2. Revenues 11 2.1.3. Other income and expenditure 12 2.1.4. Valuation of capital investments 13 2.1.5. Investment property 14 2.1.6. Financial instruments 14 2.1.7. Financial liabilities 16 2.1.8. Fair value 16 2.1.9. Related parties 17 2.1.10. Income taxes 18 2.1.11. Leasing 19 2.1.12. Earnings per share (EPS) 21 2.1.13. Deposits paid by tenants 21 2.1.14. Off-balance sheet items 21 2.1.15. Treasury shares repurchased 21 2.1.16. Dividends 22 2.1.17. Result of financial operations 22 2.1.18. Events after year end 22 2.2 Changes in accounting policies 22 2.3 Significant accounting estimates and assumptions 25 2.3.1. Classification of properties 26 2.3.2. Fair value of investment property 26 2.3.3. Impairment of participations 27 3. Revenues 27 4. Direct costs of letting a property 28 5. Service charges from subsidiaries 29 6. Administrative costs, service charges, wages and salaries 29 7. Balance of other income and expenditure 30 8. Profit (loss) on sale of subsidiaries, investments 30 9. Fair value result on investment property 30 10. Depreciation and amortisation 34 11. Other expenditure and income on financial operations 34 12. Balance of interest receivable and payable 34 13. Income taxes 35 14. Earnings per share 36 15. Investment properties 37 16. Tangible assets 38 17. Participations and assets held for sale 39 18. Trade receivables 40 2

APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2023 STANDALONE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 19. Other current receivables 41 20. Receivables from related parties 42 21. Short-term loans 42 22. Accruals 43 23. Cash and cash equivalents 43 24. Share capital 44 25. Treasury shares repurchased 44 26. Reserves 45 27. Retained earnings 45 28. Deposits paid by tenants 47 29. Lease commitments 47 30. Own issued bonds 48 31. Deferred tax liabilities 48 32. Short-term loans 49 33. Other current liabilities 49 34. Current liabilities to related parties 50 35. Trade payables 50 36. Tax and duty obligations 50 37. Accruals and deferred income 50 38. Transactions with related parties 51 39. Remuneration of key managers 51 40. Financial instruments 51 41. Risk management 52 41.1 Capital Markets 53 41.2 Credit risk 53 41.3 Market risk 54 41.4 Foreign exchange risk 54 41.5 Business risk 54 41.6 Liquidity risk 55 42. Changes in liabilities related to financing activities 56 43. Contingent liabilities 56 44. Environmental impacts on the Company's activities 56 45. Segment reports 57 46. Events after the balance sheet date 57 47. Information on the preparation of the standalone financial statements 57 48. Audit of standalone financial statements, auditor's fees 58 49. Authorisation of financial statements for issue 58 Statements 59 3

APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2023 STANDALONE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Statement of financial position Notes 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 thousand thousand Assets HUF HUF Investment properties 15 8.884.324 10.274.737 Fixed assets 16 10.492 11.052 Investments 17 8.153.554 6.209.014 Total non-current assets 17.048.370 16.494.803 Trade receivables 18 89.881 17.137 Other current receivables 19 154.627 62.451 Receivables from related parties 20 21.485.258 13.325.612 Short-term loans 21 - 60.565 Accruals 22 111.910 62.439 Assets held for sale 17 - 500.000 Cash and cash equivalents 23 6.324.324 12.304.042 Total current assets 28.166.000 26.332.246 Total assets 45.214.370 42.827.049 Equity and liabilities Share capital 24 4.737.142 4.737.142 Treasury shares repurchased 25 (1.114) (1.114) Reserves 26 8.095.844 8.095.844 Retained earnings 27 7.263.787 7.420.955 Total equity 20.095.659 20.252.827 Deposits paid by tenants 28 206.986 218.592 Lease commitments 29 17.315 124.859 Bond debts 30 20.120.103 20.125.900 Deferred tax liabilities 31 - 506.059 Total long-term liabilities 20.344.404 20.975.410 Short-term bank loans and lease liabilities 32 102.099 103.603 Other current liabilities 33 262.535 30.762 Short-term related liabilities 34 4.057.423 1.269.294 Liabilities to suppliers 35 13.035 66.255 Income tax liabilities 49.975 46.881 Tax and duty obligations 36 66.485 74.222 Accruals 37 222.755 7.795 Total current liabilities 4.774.307 1.598.812 Total liabilities 25.118.711 22.574.222 Total equity and liabilities 45.214.370 42.827.049 The notes on pages 8 to 59 form an integral part of these standalone financial statements 4

APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2023 STANDALONE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Statement of Total Notes financial year year ending comprehensive income for the for the financial ending 31.12.2022 31.12.2023 thousand HUF thousand HUF Income from the rental of immovable property 3 709.399 729.476 Direct costs 4 (63.891) (70.077) Gross margin 645.508 659.399 Service charges from subsidiaries 5 161.817 231.271 Administrative costs, service charges, wages and salaries 6 (310.611) (362.845) Other income/(expenses) 7 (28.962) (14.566) Profit (loss) on sale of subsidiaries, investments 8 - 11.032 Fair value result on investment property 9 (1.161.951) 965.947 Profit before tax, interest and depreciation (694.199) 1.490.238 Depreciation and amortisation 10 (2.394) (20.048) Other (expense)/income from financial operations 11 (695.087) 349.777 Balance of interest receivable and (payable) 12 827.451 622.882 Leasing interest 12 (4.929) (15.827) Profit before tax (569.158) 2.427.022 Income taxes 13 411.990 (234.387) Result for the year (157.168) 2.192.635 Other comprehensive income - - Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR (157.168) 2.192.635 The notes on pages 8 to 59 form an integral part of these standalone financial statements 5

APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2023 STANDALONE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Changes in equity Notes Share Reserves Treasury shares Retained Total (data in thousands of HUF) capital earnings equity On 1 January 2022 26-29 4.737.142 8.095.844 (1.114) 5.228.320 18.060.192 Total comprehensive income for the year Total comprehensive income for the year 29 2.192.635 2.192.635 Balance at 31 December 2022 26-29 4.737.142 8.095.844 (1.114) 7.420.955 20.252.827 On 1 January 2023 26-29 4.737.142 8.095.844 (1.114) 7.420.955 20.252.827 Total comprehensive income for the year Total comprehensive income for the year 29 (157.168) (157.168) Balance at 31 December 2023 26-29 4.737.142 8.095.844 (1.114) 7.263.787 20.095.659 The notes on pages 8 to 59 form an integral part of these standalone financial statements 6

APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2023 STANDALONE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Cash flow statement Notes for the for the financial financial year year ending data in thousands of HUF ending 31.12.2022 31.12.2023 Profit before tax (569.158) 2.427.022 Transactions not involving the movement of money: Fair value result on investment property 9 1.161.951 (965.947) Depreciation 10 2.394 20.048 (Profit)/loss on sales of subsidiaries 8 - (11.032) Impairment of shareholding 17 513.989 108.627 Interest receivable 12 (1.600.062) (1.322.882) Interest expenditure 12 777.540 700.000 Change in receivables and other current assets 18-22 143.618 4.516 Changes in liabilities and accruals 32-37 430.833 36.727 Income tax paid (90.975) (22.612) Net cash flow from operating activities 770.130 974.467 Acquisition of shares and loans 17 (2.225.847) 1.600.000 Sale of shares 17 500.000 - Purchases of tangible fixed assets 16 (1.834) (4.947) Loans to related parties 20 (8.628.466) 5.791.556 Revenue from repayment of loans granted 21 60.565 367.846 Subleasing income 18 110.813 - Interest received 12 1.600.062 1.322.882 Net cash flow from investing activities (8.584.707) 9.077.337 Loans, leases, loan repayments 32 (109.048) (64.187) Obtaining loans, leases, loans 32 2.788.129 - Leasing rates 12 (4.929) (15.827) Interest paid 12 (700.000) (700.000) Net cash flow from financing activities 1.974.152 (780.014) Exchange rate impact (139.293) (78.685) Change in cash and cash equivalents 23 (5.979.718) 9.193.104 Cash balances: Cash at the beginning of the year 23 12.304.042 3.110.938 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 23 6.324.324 12.304.042 The notes on pages 8 to 59 form an integral part of these standalone financial statements 7

APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2023 STANDALONE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. General section 1.1 Presentation of the company Appeninn Holding Asset Management Plc ("the Company") was established on 1 December 2009. On 7 December 2009, the Company was registered with the Court of Registration under Cg. 01-10-046538. On 19 May 2011, Rotux Zrt. (registration number 01-10-045553) was merged into Appeninn Plc. The Group's registered office is 1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5. Shareholders of the Company holding more than 5% on 31 December 2023: Owner name Number of shares Shareholding(%) Avellino Zrt. 11.369.141 24,000% Sequor Holding Zrt. 11.297.291 23,840% OTP Real Estate Investment Fund 2.410.372 5,090% Own share 1.848 0,004% Free float 22.292.767 47,066% Total: 47.371.419 100.00% Holders of more than 5% of the Company's shares on 31 December 2022: Owner name Number of shares Shareholding(%) Avellino Zrt. 11.369.141 24,000% Sequor Holding Zrt. 11.297.291 23,840% OTP Real Estate Investment Fund 2.410.372 5,090% Own share 1.848 0,004% Free float 22.292.767 47,066% Total: 47.371.419 100.00% Transformation into a regulated real estate investment company The Company was registered as a Regulated Real Estate Investment Holding on 12 January 2024, with effect from 1 January 2024, by the Metropolitan Court of Budapest. In the future, the Company will be exempt from paying corporate tax and local business tax as a Regulated Real Estate Investment Company. 8

APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2023 STANDALONE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1.2 Basis of preparation of the balance sheet i) Acceptance and declaration of compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The standalone financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 4 April 2024. The standalone financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as published and incorporated by regulation in the Official Journal of the European Union (EU). IFRS are standards and interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC). The figures given in the standalone financial statements of the Company are in thousands of forints. All amounts are rounded to the nearest thousand forints. iii) Basis of preparation of the accounts The standalone financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the standards and IFRIC interpretations in force for the year ending 31 December 2023. The notes to the financial statements include disclosures required by the Hungarian Accounting Act. The financial year is the same as the calendar year. iv) Basis of assessment The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRSs requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses and the accounting policies used. Estimates and related assumptions are based on historical experience and a number of other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for estimating the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily determinable from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Estimates and assumptions are regularly reviewed. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised, if the revision affects only the current year, and in the period of the revision and future periods if the revision affects both current and future years. 9