APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2023 STANDALONE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING ACCORDING TO STANDARDS

WITH A COMPARATIVE PERIOD ENDING ON 31 DECEMBER 2022

Table of contents

1.

General section

8

1.1

Presentation of the company

8

1.2

Basis of preparation of the balance sheet

9

2.

Accounting policy

10

2.1

Significant accounting policies

10

2.1.1.

Reporting currency and foreign currency balances

10

2.1.2.

Revenues

11

2.1.3.

Other income and expenditure

12

2.1.4.

Valuation of capital investments

13

2.1.5.

Investment property

14

2.1.6.

Financial instruments

14

2.1.7.

Financial liabilities

16

2.1.8.

Fair value

16

2.1.9.

Related parties

17

2.1.10. Income taxes

18

2.1.11. Leasing

19

2.1.12. Earnings per share (EPS)

21

2.1.13. Deposits paid by tenants

21

2.1.14. Off-balance sheet items

21

2.1.15. Treasury shares repurchased

21

2.1.16. Dividends

22

2.1.17. Result of financial operations

22

2.1.18. Events after year end

22

2.2

Changes in accounting policies

22

2.3

Significant accounting estimates and assumptions

25

2.3.1.

Classification of properties

26

2.3.2.

Fair value of investment property

26

2.3.3.

Impairment of participations

27

3.

Revenues

27

4.

Direct costs of letting a property

28

5.

Service charges from subsidiaries

29

6.

Administrative costs, service charges, wages and salaries

29

7.

Balance of other income and expenditure

30

8.

Profit (loss) on sale of subsidiaries, investments

30

9.

Fair value result on investment property

30

10.

Depreciation and amortisation

34

11.

Other expenditure and income on financial operations

34

12.

Balance of interest receivable and payable

34

13.

Income taxes

35

14.

Earnings per share

36

15.

Investment properties

37

16.

Tangible assets

38

17.

Participations and assets held for sale

39

18.

Trade receivables

40

19.

Other current receivables

41

20.

Receivables from related parties

42

21.

Short-term loans

42

22.

Accruals

43

23.

Cash and cash equivalents

43

24.

Share capital

44

25.

Treasury shares repurchased

44

26.

Reserves

45

27.

Retained earnings

45

28.

Deposits paid by tenants

47

29.

Lease commitments

47

30.

Own issued bonds

48

31.

Deferred tax liabilities

48

32.

Short-term loans

49

33.

Other current liabilities

49

34.

Current liabilities to related parties

50

35.

Trade payables

50

36.

Tax and duty obligations

50

37.

Accruals and deferred income

50

38.

Transactions with related parties

51

39.

Remuneration of key managers

51

40.

Financial instruments

51

41.

Risk management

52

41.1

Capital Markets

53

41.2

Credit risk

53

41.3

Market risk

54

41.4

Foreign exchange risk

54

41.5

Business risk

54

41.6

Liquidity risk

55

42.

Changes in liabilities related to financing activities

56

43.

Contingent liabilities

56

44.

Environmental impacts on the Company's activities

56

45.

Segment reports

57

46.

Events after the balance sheet date

57

47.

Information on the preparation of the standalone financial statements

57

48.

Audit of standalone financial statements, auditor's fees

58

49.

Authorisation of financial statements for issue

58

Statements

59

Statement of financial position

Notes

31.12.2023

31.12.2022

thousand

thousand

Assets

HUF

HUF

Investment properties

15

8.884.324

10.274.737

Fixed assets

16

10.492

11.052

Investments

17

8.153.554

6.209.014

Total non-current assets

17.048.370

16.494.803

Trade receivables

18

89.881

17.137

Other current receivables

19

154.627

62.451

Receivables from related parties

20

21.485.258

13.325.612

Short-term loans

21

-

60.565

Accruals

22

111.910

62.439

Assets held for sale

17

-

500.000

Cash and cash equivalents

23

6.324.324

12.304.042

Total current assets

28.166.000

26.332.246

Total assets

45.214.370

42.827.049

Equity and liabilities

Share capital

24

4.737.142

4.737.142

Treasury shares repurchased

25

(1.114)

(1.114)

Reserves

26

8.095.844

8.095.844

Retained earnings

27

7.263.787

7.420.955

Total equity

20.095.659

20.252.827

Deposits paid by tenants

28

206.986

218.592

Lease commitments

29

17.315

124.859

Bond debts

30

20.120.103

20.125.900

Deferred tax liabilities

31

-

506.059

Total long-term liabilities

20.344.404

20.975.410

Short-term bank loans and lease liabilities

32

102.099

103.603

Other current liabilities

33

262.535

30.762

Short-term related liabilities

34

4.057.423

1.269.294

Liabilities to suppliers

35

13.035

66.255

Income tax liabilities

49.975

46.881

Tax and duty obligations

36

66.485

74.222

Accruals

37

222.755

7.795

Total current liabilities

4.774.307

1.598.812

Total liabilities

25.118.711

22.574.222

Total equity and liabilities

45.214.370

42.827.049

The notes on pages 8 to 59 form an integral part of these standalone financial statements

Statement of Total

Notes

financial year

year ending

comprehensive income

for the

for the financial

ending

31.12.2022

31.12.2023

thousand HUF

thousand HUF

Income from the rental of immovable property

3

709.399

729.476

Direct costs

4

(63.891)

(70.077)

Gross margin

645.508

659.399

Service charges from subsidiaries

5

161.817

231.271

Administrative costs, service charges, wages and salaries

6

(310.611)

(362.845)

Other income/(expenses)

7

(28.962)

(14.566)

Profit (loss) on sale of subsidiaries, investments

8

-

11.032

Fair value result on investment property

9

(1.161.951)

965.947

Profit before tax, interest and depreciation

(694.199)

1.490.238

Depreciation and amortisation

10

(2.394)

(20.048)

Other (expense)/income from financial operations

11

(695.087)

349.777

Balance of interest receivable and (payable)

12

827.451

622.882

Leasing interest

12

(4.929)

(15.827)

Profit before tax

(569.158)

2.427.022

Income taxes

13

411.990

(234.387)

Result for the year

(157.168)

2.192.635

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

-

-

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR

(157.168)

2.192.635

Changes in equity

Notes

Share

Reserves

Treasury shares

Retained

Total

(data in thousands of HUF)

capital

earnings

equity

On 1 January 2022

26-29

4.737.142

8.095.844

(1.114)

5.228.320

18.060.192

Total comprehensive income for the year

Total comprehensive income for the year

29

2.192.635

2.192.635

Balance at 31 December 2022

26-29

4.737.142

8.095.844

(1.114)

7.420.955

20.252.827

On 1 January 2023

26-29

4.737.142

8.095.844

(1.114)

7.420.955

20.252.827

Total comprehensive income for the year

Total comprehensive income for the year

29

(157.168)

(157.168)

Balance at 31 December 2023

26-29

4.737.142

8.095.844

(1.114)

7.263.787

20.095.659

Cash flow statement

Notes

for the

for the financial

financial year

year ending

data in thousands of HUF

ending

31.12.2022

31.12.2023

Profit before tax

(569.158)

2.427.022

Transactions not involving the movement of money:

Fair value result on investment property

9

1.161.951

(965.947)

Depreciation

10

2.394

20.048

(Profit)/loss on sales of subsidiaries

8

-

(11.032)

Impairment of shareholding

17

513.989

108.627

Interest receivable

12

(1.600.062)

(1.322.882)

Interest expenditure

12

777.540

700.000

Change in receivables and other current assets

18-22

143.618

4.516

Changes in liabilities and accruals

32-37

430.833

36.727

Income tax paid

(90.975)

(22.612)

Net cash flow from operating activities

770.130

974.467

Acquisition of shares and loans

17

(2.225.847)

1.600.000

Sale of shares

17

500.000

-

Purchases of tangible fixed assets

16

(1.834)

(4.947)

Loans to related parties

20

(8.628.466)

5.791.556

Revenue from repayment of loans granted

21

60.565

367.846

Subleasing income

18

110.813

-

Interest received

12

1.600.062

1.322.882

Net cash flow from investing activities

(8.584.707)

9.077.337

Loans, leases, loan repayments

32

(109.048)

(64.187)

Obtaining loans, leases, loans

32

2.788.129

-

Leasing rates

12

(4.929)

(15.827)

Interest paid

12

(700.000)

(700.000)

Net cash flow from financing activities

1.974.152

(780.014)

Exchange rate impact

(139.293)

(78.685)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

23

(5.979.718)

9.193.104

Cash balances:

Cash at the beginning of the year

23

12.304.042

3.110.938

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

23

6.324.324

12.304.042

APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2023 STANDALONE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. General section

1. General section

1.1 Presentation of the company

Appeninn Holding Asset Management Plc ("the Company") was established on 1 December 2009. On 7 December 2009, the Company was registered with the Court of Registration under Cg. 01-10-046538. On 19 May 2011, Rotux Zrt. (registration number 01-10-045553) was merged into Appeninn Plc.

The Group's registered office is 1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5.

Shareholders of the Company holding more than 5% on 31 December 2023:

Owner name

Number of shares

Shareholding(%)

Avellino Zrt.

11.369.141

24,000%

Sequor Holding Zrt.

11.297.291

23,840%

OTP Real Estate Investment Fund

2.410.372

5,090%

Own share

1.848

0,004%

Free float

22.292.767

47,066%

Total:

47.371.419

100.00%

Holders of more than 5% of the Company's shares on 31 December 2022:

Owner name

Number of shares

Shareholding(%)

Avellino Zrt.

11.369.141

24,000%

Sequor Holding Zrt.

11.297.291

23,840%

OTP Real Estate Investment Fund

2.410.372

5,090%

Own share

1.848

0,004%

Free float

22.292.767

47,066%

Total:

47.371.419

100.00%

Transformation into a regulated real estate investment company

The Company was registered as a Regulated Real Estate Investment Holding on 12 January 2024, with effect from 1 January 2024, by the Metropolitan Court of Budapest.

In the future, the Company will be exempt from paying corporate tax and local business tax as a Regulated Real Estate Investment Company.

APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2023 STANDALONE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1.2 Basis of preparation of the balance sheet

i) Acceptance and declaration of compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The standalone financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 4 April 2024. The standalone financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as published and incorporated by regulation in the Official Journal of the European Union (EU). IFRS are standards and interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC).

The figures given in the standalone financial statements of the Company are in thousands of forints. All amounts are rounded to the nearest thousand forints.

iii) Basis of preparation of the accounts

The standalone financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the standards and IFRIC interpretations in force for the year ending 31 December 2023.

The notes to the financial statements include disclosures required by the Hungarian Accounting Act.

The financial year is the same as the calendar year.

iv) Basis of assessment

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRSs requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses and the accounting policies used. Estimates and related assumptions are based on historical experience and a number of other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for estimating the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily determinable from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

Estimates and assumptions are regularly reviewed. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised, if the revision affects only the current year, and in the period of the revision and future periods if the revision affects both current and future years.

APPENINN HOLDING PLC. 31 DECEMBER 2023 STANDALONE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2. Accounting policy

2. Accounting policy

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of the standalone financial statements are set out below. Accounting policies have been consistently applied to the periods covered by these standalone financial statements. The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of the financial statements are as follows:

2.1 Significant accounting policies

2.1.1. Reporting currency and foreign currency balances

Given the substance and circumstances of the underlying transactions, the functional currency of the Company is the Hungarian forint.

Foreign exchange transactions denominated in currencies other than HUF are initially recorded at the exchange rate prevailing on the date on which such transactions are executed. Foreign currency assets and liabilities are translated into forint at the exchange rate prevailing at the balance sheet date. The resulting exchange differences are recognised in the profit and loss account under financial income or financial expenses.

Financial statements are presented in Hungarian Forint (HUF), rounded to the nearest thousand, except where otherwise indicated.

The Company uses the exchange rate quoted by the Hungarian National Bank.

Transactions in foreign currencies are recorded in the functional currency, using the exchange rate between the reporting currency and the foreign currency at the date of the transaction for the amount in the foreign currency. In the statement of comprehensive income, exchange differences arising on the settlement of monetary items, on initial recognition during the period or arising from the use of exchange rates different from those used in the previous financial statements are recognised as income or expense in the period in which they arise. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the functional currency rate of exchange ruling at the end of the reporting period. Foreign currency items measured at fair value are translated at the exchange rate at the date when the fair value was determined.

10

