Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Corporate Action Timetable

Corporate Action Timetable

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company) (registered office: 1118 Budapest, Kelenhegyi út 43. B. ép. V.1.; company registration number: 01-10-046538), upon performing the requirements of Point 18.3 set forth in The General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd., Book Two, Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, the Company shall hereby disclose its Corporate Action Timetable for 2022 as follows:

Date Event 18 March 2022 Disclosure of the annual ordinary general meeting invitation letter 29 March 2022 Disclosure of the submissions and draft resolutions regarding the annual ordinary general meeting Holding the annual ordinary general meeting Disclosure of the general meeting resolutions 19 April 2022 Disclosure of the consolidated and individual annual report (IFRS) of 2021 Disclosure of the Corporate Governance Report 30 September 2022 Disclosure of the consolidated and individual report (IFRS) for the first half of 2022

All dates in the table are subject to change.

Appeninn Plc. will not hold a press conference on publication of the annual report. Dated as of 31 December 2021 in Budapest

Appeninn Plc.

Board of Directors

1