Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Corporate Action Timetable

Corporate Action Timetable
Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company) (registered office: 1118 Budapest, Kelenhegyi út 43. B. ép. V.1.; company registration number: 01-10-046538), upon performing the requirements of Point 18.3 set forth in The General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd., Book Two, Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, the Company shall hereby disclose its Corporate Action Timetable for 2022 as follows:
|
|
Date
|
Event
|
|
18 March 2022
|
Disclosure of the annual ordinary general meeting
|
|
|
invitation letter
|
|
|
|
|
29 March 2022
|
Disclosure of the submissions and draft resolutions
|
|
|
regarding the annual ordinary general meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holding the annual ordinary general meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclosure of the general meeting resolutions
|
|
19 April 2022
|
|
|
Disclosure of the consolidated and individual annual
|
|
|
report (IFRS) of 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclosure of the Corporate Governance Report
|
|
|
|
|
30 September 2022
|
Disclosure of the consolidated and individual report
|
|
|
(IFRS) for the first half of 2022
|
|
|
All dates in the table are subject to change.
Appeninn Plc. will not hold a press conference on publication of the annual report. Dated as of 31 December 2021 in Budapest
Appeninn Plc.
Board of Directors
1
Disclaimer
Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyrt. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 09:56:04 UTC.