  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag
  News
  Summary
    APPENINN   HU0000102132

APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG

(APPENINN)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Corporate Action Timetable

12/31/2021 | 04:57am EST
Corporate Action Timetable

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company) (registered office: 1118 Budapest, Kelenhegyi út 43. B. ép. V.1.; company registration number: 01-10-046538), upon performing the requirements of Point 18.3 set forth in The General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd., Book Two, Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, the Company shall hereby disclose its Corporate Action Timetable for 2022 as follows:

Date

Event

18 March 2022

Disclosure of the annual ordinary general meeting

invitation letter

29 March 2022

Disclosure of the submissions and draft resolutions

regarding the annual ordinary general meeting

Holding the annual ordinary general meeting

Disclosure of the general meeting resolutions

19 April 2022

Disclosure of the consolidated and individual annual

report (IFRS) of 2021

Disclosure of the Corporate Governance Report

30 September 2022

Disclosure of the consolidated and individual report

(IFRS) for the first half of 2022

All dates in the table are subject to change.

Appeninn Plc. will not hold a press conference on publication of the annual report. Dated as of 31 December 2021 in Budapest

Appeninn Plc.

Board of Directors

1

Disclaimer

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyrt. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 09:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
