Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Corporate Governance Report (AGM submission, not approved)

Corporate Governance Report Introduction Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company) (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5., company registration number: 01-10-046538, hereinafter referred to as: "Company"), shall report its corporate governance practice employed in the financial year 2022 in relation to corporate governance. The corporate governance principles are to be employed in relation to the subsidiary companies owned by the Company. 1. Brief description of the board of directors, presentation of the division of liabilities and tasks between the Board of Directors and the management 1.1. Brief description of operation of the Board of Directors: The management body of the Company, instead of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board, is the Board of Directors, which implements a unified management system and is composed of at least 5 and up to 9 natural persons. The Board of Directors shall elect its Chairperson from among its members. The Board of Directors exercise its rights and tasks as a body. The provisions concerning the activities of the Board of Directors are governed by the Rules of Procedures adopted by the Board of Directors, which set out in details. legal status of its members, the tasks regarding the competence of the Board of Directors, the order of meetings, the order of representation of the Company and the exercise of employer's rights. The Rules of Procedures of the Board of Directors set out the following main rules of operation: The Board of Directors meets as required, but at least once every three months. The meeting of the Board of Directors is to be held at a time defined at the previous meeting, in the absence of the hereof, such a meeting is deemed to be convened within 3 months as of the day of the previous meeting. The Board of Directors shall be convened by the Chairman. In place of the Chairperson, two members of the Board of Directors, jointly, shall convene the said meeting. The venue of the Board of Directors shall be indicated in the invitation, which may also be any place different from the registered office of the Company. The meeting shall be announced in writing, at least 5 days prior to the date of the start - indicating the agenda item, the venue and the time - by means of an invitation letter addressed to the members of the Board of Directors, and sent via ordinary post, or fax, or e-mail. In case of emergency the meeting can be convened within 5 days via fax or e-mail. Along with the agenda items, the detailed written submissions and draft resolutions making the decision- making possible and related to each agenda item shall be sent respectively. Any member of the Board of Directors may request a meeting of the Board of Directors in writing, stating the reason and the purpose. In such cases, the Chairperson is obliged to convene the meeting of the Board of Directors within 8 days following the receipt of the aforesaid written request. To the extent that the Chairperson does not perform such request within 5 days 1 following the receipt of the thereof request, then any member of the Board of Directors shall convene the meeting directly. The meeting of the Board of Directors shall be held accordingly, without convocation if all and each member(s) of the Board of Directors are/is present. Invitees recommended by the Chairman of the Board of Directors or by two members of the Board of Directors may attend at the meeting of the Board of Directors in an advisory capacity if the attendance of the invitee is approved by the majority of the Board of Directors at the start of the meeting. All members of the Board of Directors shall have the right to propose items of agenda. Only those items of agenda may be discussed in the meetings of the Board of Directors which had been delivered together with the invitation, except for the case specified in Subsection (v) hereinabove. The questions not included in the agenda sent may be discussed by the Board of Directors only if all members are present and decide to do so unanimously. The items of agenda set for the meeting of the Board of Directors but not discussed to due lack of quorum or time shall be included in the agenda in the next meeting, except if the items of agenda became redundant due to the lapse of time. Any question that falls within the competence of the Board of Directors and that requires decision-making may be included as an item on the agenda of the meetings of the Board of Directors. Questions that do not require decision-making and are related any topic other than the items of agenda may be submitted to the Board of Directors or verbal notification may be given to the Board of Directors. At the next ordinary meeting, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors is obliged to notify the Board of Directors of the significant events that have occurred since the previous meeting and of the status of the realisation of the resolutions adopted in the previous meeting of the Board of Directors. A meeting of the Board of Directors is quorate if 3 of its members are present. The resolutions of the Board of Directors are to be made by simple majority of the votes, and in the case of a tied vote the Chairperson of the meeting shall have a casting vote. Any member of the Board of Directors who is personally interested in any matter shall not cast a vote. If, in the course of the discussion of any matter any member of the Board of Directors considers himself/herself/itself personally interested in the matter concerned, then such member of the Board of Directors shall give notice of his/her/its partiality, and such member shall not participate in the debate before the decision and in decision-making. The notification shall be recorded in the minutes separately. Any person who is not able not participate in the voting shall be disregarded for the establishment of the quorum. Resolutions in the meeting of the Board of Directors shall be adopted by open vote. Subject to the majority proposal of the members of the Board of Directors who are present at the meeting, the chair presiding over the meeting may order that any of the matters be decided by secret ballot, which fact shall be recorded in the minutes separately. In their absence, members of the Board of Directors may attend meetings of the Board of Directors by using voice transmission electronic telecommunications service (telephone) or voice or voice and picture data transmission service (video call) instead of attending in person. 2 The Chairman of the Board of Directors shall have the option to convene a conference meeting. In this case, attending the meeting of the Board of Directors in person is not required for any of the members of the Board of Directors, and all members of the Board of Directors shall participate in the meeting of the Board of Directors exclusively by using voice transmission electronic telecommunications service (telephone) or voice or voice and picture data transmission service (video call). If holding the meeting is not justified, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors may invite the members to take a decision outside the meeting by sending the draft resolution at the same time (decision without a meeting). The decision without a Meeting may be initiated by two members of the Board of Directors jointly, instead of the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The draft of the decision without a Meeting may be sent to the members of the Board of Directors by the Chairman of the Board of Directors or by any other person acting on behalf of 2 (two) members of the Board of Directors (for example, an employee of the Company). To the extent that the votes of each member are not received within the time limit inlcuded in the notification then at the determination of the votes validity the quorum shall be declared in line with the general rules. If the draft resolution, or in case of the draft resolution containing alternatives none of the alternatives gets the required number of votes in favour thereof, then the matter shall be put on the agenda at the next Board of Directors meeting, except if the matter had become redundant. The members of the Board of Directors are to be informed by the Chairperson of the Board of Directors or by the person acting on behalf of the thereof on the results developed in the course of the decision without a meeting within 3 working days following the time limit for votes past due. 1.2. Presentation of the division of liabilities and tasks between the Board of Directors and the management 1.2.1. In line with the Articles of Association and the Rules of Procedure of the the Board of Directors and other internal regulators of the Company the tasks referred to the competence of the Board of Directors are as follows: to define the principles of the Company's business policy; to convene the General Meeting, except in the cases provided for in the Civil Code; to prepare the Company's financial report in accordance with the Accounting Act and the proposal for the distribution of profits and to submit them to the General Meeting; to approve the Organizational and Operational Rules and the regulators of the Company; to draft the operational rules and to approve the rules of procedures; to report on the Company's management, assets and business policy at least once a year to the General Meeting and every 3 (three) months to the Audit Committee on the Company's management, equity capital and business policy; to ensure the proper keeping of the Company's business records; 3 share register keeping; to ensure the submission of the minutes of the General Meeting or an extract thereof with the Company Registry Court, together with a certified copy of the relevant attendance sheet, any amendments to the Articles of Association, the rights, facts and data contained in the company documents and any changes thereto; to monitor the Company's operations and business management, to decide on the Company's business and development concepts and strategic plan, and to decide on the adoption of the annual business plan and, as part of this, to approve the annual credit line; to take measures for the publication and filing of the Company's balance sheet in accordance with the rules on publishing; to appoint the Chief Executive Officer; to exercise employer's rights over the Chief Executive Officer and executive employees of the Company; to perform all statutory duties in relation to companies operating with the participation of the Company, including the decision on the authorisations to hold meetings of the supreme body of the said companies, with the exception of the decisions on the registered offices, places of business and branch businesses of the referred companies, and on the scope of activities thereof, which belong to the competence of the chief executive officer; to approve the interim balance sheet on which the payment of the interim dividend is based; in the event of authorisation by the General Meeting, to decide on the disposal of own shares in the Company acquired in any form or by any means; to decide on the increase of share capital - unless otherwise provided for in the Civil Code - within the framework of the Articles of Association and the authorization of the General Meeting; to decide on any matter which the Board of Directors tenders under its competence from the CEO and do not belong to the exclusive competence of the General Meeting. 1.2.2. In line with the Articles of Association and the internal rules of the Company tasks referred to the competence of the Chief Executive Officer The General Meeting of the Company held on 14 October 2019 made decision on establishing the post of the chief executive officer entitled to independent representation and authorized signature rights in the interest of promoting the effective and daily operation of the Company. The aforementioned Chief Executive Officer of the Company is designated by the Board of Directors as of 30 September 2020. The Chief Executive Officer shall hereby perform its tasks upon employment relationship. It is the Board of Directors who is entitled to exercise employer's rights over the Chief Executive Officer. The Chief Executive Officer shall also be the member of the Board of Directors. Decision-making on matters not belonging to the exclusive competence of the General Meeting or the Board of Directors is referred to the competence of the Chief Executive Officer, herewith as the ultimate leader of the Company, the Chief Executive Officer shall be responsible for the execution of the tasks and duties specified for the Company by the applicable laws, as well as the Articles of Association and the other internal rules and regulations of the Company. In the framework of this duty, the Chief Executive Officer shall be responsible for the appropriate 4 preparation, regular review and operation of the rules and regulations of the Company, as well as the personal and material conditions thereof, and shall be responsible for the execution of the resolutions of the General Meeting and the Board of Directors; shall establish the internal work organisation and work processes of the Company, and shall direct and control the activity of the Company; shall compile the proposals of the Company for the development of the business plans, shall organise the implementation of the business plans, ensures a proper keeping of Company's business books and Share Register, and the preparation of the balance sheet, the profit and loss account and cash flow; shall make the operative decisions in line with the strategy of the Company - approved by the Board of Directors - and the effective annual business plan of the Company, not including the conclusion of contracts for the sale and purchase of real estate or business shares, as well as the conclusion of financing contracts, the approval of which type of contract falls within the exclusive competence of the Board of Directors; shall inform the Board of Directors of the activity of the Company regularly; shall represent the Company to third parties, and especially in business relations and marketing communication, within the scope of representing the Company, and the Chief Executive Officer shall have independent power of decision regarding contracts/statements for commitments for any amount less than gross HUF 50 000 000, including lump-sum contracts, as well as contracts for continuous payment obligation, in which the payment obligation does not exceed the threshold amount specified above during the no more than 12-month term of the contract; coordinates the Company's international relationships; exercises the employer's rights - with the exception of the executive employees - over the employees of the Company; decides on the registered office, place of business, branch business and the scope of activities of the companies operating with the Company's participation. 2. Introduction of the Board of Directors and the management (in the case of board members, including the indication of the independence status of each member), description of the structure of the committees. 2.1. The Board of Directors The five-member Board of Directors is the Company's managing body. Its powers and duties are set out in the Articles of Association and the Rules of Procedures of the Board of Directors and other internal rules. The independent members of the Board of Directors do not participate in the day-today running of the Company. By virtue of of the Rules of Procedure the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Company is elected by the Board of Directors for an indefinite term of office. Kertai Zsolt - as of 30 September 2020, independent member of the Board of Directors, and as of 06 May 2022, the chairperson of the Board of Directors; Szathmáriné Szűcs Györgyi Magdolna - as of 29 April 2022, non-independent member of the Board of Directors (at the same time as of 01 August 2022, Chief Executive Director of the Company); 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

