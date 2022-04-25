Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION
Conclusion of a business share sales contract
Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company) (registered office: 1118 Budapest, Kelenhegyi út 43. B. ép. 5. em. 1.; company registration number: 01-10-046538; hereinafter referred to as "Issuer") shall hereby inform the Esteemed Investors that, on this day, that is, on 25 April 2022, the Issuer has signed a business share sale and purchase agreement with SZIGÉPSZERK Építőipari és Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (in English: SZIGÉPSZERK Construction and Services Limited Liability Company) (registered office: 2038 Sóskút, Ipari Park, Bólyai János utca 5.) in respect of the sale of the Issuer's existing business share representing 24% of the primary stake in Hellnarik Hospitality Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (in English: Hellnarik Hospitality Limited Liability Company) (registered office: 1025 Budapest, Csévi út 11/B.; hereinafter referred to as "Hellnarik Hospitality Kft."). The Parties intend to close the transaction within 2 months of signing of the contract.
Budapest, 25 April 2022
Appeninn Nyrt. Board of Directors
