    APPENINN   HU0000102132

APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG

(APPENINN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
201.00 HUF   +0.50%
Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

08/01/2022 | 11:05am EDT
EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

on personnel change in the management of the Company

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company) (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5.; company registration number: 01-10-046538, hereinafter referred to as the "Company") hereby informs the Honourable Investors that Dr Bihari Tamás initiated the termination of his employment as CEO by mutual agreement, and, in view of this, the Board of Directors of the Company, by resolution of 1 Aug 2022, elected Szathmáriné Szűcs Györgyi Magdolna, member of the Board of Directors of the Company, as the new CEO of the Company as of the same date.

Budapest, 1 Aug 2022

Appeninn Nyrt. (Appeninn Plc.)

Board of Directors

1

