Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION - Closing of a share sales contract

Closing of a share sales contract

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English:

Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company) (1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5.;

company registration number: 01-10-046538; hereinafter referred to as "Issuer") shall hereby

inform the Esteemed Investors that, under the share sales contract concluded between the Issuer,

as seller, and Dreamland Investment Holding Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (in English:

Dreamland Investment Holding Limited Liability Company) (registered office: 1026 Budapest,

Pasaréti út 122-124., hereinafter referred to as "Dreamland Investment Holding Kft."), as buyer,

on this day, that is, 29 June 2022, Dreamland Investment Holding Kft. acquired the share package

of Dreamland Holding Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Dreamland

Holding Private Limited Company) (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bimbó út 7. fszt. A02.; hereinafter referred to as "Dreamland Holding Zrt."), under the indirect majority shareholding of the Issuer, representing 75% of its share capital (hereinafter referred to as the "Transaction").

As the result of the Transaction, Dreamland Investment Holding Kft. acquired an interest in DLHG Invest Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: DLHG Invest Private Limited Company) (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bimbó út 7. fszt. A02, hereinafter referred to as "DLHG Invest Zrt."), a 100% shareholding of Deamland Holding Zrt., as well as

Tokaj Csurgó Völgy Ingatlanfejlesztő Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (in English:

Tokaj Csurgó Völgy Property Developer Limited Liability Company) (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bimbó út 7. fszt. A02.);

English: Szántód BalaLand Family Property Developer Limited Liability Company)

(registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bimbó út 7. fszt. A02.);

Visegrád Lepence Völgy Strandfürdő Limited Liability Company) (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bimbó út 7. fszt. A02.);

Limited Company) (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bimbó út 7. fszt. A02.);

English: SZRH Szántód Rév Hotel Property Developer Limited Liability Company)

(registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bimbó út 7. fszt. A02.); and

Tokaj Aktív Tourist Center Limited Liability Company) (registered office: 1022 Budapest,

Bimbó út 7. fszt. A02.); under the 100% shareholding of DLHG Invest Zrt.

Budapest, 29 June 2022

Appeninn Nyrt. (Appeninn Plc.)

Board of Directors

