Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPENINN   HU0000102132

APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG

(APPENINN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
210.00 HUF   -1.87%
12:01pAPPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG : EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION - Closing of a share sales contract
PU
06/07APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG : Rendkívüli tájékoztatás extraordinary information
PU
05/20APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG : Rendkívüli tájékoztatás extraordinary information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION - Closing of a share sales contract

06/29/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Closing of a share sales contract

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English:

Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company) (1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5.;

company registration number: 01-10-046538; hereinafter referred to as "Issuer") shall hereby

inform the Esteemed Investors that, under the share sales contract concluded between the Issuer,

as seller, and Dreamland Investment Holding Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (in English:

Dreamland Investment Holding Limited Liability Company) (registered office: 1026 Budapest,

Pasaréti út 122-124., hereinafter referred to as "Dreamland Investment Holding Kft."), as buyer,

on this day, that is, 29 June 2022, Dreamland Investment Holding Kft. acquired the share package

of Dreamland Holding Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Dreamland

Holding Private Limited Company) (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bimbó út 7. fszt. A02.; hereinafter referred to as "Dreamland Holding Zrt."), under the indirect majority shareholding of the Issuer, representing 75% of its share capital (hereinafter referred to as the "Transaction").

As the result of the Transaction, Dreamland Investment Holding Kft. acquired an interest in DLHG Invest Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: DLHG Invest Private Limited Company) (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bimbó út 7. fszt. A02, hereinafter referred to as "DLHG Invest Zrt."), a 100% shareholding of Deamland Holding Zrt., as well as

  • Tokaj Csurgó Völgy Ingatlanfejlesztő Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (in English:
    Tokaj Csurgó Völgy Property Developer Limited Liability Company) (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bimbó út 7. fszt. A02.);
  • Szántód BalaLand Family Ingatlanfejlesztő Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (in
    English: Szántód BalaLand Family Property Developer Limited Liability Company)
    (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bimbó út 7. fszt. A02.);
  • Visegrád Lepence Völgy Strandfürdő Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (in English:
    Visegrád Lepence Völgy Strandfürdő Limited Liability Company) (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bimbó út 7. fszt. A02.);
  • Tokaj Kelep Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Tokaj Kelep Private
    Limited Company) (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bimbó út 7. fszt. A02.);
  • SZRH Szántód Rév Hotel Ingatlanfejlesztő Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (in
    English: SZRH Szántód Rév Hotel Property Developer Limited Liability Company)
    (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bimbó út 7. fszt. A02.); and
  • TATK Tokaj Aktív Turisztikai Központ Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (in English:
    Tokaj Aktív Tourist Center Limited Liability Company) (registered office: 1022 Budapest,
    Bimbó út 7. fszt. A02.); under the 100% shareholding of DLHG Invest Zrt.

Budapest, 29 June 2022

Appeninn Nyrt. (Appeninn Plc.)

Board of Directors

1

Disclaimer

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyrt. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 16:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG
12:01pAPPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION - Closing of a share sale..
PU
06/07APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : Rendkívüli tájékoztatás extraordinary information
PU
05/20APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : Rendkívüli tájékoztatás extraordinary information
PU
04/29APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : Extraordinary Information - on personnel change in ..
PU
04/29APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : Nyrt. - CG Declaration
PU
04/29APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : Extraordinary Information
PU
04/29APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : Nyrt. - Remuneration Report
PU
04/29APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : General Meeting resolutions
PU
04/29APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : FT jelentés CG Declaration
PU
04/29APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MU : Közgyűlési határozatok General Meeting resolut..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7,36 M 7,74 M 7,74 M
Net income 2020 12,3 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net Debt 2020 73,8 M 77,7 M 77,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 1 147x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25,4 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,9x
EV / Sales 2020 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG
Duration : Period :
Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bihari Tamás Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ádám Zágonyi Chief Financial Officer
Ádám Détári-Szabó Investment Manager
Nóra Szabó Chief Legal Officer & Director
Kertai Zsolt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG-13.58%27
SCENTRE GROUP-13.61%9 788
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-16.43%4 503
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-15.31%4 215
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY-4.15%2 814
AEON MALL CO., LTD.0.61%2 757