Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Extraordinary Information

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English:

Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company) (registered seat: H-1118 Budapest, Kelenhegyi út 43. B. ép. V. em.1.; company registration number: 01-10-046538; hereinafter referred to as: the "Issuer") shall hereby inform its Esteemed Investors that by the resolution issued by the General Meeting of the Issuer as at 29 April 2022, from the adjournment of the annual ordinary general meeting held on 29 April 2022 to 31 May 2024 for a specified term,

on the designation of Ernst & Young Könyvvizsgáló Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (seat of business: 1132 Budapest, Váci út 20.; company registration number: Cg.:01-09-267553), as the auditor of the Issuer, with that the auditor personally responsible is Bartha Zsuzsanna Éva (residential address: 5900 Orosháza, Rákóczi út. 25.).

Dated as of 29 April 2022 in Budapest

Appeninn Plc.

Board of Directors