Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Extraordinary Information

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság1 (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5, company registration number: 01-10-046538; hereinafter referred to as: the "Issuer") shall hereby inform its Esteemed Investors that Scope Ratings GmbH (hereinafter referred to as: the "Scope"), as at 02 March 2023, disclosed its report on bonds monitoring named as "APPENINN 2029/I", which is issued within the scope of the Issuer and MNB Growth Debenture Programme.

In the communication, Scope classified the Issuer's credit rating in B category, and its bonds in B category. In the assessment, Scope evaluated the Issuer's consistent implementation of its strategy adopted at the beginning of 2022 and the sale of tourist portfolio positively, but it made the modification done within the scope of the rating review in respect of the Issuer and the bond classification contingent on the evaluation of the impact of the transactions performed by the Appeninn group on the financial and business risks.

On 28 February 2023, the Issuer performed its first acquisition aiming the expansion of its core portfolio, it concluded a contract on the acquisition of three Hungarian commercial real estates. Although the analysis of Scope published today cannot taken the transactions into account as they were not closed prior to the monitoring period. Scope, in its analysis, emphasized tight tracking of the performed acquisitions.

The monitoring report is available in English in the hereinunder link:

https://www.scoperatings.com/ratings-and-research/rating/EN/173549

1 Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság / in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company

