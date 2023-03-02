Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPENINN   HU0000102132

APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG

(APPENINN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-28
153.50 HUF   -0.32%
04:55pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Extraordinary Information
PU
04:35pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Rendkívüli tájékoztatás extraordinary information
PU
02/28Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Rendkívüli tájékoztatás extraordinary information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Extraordinary Information

03/02/2023 | 04:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság1 (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5, company registration number: 01-10-046538; hereinafter referred to as: the "Issuer") shall hereby inform its Esteemed Investors that Scope Ratings GmbH (hereinafter referred to as: the "Scope"), as at 02 March 2023, disclosed its report on bonds monitoring named as "APPENINN 2029/I", which is issued within the scope of the Issuer and MNB Growth Debenture Programme.

In the communication, Scope classified the Issuer's credit rating in B category, and its bonds in B category. In the assessment, Scope evaluated the Issuer's consistent implementation of its strategy adopted at the beginning of 2022 and the sale of tourist portfolio positively, but it made the modification done within the scope of the rating review in respect of the Issuer and the bond classification contingent on the evaluation of the impact of the transactions performed by the Appeninn group on the financial and business risks.

On 28 February 2023, the Issuer performed its first acquisition aiming the expansion of its core portfolio, it concluded a contract on the acquisition of three Hungarian commercial real estates. Although the analysis of Scope published today cannot taken the transactions into account as they were not closed prior to the monitoring period. Scope, in its analysis, emphasized tight tracking of the performed acquisitions.

The monitoring report is available in English in the hereinunder link:

https://www.scoperatings.com/ratings-and-research/rating/EN/173549

Dated as of 2 March 2023 in Budapest

APPENINN Plc.

Board of Directors

1 Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság / in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company

1

Disclaimer

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyrt. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 21:54:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG
04:55pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Extraordinary Information
PU
04:35pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Rendkívüli tájékoztatás extraordinary information
PU
02/28Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Rendkívüli tájékoztatás extraordinary information
PU
01/30Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Rendkívüli tájékoztatás extraordinary information
PU
2022Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Corporate Action Timetable
PU
2022Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Extraordinary Information
PU
2022Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Rendkívüli tájékoztatás extraordinary information
PU
2022Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : General Meeting Resolutions
PU
2022Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Extraordinary information on personnel change in th..
PU
2022Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mu : Tájékoztatás information
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7,36 M 7,80 M 7,80 M
Net income 2020 12,3 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
Net Debt 2020 73,8 M 78,3 M 78,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 1 147x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,4 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,9x
EV / Sales 2020 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG
Duration : Period :
Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bihari Tamás Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ádám Zágonyi Chief Financial Officer
Ádám Détári-Szabó Investment Manager
Nóra Szabó Chief Legal Officer & Director
Kertai Zsolt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG4.07%21
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.87%40 166
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.14%32 432
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.97%28 445
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.39%26 367
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED4.06%22 895