    APPENINN   HU0000102132

APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG

(APPENINN)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  04-27
222.00 HUF   -1.77%
04:28pAPPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG : Extraordinary Information - on personnel change in the management of the Company
PU
04:19pAPPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG : Nyrt. - CG Declaration
PU
04:19pAPPENINN VAGYONKEZELO NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG : Extraordinary Information
PU
Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Extraordinary Information - on personnel change in the management of the Company

04/29/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION on personnel change in the management of the Company

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company) (registered office: 1118 Budapest, Kelenhegyi út 43. B. ép. 5. em.1.; company registration number: 01-10-046538; hereinafter referred to as "Issuer") shall hereby inform its Esteemed Investors that the General Meeting of the Issuer, upon the ordinary general meeting held on 29 April 2022, elected Dr Illés Tibor Endre and Szathmáriné Szűcs Györgyi Magdolna to be the members of the Board of Directors of the Issuer.

The new members of the Board of Directors elected do not hold any securities issued by the Issuer.

Budapest, 29 April 2022

Appeninn Nyrt. (Appeninn Plc.)

Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyrt. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 20:27:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
