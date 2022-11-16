Advanced search
    APPENINN   HU0000102132

APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG

(APPENINN)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-14
148.50 HUF   +1.71%
01:09pAppeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Extraordinary information on personnel change in the management of the Company
PU
10/25Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Power of attorney
PU
10/25Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Submissions and proposals for resolutions of General Meeting
PU
Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Extraordinary information on personnel change in the management of the Company

11/16/2022 | 01:09pm EST
EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

on personnel change in the management of the Company

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company; registered seat: 1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5.; company registration number: 01-10-046538; hereinafter referred to as: "Company") shall hereby inform its Esteemed Investors that the General Meeting of the Issuer, upon the extraordinary general meeting held on 16 November 2022, elected Törő Csaba and Jombik Zoltán to be the members of the Board of Directors and as of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Regarding elected members of the Board of Directors shall not hold any securities issued by the Company.

Dated as of 16 November 2022 in Budapest

Appeninn Plc.

Appeninn Plc.

Telephone number: +36 (1) 3468869

1022 Budapest

tax number: 11683991-2-41

Bég utca 3-5.

www.appeninnholding.com

Disclaimer

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyrt. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 18:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 7,36 M 7,64 M 7,64 M
Net income 2020 12,3 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net Debt 2020 73,8 M 76,7 M 76,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 1 147x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,3 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,9x
EV / Sales 2020 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG
Duration : Period :
Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bihari Tamás Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ádám Zágonyi Chief Financial Officer
Ádám Détári-Szabó Investment Manager
Nóra Szabó Chief Legal Officer & Director
Kertai Zsolt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG-38.89%18
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.06%34 313
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.20%30 850
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.9.97%28 396
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.01%27 358
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.17%21 645