Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Extraordinary information on personnel change in the management of the Company

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

on personnel change in the management of the Company

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company; registered seat: 1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5.; company registration number: 01-10-046538; hereinafter referred to as: "Company") shall hereby inform its Esteemed Investors that the General Meeting of the Issuer, upon the extraordinary general meeting held on 16 November 2022, elected Törő Csaba and Jombik Zoltán to be the members of the Board of Directors and as of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Regarding elected members of the Board of Directors shall not hold any securities issued by the Company.

Dated as of 16 November 2022 in Budapest

Appeninn Plc.