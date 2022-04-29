Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : FT jelentés CG Declaration

Corporate Governance Report

Introduction

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság[1] (registered office: 1118 Budapest, Kelenhegyi út 43. B. ép. 5. em. 1., company registration number:

01-10-046538, hereinafter referred to as: "Company"), shall report its corporate governance practice employed in the business year 2021 in relation to corporate governance.

The corporate governance principles are to be employed in relation to the subsidiary companies owned by the Company.

[1] in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company

1.1 A brief presentation of the operation of the Board of Directors / Governing Board, and the distribution of responsibilities and tasks between the Board of Directors / Governing Board and the management.

The managing body of the Company - in place of the Directorate and the Supervisory Board - is the Board of Directors, acting as a one-tier management system, and consisting of five natural person members. The members of the Board of Directors shall designate one chairperson among themselves by means of a simple majority.

The provisions concerning the activities of the Board of Directors are governed by the Rules of Procedures of the Board of Directors, which set out in detail

• the duties and powers of the Board of Directors;

• the regularity, order and preparation of the Board of Directors meetings;

• the system of decision-making (in the case of presence in person or by written vote); and

• the rules on conflicts of interest.

The Rules of Procedures of the Board of Directors set out the following main rules of operation.

The order of operation of the Board of Directors:

The Board of Directors meets as required, but at least once every three months. The meeting of the Board of Directors is to be held at a time defined at the previous meeting, in the absence of the hereof, such a meeting is deemed to be convened within 3 monthsas of the day of the previous meeting. If the importance and urgency of the matter justifies it, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors may invite the members to make a decision outside the meeting by sending the draft resolution at the same time (decision without a meeting).

The meeting of the Board of Directors is convened by the Chairperson of the Board of

Directors, and in the case of obstruction of the Chairperson, two members of the Board of Directors, jointly, shall convene the said meeting.

The meeting shall be announced in writing, at least 8 days prior to the date of the start - indicating the agenda item, the venue and the time - by means of an invitation letter addressed to the members of the Board of Directors, and sent via ordinary post, or fax, or e-mail. Along with the agenda items, the detailed written submissions and draft resolutions making the decision-making possible and related to each agenda item shall be sent respectively.

Any member of the Board of Directors may request the convocation of the Board of

Directors in writing, stating the reason and the purpose. In such cases, the Chairperson is obliged to convene the meeting of the Board of Directors within 15 days following the receipt of the aforesaid written request. To the extent that the Chairperson does not perform such request within 5 days following the receipt of the thereof request, then any member of the Board of Directors shall convene the meeting directly. The meeting of the Board of Directors shall be held accordingly, without convocation if all and each member(s) of the Board of Directors are/is present. In their absence,

members of the Board of Directors may attend meetings of the Board of Directors by using voice transmission electronic telecommunications service (telephone) or voice or voice and picture data transmission service (video call) instead of attending in person.

The meeting of the Board of Directors is considered to have a quorum if a minimum of 3 members are present. In the event of passing a decision without a meeting, the quorum shall be determined by taking into account the total number of members of the Board of

Directors.

In the case of a decision outside a meeting, only a written proposal for a decision may be adopted. The members of the Board of Directors shall cast their votes in writing (acceptance, rejection, abstention) in the case of decisions taken outside a meeting, together with the original signed instrument, sent by the person authorised to accept delivery. The members of the Board of Directors may also cast their votes in writing in the form of an electronically signed document attached to an e-mail in pdf or e-file format.

The resolutions of the Board of Directors are to be made by a simple majority of the votes, and in the case of a tied vote, the Chairperson of the meeting shall have a casting vote.

The acceptance vote shall unambiguously involve the reference to the decision options potentially included in the draft resolution. The members of the Board of Directors shall exclusively vote on the textual proposals included in the draft resolution. To the extent that the vote contains a condition or a different proposal then the said vote is considered to be a refusal.

With regard to each and all case(s), the members of the Board of Directors shall certify their votes by their votes equivalent with their signature indicated on their certified signature registration card or their signature included on the signature sample countersigned by an attorney-at-law.

To the extent that none of the proposed drafts gains the necessary number of supporting proposals, then the issue shall be included in the agenda item of the subsequent body meeting.

The members of the Board of Directors are to be informed by the Chairperson of the Board of Directors on the results developed in the course of the extraordinary resolution-making within 3 working days following the time limit for votes past due upon sending the minutes on the votes and the resolution made in writing.

Presentation of the division of liabilities and tasks between the Board of Directors and the Management

The General Meeting of the Company held on 14 October 2019 made a decision on establishing the post of the chief executive officer entitled to independent representation and authorized signature rights in the interest of promoting the effective and daily operation of the Company. The aforementioned Chief Executive Officer of the Company is designated by the Board of Directors as of 30 September 2020. The Chief Executive Officer shall hereby perform its tasks upon employment relationship. It is the Board of Directors who is entitled to practice employer's rights over the Chief Executive Officer. The Chief Executive Officer shall also be a member of the Board of Directors.

Decision-making on matters not belonging to the exclusive competence of the General Meeting or the Board of Directors is referred to as the competence of the Chief Executive Officer. The Chief Executive Officer exercises the employer's rights over the employees of the Company. The day-to-day work and organisation of the Company is directed and controlled by the Chief Executive Officer within the framework of the law and the Articlesof Association and in accordance with the decisions of the General Meeting and the Board of Directors.

1.2 An introduction of the Board of Directors / Governing Board, Supervisory Board and management members (for board members, also indicating each member's status of independence), a presentation of the boards structures.

The Board of Directors

The five-member Board of Directors is the Company's managing body. Its powers and duties are set out in the Articles of Association and the Rules of Procedures of the Board of Directors. The independent members of the Board of Directors do not participate in the day-to-day running of the Company. By virtue of the Rules of Procedure the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Company is elected by the Board of Directors for an indefinite term of office.

1.

Dr. Bihari Tamás - Chairperson of the Board of Directors (as of 30 September 2020), Chief Executive Officer, non-independent member of the Board of Directors

2. Dr. Szabó Nóra - member of the Board of Directors, non-independent member of the Board of Directors (as of 14 October 2019)

3.

Dr. Hegelsberger Zoltán - member of the Board of Directors (as of 30 September 2020), independent member of the Board of Directors

4. Kertai Zsolt - member of the Board of Directors (as of 30 September 2020), independent member of the Board of Directors

5. Nemes István Róbert - member of the Board of Directors (as of 30 September 2020), independent member of the Board of Directors

The Audit Committee

According to the Company's Articles of Association, the Company has a three-member Audit Committee, whose members are elected by the General Meeting from among the independent members of the Board of Directors for a term of office equal to their term of office on the Board of Directors. The Audit Committee shall elect its Chairperson from among its members and shall take its decisions by a simple majority of its members.

1. Dr. Hegelsberger Zoltán - member of the Audit Committee (as of 30 September 2020)

2. Nemes István Róbert - member of the Audit Committee (as of 30 September 2020)

3. Kertai Zsolt - member of the Audit Committee (as of 30 September 2020)

The members of the Audit Committee have the necessary expertise to perform their duties duly, and hold the relevant financial and accounting background and experience related to the current subject. In order to perform the aforesaid duties, the Audit Committee shall receive accurate and detailed information about the Auditor's work program; and shall receive a report of the Auditor on issues identified during the audit.

The Members of the Management

1. Dr. Bihari Tamás - Chief Executive Officer (as of 30 September 2020)

2. Zágonyi Ádám - Chief Financial Officer (as of 16 May 2020)

3. Dr. Szabó Nóra - Chief Legal Officer (as of 16 July 2019)

4. Vörös Gábor - Sales Manager (as of 04 September 2020)

1.3 Specifying the number of meetings which the Board of Directors / Governing Board, Supervisory Board and committees held in the given period, completed with attendance rates.

Board of Directors meetings - 2021

In line with the effective rules of procedures of the Board of Directors of the Company, the

Board of Directors meets as required, but at least once every three months. In 2021, the Board of Directors met 9 times with a 100% attendance rate. Attendance was in person or by electronic means of communication. The Board of Directors took decisions (in writing) outside the meeting on 23 occasions, also with a 100% attendance rate.

Joint meetings of the Board of Directors - Audit Committee - 2021

The Board of Directors and the Audit Committee held three joint plenary meetings, i.e. 100 % of the members were present.

Meeting of the Audit Committee

The Audit Committee is required by its Rules of Procedures to meet at least twice a year. In addition to the hereinabove, the Audit Committee has held one plenary meeting independently. Attendance was in person or by electronic means of communication. One decision was taken outside the meeting (in writing), also with a 100% attendance rate.