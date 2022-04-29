Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Közgyűlési határozatok General Meeting resolutions

GENERAL MEETING RESOLUTIONS

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company (registered office: 1118 Budapest, Kelenhegyi út 43 B. ép., company registration number: 01-10-046538, court of registration: Fővárosi Törvényszék Cégbírósága (in English: Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court);

(hereinafter referred to as: the "Company") shall hereby inform its Esteemed Investors that concluded the hereinunder resolutions upon the extraordinary general meeting (hereinafter referred to as: "General Meeting") held by means of personal presence of the shareholders as at 29 April 2022 in

Budapest, 1015, Hattyú u. 14.

General Meeting Resolution No. 1/2022 (04.29.)

The General Meeting shall decide to have its resolutions made by open voting upon holding up the ballot paper prepared by the Board of Directors.

The General Meeting elects dr. Illés Tibor Endre to the Chairperson of the General Meeting.

The resolution has been adopted with 24,286,425,- quantity, i.e. 100% yes; 0 quantity, i.e. 0% no votes, and 0 quantity, i.e. 0% abstentions. (With regard to the shares representing valid casted votes, that is to say the total number of hereof valid casted votes is: 24,286,425,- pieces.)

General Meeting Resolution No. 2/2022 (04.29.)

The General Meeting shall elect dr. Benedek Réka as the recorder of minutes, and the tellers are Urszuj Ágnes and dr. Óhegyi Alexandra.

The resolution has been adopted with 24,286,425,- quantity, i.e. 100% yes; 0 quantity, i.e. 0% no votes, and 0 quantity, i.e. 0% abstentions. (With regard to the shares representing valid casted votes, that is to say the total number of hereof valid casted votes is: 24,286,425,- pieces.)

General Meeting Resolution No. 3/2022 (04.29.)

The General Meeting, by this resolution, shall hereby study and acknowledge the management report on business performance, development and status of the Company included in the individual (non-consolidated) annual report for the year 2021 and in the consolidated annual report for the year 2021.

The resolution has been adopted with 23,071,534,- quantity, i.e. 95% yes; 0 quantity, i.e. 0% no votes, and 1,209,891,- quantity, i.e. 5% abstentions. (With regard to the shares representing valid casted votes, that is to say the total number of hereof valid casted votes is: 24,281,425,- pieces.)

By this resolution, the General Meeting shall hereby study and acknowledge the report on the activities of the Audit Committee of the Company for the year 2021 in relation to the individual (non-consolidated) annual report for the year 2021 and to the consolidated annual report for the year 2021 of the Company compiled by the Audit Committee.

The resolution has been adopted with 23,076,534,- quantity, i.e. 95% yes; 0 quantity, i.e. 0% no votes, and 1,209,891,- quantity, i.e. 5% abstentions. (With regard to the shares representing valid casted votes, that is to say the total number of hereof valid casted votes is: 24,286,425,- pieces.)

General Meeting Resolution No. 5/2022 (04.29.)

By this resolution, the General Meeting shall hereby study and acknowledge the report drafted by the Auditor in relation to the individual (non-consolidated) annual report for the year 2021 and to the consolidated annual report for the year 2021 of the Company.

The resolution has been adopted with 23,076,534,- quantity, i.e. 95% yes; 0 quantity, i.e. 0% no votes, and 1,209,891,- quantity, i.e. 5% abstentions. (With regard to the shares representing valid casted votes, that is to say the total number of hereof valid casted votes is: 24,286,425,- pieces.)

General Meeting Resolution No. 6/2022 (04.29.)

By this resolution, the General Meeting shall adopt the individual (non-consolidated) annual report compiled in line with IFRS for the year 2021 with the included main data as follows:

• 40,544,612,-HUF in thousands assets/equity and resources in total; • 18,060,192,-HUF in thousands own equity; • 668,388,-HUF in thousands total comprehensive profit after tax.

The General Meeting, moreover, shall adopt the consolidated annual report compiled in line with IFRS for the year 2021 with the hereinunder main data as follows:

• 236,164,198,-EUR total assets / capital and resources; • 74,177,268,- EUR own equity; • (-6,054,972),- EUR total comprehensive profit after tax.

The resolution has been adopted with 23,076,534,- quantity, i.e. 95% yes; 0 quantity, i.e. 0% no votes, and 1,209,891,- quantity, i.e. 5% abstentions. (With regard to the shares representing valid casted votes, that is to say the total number of hereof valid casted votes is: 24,286,425,- pieces.)

The General Meeting shall hereby make the decision on accounting the total amount of 668,388,000,-HUF of profit after tax of the Company for accumulated profit reserve.

The resolution has been adopted with 23,007,801,- quantity, i.e. 94.7% yes; 71,634,- quantity, i.e. 0.3% no votes, and 1,206,990,- quantity, i.e. 5% abstentions. (With regard to the shares representing valid casted votes, that is to say the total number of hereof valid casted votes is: 24,286,425,- pieces.)

General Meeting Resolution No. 8/2022 (04.29.)

By this resolution, the General Meeting shall adopt the Corporate Governance Report introducing the corporate governance practice at the Company.

The resolution has been adopted with 23,074,434,- quantity, i.e. 95% yes; 0,- quantity, i.e. 0% no votes, and 1,209,891,- quantity, i.e. 5% abstentions. (With regard to the shares representing valid casted votes, that is to say the total number of hereof valid casted votes is: 24,284,325,- pieces.)

General Meeting Resolution No. 9/2022 (04.29.)

By this resolution, the General Meeting shall hereby conclude that the members of the Board of Directors performed their activities in 2021 upon keeping the primary interest of the Company in mind, and, consequently, issue the hold-harmless warrant stating the compliance in relation to the management activities with respect to the year 2021 for the members of the Board of Directors.

The resolution has been adopted with 22,973,237,- quantity, i.e. 94.6% yes; 40.197,- quantity, i.e. 0.2% no votes, and 1,270,891,- quantity, i.e. 5.2% abstentions. (With regard to the shares representing valid casted votes, that is to say the total number of hereof valid casted votes is: 24,284,325,- pieces.)

General Meeting Resolution No. 10/2022 (04.29.)

By this resolution, the General Meeting shall hereby study and acknowledge the Remuneration Report of the Company for 2021.

The resolution has been adopted with 23,069,434,- quantity, i.e. 95% yes; 0,- quantity, i.e. 0% no votes, and 1,204,890,- quantity, i.e. 5% abstentions. (With regard to the shares representing valid casted votes, that is to say the total number of hereof valid casted votes is: 24,274,324,- pieces.)

General Meeting Resolution No. 11/2022 (04.29.)

The General Meeting shall hereby acknowledge that Dr. Szabó Nóra (residential address: 2045 Törökbálint, Wesselényi u. 10.) has resigned from her position as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from the adjournment of today's ordinary General Meeting.

The resolution has been adopted with 23,074,434,- quantity, i.e. 95% yes; 0,- quantity, i.e. 0% no votes, and 1,199,890,- quantity, i.e. 5% abstentions. (With regard to the shares representing valid casted votes, that is to say the total number of hereof valid casted votes is: 24,274,324,- pieces.)

General Meeting Resolution No. 12/2022 (04.29.)

The General Meeting shall hereby acknowledge that Dr. Bihari Tamás (residential address: 1122 Budapest, Pethényi út 16/a.) has resigned from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from the adjournment of today's ordinary General Meeting.

The resolution has been adopted with 23,074,434,- quantity, i.e. 95% yes; 0,- quantity, i.e. 0% no votes, and 1,199,890,- quantity, i.e. 5% abstentions. (With regard to the shares representing valid casted votes, that is to say the total number of hereof valid casted votes is: 24,274,324,- pieces.)

General Meeting Resolution No. 13/2022 (04.29.)

The General Meeting shall hereby make decision on the appointment of Szathmáriné Szűcs Györgyi Magdolna (mother's maiden name: Fischer Györgyi; residential address: 1172

Budapest Tura u. 46.) as to be the member of the Board of Directors upon joint representative rights and entitlement for the practice of power of authorized signatures as of the date of the adjournment of today's ordinary general meeting for an indefinite time. The new member of the Board of Directors shall perform the herein tasks upon agency contract.

The General Meeting shall hereby measure the annual gross remuneration of the new member of the Board of Directors in line with the General Meeting Resolution No. 11/2020 (09.30.).

The resolution has been adopted with 23,074,434,- quantity, i.e. 95% yes; 0,- quantity, i.e. 0% no votes, and 1,199,890,- quantity, i.e. 5% abstentions. (With regard to the shares representing valid casted votes, that is to say the total number of hereof valid casted votes is: 24,274,324,- pieces.)

General Meeting Resolution No. 14/2022 (04.29.)

The General Meeting shall hereby make decision on the appointment of dr. Illés Tibor Endre (mother's maiden name: Németh Mária; address: 2014 Csobánka, Panoráma utca 3.) as to be the member of the Board of Directors upon joint representative rights and entitlement for the practice of power of authorized signatures as of the date of the adjournment of today's ordinary general meeting for an indefinite time. The new member of the Board of Directors shall perform the herein tasks upon agency contract.

The General Meeting shall hereby measure the annual gross remuneration of the new member of the Board of Directors in line with the General Meeting Resolution No. 11/2020 (09.30.).

The resolution has been adopted with 23,074,434,- quantity, i.e. 95% yes; 0,- quantity, i.e. 0% no votes, and 1,199,890,- quantity, i.e. 5% abstentions. (With regard to the shares representing valid casted votes, that is to say the total number of hereof valid casted votes is: 24,274,324,- pieces.)

General Meeting Resolution No. 15/2022 (04.29.)

The General Meeting shall hereby define the remuneration of the executive officers of the Company as follows: − Chairperson of the Board of Directors: gross 200,000,-HUF per month − Member of the Board of Directors: gross 200,000,-HUF per month

Renumeration of the member of the Audit Committee: Thereof is included in the Board of Directors fee.

The said honoraria is due by the 10th day of each month.

The resolution has been adopted with 23,074,434,- quantity, i.e. 95% yes; 0,- quantity, i.e. 0% no votes, and 1,199,890,- quantity, i.e. 5% abstentions. (With regard to the shares representing valid casted votes, that is to say the total number of hereof valid casted votes is: 24,274,324,- pieces.)

General Meeting Resolution No. 16/2022 (04.29.)

The General Meeting hereby resolves to elect Ernst & Young Könyvvizsgáló Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered office: 1132 Budapest, Váci út 20.; company registration number: Cg.:01-09-267553), auditor personally in charge Bartha Zsuzsanna Éva (residential address: 5900 Orosháza, Rákóczi út. 25.), the auditor of the Company for a fixed term from the adjournment of this General Meeting until 31 May 2024.

The General Meeting establishes the remuneration of the new auditor of the Company for the year 2022 at 33,351,098,- HUF + VAT, i.e. thirty-three million three hundred and fifty-one thousand ninety-eight forints + VAT for the year 2022; 35,685,674,- HUF + VAT, i.e. thirty-five million six hundred and eighty-five thousand six hundred and seventy-four HUF + VAT for the year 2023, and 38,183,672.- HUF + VAT, i.e. thirty-eight million, one hundred and eighty-three thousand, six hundred and seventy-two HUF + VAT for the year 2024.

By applying the provisions of Section 3:130 (1) of the Civil Code, subject to the approval of the Audit Committee, the General Meeting requests the Board of Directors to conclude the agency contract of the elected auditor on behalf of the Company.

The resolution has been adopted with 23,029,237,- quantity, i.e. 94.8% yes; 0,- quantity, i.e. 0% no votes, and 1,245,087,- quantity, i.e. 5.2% abstentions. (With regard to the shares representing valid casted votes, that is to say the total number of hereof valid casted votes is: 24,274,324,- pieces.)

General Meeting Resolution No. 17/2022 (04.29.)

The General Meeting hereby decides that, with effect from the adjournment of the annual ordinary General Meeting, Sub-clause 1) of Clause IX of the Articles of Association of the Company shall be replaced by the following text:

"1.) Ernst & Young Könyvvizsgáló Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered office: 1132 Budapest, Váci út 20.; company registration number: Cg.01-09-267553) shall be the auditor of the Company for the period until 31 May 2024."