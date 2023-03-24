Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Meghívó Invitation letter

The General Meeting shall be held upon personal attendance of the shareholders (or the representatives thereof). The authorization for thereof representation shall be included into an authentic instrument or private document with full probative force.

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Appeninn Asset Management Holding Public Limited Company) (registered office: 1022 Budapest, Bég utca 3-5.;company registration number: 01-10-046538;registration court: Fővárosi Törvényszék Cégbírósága (Company Registry Court of Budapest-CapitalRegional Court; hereinafter referred to as: "Company") shall hereby inform its Esteemed Shareholders that the Company holds its annual general meeting on

The registration shall take place at the site of the General Meeting starting from 13:00 o'clock. Upon registration, the identity of the shareholders, or the legal representatives or the proxy shall be proved

by representing their identification card , while in case of organisation representation thereof representative rights shall be justified by signature registration card / signature sample or by any other corresponding document, and

or by any other corresponding document, and by passing their authorization over; and valid data of the association or listed company shall be

verified by handling a certified certificate of the incorporation over.

The condition for the participation at the General Meeting and practising voting rights, in line with the regulations of the Articles of Association, either the shareholder, or - pursuant to Section 3:256 of the Act on Civil Code - the nominee is to be entered into the share register, at the latest, by the second (2nd) working day preceding the beginning of the General Meeting (consequently, only that person is entitled to exercise shareholder's rights whose name - at the date of the closure of thereof - is included in the share register of Company), and or the shareholding, or respectively the voting right of the shareholder shall not infringe any of the legal regulations, or that of the Articles of Association of the Company. The closure of the share register shall not mean that right of the person registered in the share register to transfer his or her shares is to be restricted following the herein share register closure. The transfer of shares performed prior to the opening day of the General Meeting shall not exclude the right of the person whose name is included in the share register from attending the General Meeting and from exercising his or her rights as a shareholder.

In the interest of determination of the content of the share register, the Company shall ask an identification procedure from KELER Zrt. (in English: Central Clearing House and Depository Plc.), with that, the day of thereof identification procedure - in line with the Articles of Association of the Company - is to be performed on 20 April 2023.

Upon indicating the reason, shareholders representing at least 1% of the votes are entitled to request the Board of Directors in writing to add an item to the agenda of the General Meeting, and such Shareholders shall have the possibility to initiate a draft resolution in relation to the existing item on the agenda or a new item to be included in the agenda. The shareholders shall exercise such rights within 8 (eight) days prior to the announcement of the Invitation Letter to the General Meeting.

The Board of Directors shall provide information 3 (three) days prior to the date fixed for the General Meeting - at the latest - to all shareholders which may be deemed necessary for discussions held in connection with the items placed on the agenda of the General Meeting upon written request submitted at least 8 (eight) days prior to the date fixed for the General Meeting. The shareholder is subject to confidentiality obligations in relation to the business secrets of the Company, with that, pursuant to Section 6:519 of the Hungarian Act on Civil Code, damages caused for the Company by non-compliance of thereof persons are to be compensated.

With regards, the potential reconvened General Meeting repeated on the basis of a miss quorum, the date of the thereof is on 8 May 2023 at 14:00 o'clock on the same site and upon the unchanged agenda item of the aforementioned. The scope of the general meeting authorization is effective for continuing the adjourned General Meeting and respectively for the reconvened General Meeting. The reconvened General Meeting shall have a quorum concerning the issues of the original agenda item irrespective of the voting rights represented by those present.

With regard to the date of the convocation, the aggregated data on the number of the existing shares and the ratio of the voting rights, including the separate summary in relation to each share class, and, moreover, the documents of the submissions being available for the General Meeting in writing, and, accordingly, the draft resolutions of the thereof, and furthermore, the forms being used for the voting through

