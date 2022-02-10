Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Modified strategy of Appeninn Plc.

Target segments: regional presence in CEE, SEE, high quality office buildings in BP, retail properties
Dynamic expansion
Focus on the BP market, which is high yielding by international standards, with an international outlook
RIC (Regulated Investment Company) transformation
Key figures for Appeninn Plc in 2021
Key data for the company in 2021*
Distribution of the Company's core business real estate portfolio
Total real estate value :
Total rentable core
portfolio area:
Core portfoli occupancy %
WAULT: 2.9 years
Market capitalisation : 12 m EUR
Assessor
EUR 212 m
79,413
square metres
92 %
Auditor
Logistical area: 21.5 %
Office area:
44,129
55.5 %
17,025 m2
m2
Total rentable area :
79,413 m2
Number of real
estate properties:
18,259 35 m2
Retail area: 23 %
Largest tenants:
Leading media, retail and telecom companies
Bank, insurance, tourism companies, healthcare, IT and education enterprises
* 2021 results subject to change during year-end closing and audit
Growth remains the focus of the strategy
The growth strategy is based on the same basic elements
Appeninn Plc aims to create shareholder value in line with its core business objectives (profitable operations, improving liquidity) through continued acquisitions and the development of existing portfolio elements, while divesting lower yielding elements.
The occupancy rate of the existing core portfolio has increased significantly, resulting in a positive operating result for real estate in 2020, despite the effects of Covid. This can be further strengthened by reducing operating costs.
The change in the business strategy is justified by the repair of the negative bond rating in 2021. Appeninn Plc is a professional real estate investment company that takes a strict financial and business decision on each of its projects, and the Company plans to sell the project assets in its tourism portfolio at a favourable time and risk point for development projects, generating significant profit.
Strategic target segments
Office market: growth should be driven by selective acquisitions of high yielding, high quality office buildings, mainly in CEE and SEE regions and Budapest
Retail: we seek to expand the portfolio through the involvement of industry experts, based on careful return calculations, continuing to diversify nationally, complemented by carefully selected exposure to Central and Eastern European and Southern European markets.
Financing
In 2019, the company successfully participated in theBond Funding for Growth Scheme (BFGS) with an issue value of HUF 20.1 billion, and continued to seek long-termfixed-rate financing solutions.
Successful refinancing at the end of 2021 for a total amount of EUR 25.5 million to redeem ERSTE loans, providing the company with a more balanced liquidity management in the medium and long term to implement its further strategy.
Exploring further strategic directions
I. Energy and cost efficiency
II. RIC-transformation
III. Regional presence
IV. New target segments
In order to increase the Company's operating results, it is essential tocreate energy efficient operations for both the current and future core business portfolio, generating significant positive impacts for both partners and the Company. The resources freed up by the sale of the tourism portfolio will enable energy improvements to the existing core portfolio and the acquisition of additional core portfolio elements. By strengthening the core portfolio, the aim is to achieve an efficient plant size, which will increase the Company's cost efficiency and thus its profitability.
The effect of increasing the operating size of the core portfolio will be more beneficial in terms of economies of scale, and overall, it may allow for morecost-effectiveoperations while maintaining the current high quality service levels.
Theacquisition of the RIC • The resources freed up from tourism
(Regulated
Investment
will give the Company renewed access
Company) classification is still
to the markets of Central and Eastern
on the agenda. At the same
Europe and Southern Europe. The
time as the reparation of the
Covid period and the need to secure
Scope rating, the sale of
resources
for development projects
development
projects
will
have made regional opening more
allow the Company to meet
difficult.
In order to continue to use
another legal requirement for
the BFGS funds effectively, Appeninn
becoming a
RIC.
The
Plc remains convinced that this step
favourable conditionality may
should only be taken after very careful
have a positive impact on the
selection, with the right local
Company's operations in the
professional partners and the chance
future.
to build a solid portfolio.
• There are more mature markets in the
region, with lower returns but lower
risk - e.g. Poland, Slovakia, and on the
other hand, there are also more
immature markets with higher returns
but high risk, e.g. Serbia, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria. Our intention is that awell-chosenelement of each of these two types of markets will be Appeninn Plc's target market abroad.
In addition to existing segments, new target segments can also provide a source of growth. The scope of theseis under constant review by the company, subject to certain constraints, such as the requirement to expand in areas that fit in with the elements of today's portfolio.
Appeninn Plc intends to
continue to evaluate opportunities in similar new target segments in the coming years, while maintaining the priority of today's core business.
