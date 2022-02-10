Log in
    APPENINN   HU0000102132

APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG

(APPENINN)
Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag : Nyrt. módosított stratégiája Modified strategy of Plc.

02/10/2022
Renewed strategy of Appeninn Holding Plc.

February 2022

Appeninn Plc.: with an updated strategy to create shareholder value

Initial situation

  • Development: since its foundation in 2009, Appeninn Plc has undergone dynamic development and several changes.
  • Consistency: In June 2018, the Company adopted its 5-year business strategy, which we continue to believe should be followed in principle.

2020-2021 changes

  • Shift in ownership in Q2 2020
  • New management arrived in 2020 Q3
  • Challenging external factors affecting the real estate market, such as COVID-19 pandemic, change in interest rate environment
  • Scope changed the rating of the Company's Bond Funding for Growth Scheme (BFGS) in 2021

New and reinforced priorities

I. New priorities

  • Restoration of first BFGS (Bond Funding for Growth Scheme) rating
  • Energy efficiency renovations
  • Further efficiency improvements and operating expenditure reductions
  • ESG: operating in line with environmental and sustainability considerations, establishing a strategy

II. Sustainable elements

  • Creating shareholder value through well-financedacquisitions with above-marketreturns
  • Target segments: regional presence in CEE, SEE, high quality office buildings in BP, retail properties
  • Dynamic expansion
  • Focus on the BP market, which is high yielding by international standards, with an international outlook
  • RIC (Regulated Investment Company) transformation

Key figures for Appeninn Plc in 2021

Key data for the company in 2021*

Distribution of the Company's core business real estate portfolio

Total real estate value :

Total rentable core

portfolio area:

Core portfoli occupancy %

WAULT: 2.9 years

Market capitalisation : 12 m EUR

Assessor

EUR 212 m

79,413

square metres

92 %

Auditor

Logistical area: 21.5 %

Office area:

44,129

55.5 %

17,025 m2

m2

Total rentable area :

79,413 m2

Number of real

estate properties:

18,259 35 m2

Retail area: 23 %

Largest tenants:

  • Leading media, retail and telecom companies
  • Bank, insurance, tourism companies, healthcare, IT and education enterprises

* 2021 results subject to change during year-end closing and audit

Growth remains the focus of the strategy

The growth strategy is based on the same basic elements

  • Appeninn Plc aims to create shareholder value in line with its core business objectives (profitable operations, improving liquidity) through continued acquisitions and the development of existing portfolio elements, while divesting lower yielding elements.
  • The occupancy rate of the existing core portfolio has increased significantly, resulting in a positive operating result for real estate in 2020, despite the effects of Covid. This can be further strengthened by reducing operating costs.
  • The change in the business strategy is justified by the repair of the negative bond rating in 2021. Appeninn Plc is a professional real estate investment company that takes a strict financial and business decision on each of its projects, and the Company plans to sell the project assets in its tourism portfolio at a favourable time and risk point for development projects, generating significant profit.

Strategic target segments

  • Office market: growth should be driven by selective acquisitions of high yielding, high quality office buildings, mainly in CEE and SEE regions and Budapest
  • Retail: we seek to expand the portfolio through the involvement of industry experts, based on careful return calculations, continuing to diversify nationally, complemented by carefully selected exposure to Central and Eastern European and Southern European markets.

Financing

  • In 2019, the company successfully participated in the Bond Funding for Growth Scheme (BFGS) with an issue value of HUF 20.1 billion, and continued to seek long-termfixed-rate financing solutions.
  • Successful refinancing at the end of 2021 for a total amount of EUR 25.5 million to redeem ERSTE loans, providing the company with a more balanced liquidity management in the medium and long term to implement its further strategy.

Exploring further strategic directions

I. Energy and cost efficiency

II. RIC-transformation

III. Regional presence

IV. New target segments

  • In order to increase the Company's operating results, it is essential to create energy efficient operations for both the current and future core business portfolio, generating significant positive impacts for both partners and the Company. The resources freed up by the sale of the tourism portfolio will enable energy improvements to the existing core portfolio and the acquisition of additional core portfolio elements. By strengthening the core portfolio, the aim is to achieve an efficient plant size, which will increase the Company's cost efficiency and thus its profitability.
  • The effect of increasing the operating size of the core portfolio will be more beneficial in terms of economies of scale, and overall, it may allow for more cost-effectiveoperations while maintaining the current high quality service levels.
  • The acquisition of the RIC • The resources freed up from tourism

(Regulated

Investment

will give the Company renewed access

Company) classification is still

to the markets of Central and Eastern

on the agenda. At the same

Europe and Southern Europe. The

time as the reparation of the

Covid period and the need to secure

Scope rating, the sale of

resources

for development projects

development

projects

will

have made regional opening more

allow the Company to meet

difficult.

In order to continue to use

another legal requirement for

the BFGS funds effectively, Appeninn

becoming a

RIC.

The

Plc remains convinced that this step

favourable conditionality may

should only be taken after very careful

have a positive impact on the

selection, with the right local

Company's operations in the

professional partners and the chance

future.

to build a solid portfolio.

• There are more mature markets in the

region, with lower returns but lower

risk - e.g. Poland, Slovakia, and on the

other hand, there are also more

immature markets with higher returns

but high risk, e.g. Serbia, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria. Our intention is that a well-chosenelement of each of these two types of markets will be Appeninn Plc's target market abroad.

  • In addition to existing segments, new target segments can also provide a source of growth. The scope of these is under constant review by the company, subject to certain constraints, such as the requirement to expand in areas that fit in with the elements of today's portfolio.
  • Appeninn Plc intends to
    continue to evaluate opportunities in similar new target segments in the coming years, while maintaining the priority of today's core business.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyrt. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 16:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
